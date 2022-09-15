Prince William and Princess Kate greet well-wishers at Sandringham

Prince William and Princess Kate greeted well-wishers at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk today, 15 September, as they viewed floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth II .

Mourners have adorned the Norwich Gates entrance with flowers and messages of condolence after the monarch’s death was announced on Thursday, 8 September.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were in attendance at a ceremony in Westminster Hall on Wednesday, as Her late Majesty’s coffin began four days of lying-in-state.

