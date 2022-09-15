ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Palace defender Kofi Balmer handed first Northern Ireland call-up

By Mark Walker
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough has handed Crystal Palace defender Kofi Balmer his first senior call-up for the Nations League matches against Kosovo and Greece.

Baraclough’s side play League C2 rivals Kosovo at Windsor Park on Saturday, September 24 and then face Greece in Athens the following Tuesday (September 27).

Balmer, 21, who joined Palace from Larne this summer, is the only uncapped player in Baraclough’s 24-man squad, while there are several other changes after the four Nations League games in June.

Wigan striker Josh Magennis , Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans , plus Rotherham’s Shane Ferguson and Newcastle’s Jamal Lewis are among those who have returned to the squad.

Key players Craig Cathcart and Conor Washington have not been included after recently returning from injury, while goalkeeper Trevor Carson was a late withdrawal – replaced by Luke Southwood – after initially being named in the squad.

Baraclough has come under pressure after his side lost to Greece and Kosovo and drew twice with Cyprus during a series of disappointing results in their previous four Nations League games in June.

When asked if he was still the right man for the job, the 51-year-old said: “I wouldn’t still be sat here if I didn’t.

“I knew what I was taking on when I first took the job and I knew it certainly wasn’t going to be plain-sailing.”

The former Scunthorpe, Sligo and Motherwell boss added: “It was a difficult June, a difficult four fixtures that we wanted to glean more from, but that’s gone now, we can’t do anything about that.

“I hope we don’t just get judged on the June window. That would be harsh on everybody.

“In the two previous windows we ended the World Cup (qualifiers) by beating Lithuania and drawing with the European champions (Italy).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hQGrk_0hwTTOFK00

“We then went away and beat Luxembourg in March and lost narrowly in a close game to Hungary, who then went and beat England twice in June.

“I think these June games, especially when they’re Nations League, can get a bit distorted.”

Some fans chanted for Baraclough to go in the previous two games, which ended in a 3-2 defeat in Kosovo and a 2-2 home draw against Cyprus.

Baraclough added: “Hopefully we can give them something to smile about, something to cheer about and to see there is a progression in this squad going forward.

“We’ve said about it being a two-year cycle going towards hopeful qualification for the next Euros and we can look back on June and see it was part of the journey going forward.

“We got better as the four games went on, but still, clearly the results weren’t good enough for where we want to be and expect to be. We want to finish these two games on a high.”

On the omissions of Cathcart, Washington and Carson – Leeds midfielder Stuart Dallas is recovering from a fractured femur – Baraclough added: “Although they’re playing for their clubs they have one or two on-going issues.

“For instance Conor has to have regular injections, so not to risk anybody is the reason behind that.

“The same with Trevor Carson. Although he was initially named in the squad, Trevor is having to look after himself between games.”

Related
The Independent

Criticism of Gareth Southgate during summer ‘very harsh’, Jack Grealish says

Jack Grealish believes criticism of Gareth Southgate in the summer was “very harsh” given the success he has enjoyed during this time as England manager.While the nation is still searching for a first senior men’s trophy since 1966, the Three Lions have never been closer to matching Sir Alf Ramsey’s heroes than the last two major tournaments.Southgate led England on a run to the World Cup semi-finals four years ago that was as surprising as it was unforgettable, before last summer bringing the country within a penalty shootout of Euro 2020 glory.But the former defender has never strayed far from...
SPORTS
The Independent

Lingering ‘hurt’ from Scotland’s World Cup defeat will motivate Ukraine clash

Stuart Armstrong admits lingering “hurt” from Scotland’s World Cup play-off defeat by Ukraine will provide a source of motivation when the two sides meet again in the Nations League on Wednesday.The Scots were comprehensively beaten 3-1 at Hampden at the start of June as their hopes of making it to Qatar were ruthlessly ended by their visitors.Less than four months on, they face each other again in a Nations League fixture in Glasgow.“I think there’s definitely a level of hurt there from last time,” said Southampton midfielder Armstrong. “We knew what was at stake during that game.“Obviously we’re disappointed following...
SPORTS
The Independent

Crowd behaviour is a serious problem in football – Eric Dier

Eric Dier believes football has a “serious problem” with fan behaviour, revealing he has told his mum she can no longer travel to watch his matches.The Tottenham defender was involved in a confrontation with a supporter following an FA Cup loss to Norwich in March 2020, climbing into the stands after the fan had argued with Dier’s brother.He was charged by the Football Association, ultimately receiving a four-match ban and a £40,000 fine.He also revealed further abuse aimed at his brother in the recent 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge, from both Chelsea and Spurs supporters.Those flashpoints have given Dier, 28,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lunchtime kick-offs in leagues and FA Cup hold appeal amid cost-of-living crisis

Lunchtime kick-offs for weekend league and FA Cup matches would be considered by clubs in the EFL and the wider football pyramid to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, a new survey has found.Sixty-three per cent of 40 clubs – including 12 EFL teams – surveyed by football reform group Fair Game over the last fortnight said they would consider earlier kick-offs to help reduce energy bills as the hours of daylight diminish, if they were given permission.The Government has pledged to support businesses with rising energy costs, but it is unclear whether this will benefit football clubs or how long any...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Republic of Ireland’s Chiedozie Ogbene sets sights on reaching Premier League

Chiedozie Ogbene has his sights set firmly on the Premier League as he revels in his role as the Republic of Ireland’s surprise package.The 25-year-old was playing as a wing-back for Rotherham when Ireland boss Stephen Kenny handed him a senior international debut and let him rip in an attacking role, a decision which brought three goals in his first six appearances for his country.Nigeria-born Ogbene, who took his first steps in professional football with Cork City and Limerick before heading for England, admits he still has a lot to learn, but is not putting any limit on his ambitions.𝗦𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗗...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Teacher quitting rates higher in English secondaries than in Wales, report shows

The percentage of teachers leaving their jobs in English secondary schools is higher than in Wales but the trend is reversed when it comes to primaries, a report has suggested.Researchers said their findings challenge their original thinking that the Welsh Government’s approach to policymaking was associated with universally lower rates of teachers quitting.Looking specifically at classroom teachers, the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER) found that the leaving rate – known as the attrition rate – among secondary classroom teachers was 0.6 percentage points higher in England compared with Wales.Among primary classroom teachers, the difference was also 0.6 percentage points,...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Johnson may not be flattered by his portrayal in This England, says director

Director Michael Winterbottom has said he does not think Boris Johnson will be “flattered” by his portrayal in his new series, This England, but hopes he will watch anyway.The five-part programme sees Sir Kenneth Branagh playing the former prime minister as he grapples with the onset of Covid-19 amid Brexit and upheaval in his personal and political lives.Winterbottom created the show using first-hand evidence from those inside No 10, the Department of Health, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), and hospitals and care homes across the country.Asked whether he thought the former prime minister would like how he is...
CELEBRITIES
