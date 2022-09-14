The Amber Ruffin Show is receiving a third season, and it’s set to air on Peacock this fall. According to an official press release, the show will return with a five-episode order set to premiere on Sept. 30. In addition, the comedian’s show will see four more episodes released on Oct. 7, Nov. 4, 11, and Dec. 16, with upcoming guests to be announced at a future date. More from VIBE.com'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Crew Member Fatally Shot On Set In New York CityLil Rel Howery's Game Show 'Small Fortune' Aims To Be A Big Hit On NBCWatch Rihanna Drunkenly Give Advice,...

TV SHOWS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO