FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Unique Asian Care Bear Themed Ice cream shop in Schaumburg is must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Will County Career Fair on 9/20Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
Improving Illinois Town Hall on 9/20Adrian HolmanAurora, IL
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery police seeking surveillance video in death investigation
Montgomery police and the Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force are investigating a suspicious death in the 1100 block of Reading Drive. Police are asking anyone who might have seen anything or has surveillance video in the area from about eight in the morning to 1:15 in the afternoon on Monday to come forward.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County State's Attorney's Office to file lawsuit against Safe-T Act
Kendall County State's Attorney Eric Weis says that his office will be filing suit over the Safe-T Act. Portions of the law, which proponents say is meant as a law enforcement reform bill, are already in place, but Weis says he's deeply worried about the implementation of the cash-free bail system set to begin on January 1. Several other counties have already filed similar lawsuits.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, September 19th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Maurice Koonice, 60, of Bolingbrook, for domestic battery. He...
wcsjnews.com
Morris Man Accused of Beating Male Family Member
The Morris Police Department arrested a man for Aggravated Domestic Battery at 11 p.m. on September 17th. Morris Police Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said Woodrow Crow, 30, of Wilmington allegedly battered a male family member and broke a window at a house on Wauponsee Street in Morris. Skelton said Crow...
Feds send 2 Rockford men to prison as part of new violent crime initiative
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men, Rahime Briggs, 25, and D’Leon Johnson, 25, have been sentenced to federal prison after being caught possessing firearms, which is illegal since both men are convicted felons. According to the U.S. Justice Department, Briggs had multiple warrants for his arrest when he was apprehended by the FBI in […]
cwbchicago.com
Man accused of firing a gun during a carjcking, then escaping from electronic monitoring, decides to argue with his bond court judge. Bad idea.
Deonte Mitchell has been treated very well by Cook County Judge Shelley Sutker-Dermer since he was charged with firing a gun during an attempted carjacking on Chicago’s Northwest Side in November 2020. She reduced his bail so he could go home on electronic monitoring and even allowed him to attend the Fourth of July fireworks with his family while on “home confinement.”
WSPY NEWS
Kane County prosecutor recognized for efforts with DUI unit
An assistant Kane County State's Attorney is being recognized for keeping roadways safe by Mothers Against Drunk Driving or MADD. Assistant State's Attorney Katy Flannagan has been named as a 2022 MADD Hero and was awarded a plaque for her efforts. Flannagan heads the Kane County State's Attorney's Office DUI unit.
Off-duty Chicago police officer shot in the face expected to recover, top cop says
A female, off-duty Chicago police officer was shot around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the Irving Park neighborhood, the Chicago Fire Department confirmed. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said it started as a road rage incident.
Video shows Chicago police open fire from unmarked car that resulted in criminal charges
Surveillance video released Tuesday shows two Chicago police officers opening fire from their unmarked car last July, a shooting that has resulted in criminal charges against them both.
wcsjnews.com
Man Accused of Driving Motorcycle While Under the Influence Leading To Crash
A motorcyclist was injured in a multiple vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of Route 6 and 47 around 6:30 p.m. on Friday September 16th. The Morris Police Department said a motorcycle operated by Justin Watkins, 38, of Crest Hill struck the side of a vehicle driven by Amanda Wilke of Minooka, who was stopped at the intersection.
qrockonline.com
Three People From Berwyn Stabbed in Bolingbrook Following Family Argument
Bolingbrook Police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Beaconridge Drive in for the report of a subject stabbed on Saturday night, September 17th at 8:37. The stabbing stemmed from an old family disagreement with family members from Berwyn. Upon arrival officers located two subjects who had been stabbed...
Police shooting: Chicago officer shoots armed person in Marquette Park, CPD says
A Chicago police officer shot an armed person on the city's South Side, CPD said.
Chicago shooting: Off-duty police officer shot in face in NW Side road rage incident, CPD says
An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot in the face in a road rage incident on the city's Northwest Side, officials said.
starvedrock.media
Accused Ottawa Heroin Dealer Adds To His Rap Sheet
Charges continue to pile up for one Ottawa man. On Sunday, police in Ottawa arrested 40-year-old Brian Page for possession of a controlled substance, DUI and driving with a revoked or suspended license. He was hauled off to the La Salle County Jail. A judge has set his bond at $150,000.
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Police Negotiate With Barricaded Subject
Some scary moments on the west side of Ottawa. Just before 4 o'clock Monday afternoon, police responded to a call in the 1700 block of Sycamore Street. Detective Corporal Kevin Reynolds says an individual barricaded themselves inside their home and was threatening to harm officers. After some negotiating, the individual was taken into protective custody without incident.
wlip.com
Weekend Deaths in Grayslake, Fort Sheridan Under Investigation
(Grayslake, IL) One person is dead after a weekend shooting in Grayslake. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say the incident started Saturday morning when they were called to a Grayslake area emergency room about a 23-year-old deceased shooting victim. An investigation showed that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle that was driving along Washington Street near the College of Lake County, when someone in another vehicle opened fire…striking the man. The driver immediately rushed him to the ER, but rescue workers could not resuscitate him. No other information about the shooting has been released at this point…and authorities are still looking into the case.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Saturday, September 17th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Luis LeFevers, 32 on a Grundy County warrant. He...
Police investigate after man found shot and killed in Cook County Forest Preserve
CHICAGO (CBS) – Investigators are trying to figure out how a man ended up shot and killed in a Cook County Forest Preserve.Forest Preserve police and Cook County Sheriff's Office officials were at the scene at the Dan Ryan Woods near 87th Street and Western Avenue.Investigators had a large section of the wood closed off with crime tape.Police sources familiar with the case told CBS 2 the victim was shot several times.
Police release photo of suspect in Auburn Street shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a man who reportedly shot a 29-year-old who was found in the parking lot of Auto Zone on Auburn Street on Saturday. According to police, officers were called to the Central Park Tap, at 3523 Auburn Street, around 12:55 a.m., where witnesses said multiple people were […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in crash that killed woman, critically injured another
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested in connection with a car crash that killed one woman and left another critically injured on the South Side last weekend. Juan Venegas, 18, was arrested Monday in at his resident in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood, according to Chicago police. Police said...
