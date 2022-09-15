ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Robbie Brady, Andrew Omobamidele and Callum O’Dowda handed Republic recall

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bW77b_0hwTSTNW00

Republic of Ireland trio Robbie Brady, Andrew Omobamidele and Callum O’Dowda have returned to the squad for the UEFA Nations League games against Scotland and Armenia.

Stephen Kenny’s side will play Scotland at Hampden Park on Saturday, September 24 and then face Armenia in their final League B1 game at the Aviva Stadium the following Tuesday (September 27).

Preston’s Brady, one of the Republic’s heroes of Euro 2016, is back in the squad for the first time since March 2021, while Norwich defender Omobamidele last appeared for them against Luxembourg in November 2021.

Cardiff winger O’Dowda is another player rewarded for impressive form in the Sky Bet Championship, with his last Republic appearance being in November 2020.

Kenny will be hoping Birmingham’s Scott Hogan and fellow striker Chiedozie Ogbene can replicate their early-season form on the international stage.

Hogan fired a hat-trick in Birmingham’s 3-2 win at West Brom on Wednesday night and Ogbene has scored four goals in eight league appearances for Rotherham.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has not been included. He aggravated an injury in pre-season that he initially sustained during the Republic’s 1-1 Nations League draw against Ukraine in June.

Squad: Bazunu (Southampton), Travers (Bournemouth), O’Leary (Bristol City), Coleman (Everton), Doherty (Tottenham), Duffy (Fulham), Egan (Sheffield United), Collins (Wolves), Omobamidele (Norwich), O’Shea (West Brom), McClean (Wigan), Brady (Preston), Cullen (Burnley), Hendrick (Reading), Knight (Derby), Browne (Preston), Molumby (West Brom), Hourihane (Derby), O’Dowda (Cardiff), Ogbene (Rotherham), Obafemi (Swansea), Parrott (Preston), Robinson (Cardiff), Hogan (Birmingham).

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Republic of Ireland’s Chiedozie Ogbene sets sights on reaching Premier League

Chiedozie Ogbene has his sights set firmly on the Premier League as he revels in his role as the Republic of Ireland’s surprise package. The 25-year-old was playing as a wing-back for Rotherham when Ireland boss Stephen Kenny handed him a senior international debut and let him rip in an attacking role, a decision which brought three goals in his first six appearances for his country.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Stephen Kenny urges Ireland to forget big win over Scotland ahead of rematch

Stephen Kenny has told his Republic of Ireland team to forget about their resounding Nations League win over Scotland as they prepare to head to Glasgow for the return match. The two sides meet again in the same competition at Hampden Park on Saturday evening with Ireland determined to repeat June’s 3-0 victory over their neighbours and the Scots desperate to avenge it.
WORLD
newschain

Conor Bradley hopes Northern Ireland can benefit from his impressive club form

Conor Bradley will go into Northern Ireland’s upcoming Nations League fixtures with greater confidence after making an impressive start to his loan spell at Bolton. The 19-year-old Liverpool prospect has already earned eight caps for his country but feels he is ready to kick on a level after getting his first taste of regular senior football in League One.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Callum O'dowda
Person
Scott Hogan
Person
Robbie Brady
newschain

Crowd behaviour is a serious problem in football – Eric Dier

Eric Dier believes football has a “serious problem” with fan behaviour, revealing he has told his mum she can no longer travel to watch his matches. The Tottenham defender was involved in a confrontation with a supporter following an FA Cup loss to Norwich in March 2020, climbing into the stands after the fan had argued with Dier’s brother.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#Uefa Nations League#Travers
newschain

Young royals pay fond farewell to their ‘Gan Gan’

The future King, Prince George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte, remained impeccably behaved through a long and solemn day as they bid farewell to their beloved “Gan Gan”. The royal siblings, great grandchildren of the Queen, were among 2,000 guests at her state funeral and were the youngest...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Vladimir Putin blasts US attempts to ‘preserve global domination’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned what he described as US efforts to preserve its global domination, saying they are doomed to fail. Speaking while receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors to Moscow, Mr Putin said: “The objective development toward a multipolar world faces resistance of those who try to preserve their hegemony in global affairs and control everything — Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa.”
POLITICS
newschain

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson replaces Kalvin Phillips in England squad

Jordan Henderson has joined up with the England squad for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany. The Football Association confirmed on Tuesday morning that the Liverpool captain has replaced Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who will undergo surgery on a shoulder problem. Henderson has missed Liverpool’s last three...
SPORTS
newschain

Queen praised as ‘joyful’ presence by Archbishop in state funeral sermon

The Archbishop of Canterbury has described the Queen as having touched “a multitude of lives” and being a “joyful” figure for many, in his sermon at her state funeral. With the grieving royal family sitting nearby and thousands of mourners filling London’s streets, Justin Welby said the outpouring of emotion “arises from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us”.
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
156K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy