Plainfield, IL

Montgomery police seeking surveillance video in death investigation

Montgomery police and the Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force are investigating a suspicious death in the 1100 block of Reading Drive. Police are asking anyone who might have seen anything or has surveillance video in the area from about eight in the morning to 1:15 in the afternoon on Monday to come forward.
MONTGOMERY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kendall County State's Attorney's Office to file lawsuit against Safe-T Act

Kendall County State's Attorney Eric Weis says that his office will be filing suit over the Safe-T Act. Portions of the law, which proponents say is meant as a law enforcement reform bill, are already in place, but Weis says he's deeply worried about the implementation of the cash-free bail system set to begin on January 1. Several other counties have already filed similar lawsuits.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Monday, September 19th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Maurice Koonice, 60, of Bolingbrook, for domestic battery. He...
MORRIS, IL
wcsjnews.com

Morris Man Accused of Beating Male Family Member

The Morris Police Department arrested a man for Aggravated Domestic Battery at 11 p.m. on September 17th. Morris Police Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said Woodrow Crow, 30, of Wilmington allegedly battered a male family member and broke a window at a house on Wauponsee Street in Morris. Skelton said Crow...
MORRIS, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man accused of firing a gun during a carjcking, then escaping from electronic monitoring, decides to argue with his bond court judge. Bad idea.

Deonte Mitchell has been treated very well by Cook County Judge Shelley Sutker-Dermer since he was charged with firing a gun during an attempted carjacking on Chicago’s Northwest Side in November 2020. She reduced his bail so he could go home on electronic monitoring and even allowed him to attend the Fourth of July fireworks with his family while on “home confinement.”
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kane County prosecutor recognized for efforts with DUI unit

An assistant Kane County State's Attorney is being recognized for keeping roadways safe by Mothers Against Drunk Driving or MADD. Assistant State's Attorney Katy Flannagan has been named as a 2022 MADD Hero and was awarded a plaque for her efforts. Flannagan heads the Kane County State's Attorney's Office DUI unit.
KANE COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Man Accused of Driving Motorcycle While Under the Influence Leading To Crash

A motorcyclist was injured in a multiple vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of Route 6 and 47 around 6:30 p.m. on Friday September 16th. The Morris Police Department said a motorcycle operated by Justin Watkins, 38, of Crest Hill struck the side of a vehicle driven by Amanda Wilke of Minooka, who was stopped at the intersection.
CREST HILL, IL
qrockonline.com

Three People From Berwyn Stabbed in Bolingbrook Following Family Argument

Bolingbrook Police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Beaconridge Drive in for the report of a subject stabbed on Saturday night, September 17th at 8:37. The stabbing stemmed from an old family disagreement with family members from Berwyn. Upon arrival officers located two subjects who had been stabbed...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
starvedrock.media

Accused Ottawa Heroin Dealer Adds To His Rap Sheet

Charges continue to pile up for one Ottawa man. On Sunday, police in Ottawa arrested 40-year-old Brian Page for possession of a controlled substance, DUI and driving with a revoked or suspended license. He was hauled off to the La Salle County Jail. A judge has set his bond at $150,000.
OTTAWA, IL
starvedrock.media

Ottawa Police Negotiate With Barricaded Subject

Some scary moments on the west side of Ottawa. Just before 4 o'clock Monday afternoon, police responded to a call in the 1700 block of Sycamore Street. Detective Corporal Kevin Reynolds says an individual barricaded themselves inside their home and was threatening to harm officers. After some negotiating, the individual was taken into protective custody without incident.
OTTAWA, IL
wlip.com

Weekend Deaths in Grayslake, Fort Sheridan Under Investigation

(Grayslake, IL) One person is dead after a weekend shooting in Grayslake. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say the incident started Saturday morning when they were called to a Grayslake area emergency room about a 23-year-old deceased shooting victim. An investigation showed that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle that was driving along Washington Street near the College of Lake County, when someone in another vehicle opened fire…striking the man. The driver immediately rushed him to the ER, but rescue workers could not resuscitate him. No other information about the shooting has been released at this point…and authorities are still looking into the case.
GRAYSLAKE, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Saturday, September 17th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Luis LeFevers, 32 on a Grundy County warrant. He...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Police investigate after man found shot and killed in Cook County Forest Preserve

CHICAGO (CBS) – Investigators are trying to figure out how a man ended up shot and killed in a Cook County Forest Preserve.Forest Preserve police and Cook County Sheriff's Office officials were at the scene at the Dan Ryan Woods near 87th Street and Western Avenue.Investigators had a large section of the wood closed off with crime tape.Police sources familiar with the case told CBS 2 the victim was shot several times.
COOK COUNTY, IL

