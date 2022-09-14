ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Malone Injures Ribs in On-Stage Fall

Post Malone is recovering after sustaining injuries from an on-stage fall over the weekend. Saturday night (Sept. 17), The “White Iverson” rapper fell through an open stage door while performing at his St. Louis show. Midway through the arena-sized gig, while singing “Circles,” the rapper unknowingly walked toward the open door, normally used to shuttle equipment to and from the stage.
Vibe

‘The Amber Ruffin Show’ To Return For Season 3 On Peacock

The Amber Ruffin Show is receiving a third season, and it’s set to air on Peacock this fall.  According to an official press release, the show will return with a five-episode order set to premiere on Sept. 30. In addition, the comedian’s show will see four more episodes released on Oct. 7, Nov. 4, 11, and Dec. 16, with upcoming guests to be announced at a future date. More from VIBE.com'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Crew Member Fatally Shot On Set In New York CityLil Rel Howery's Game Show 'Small Fortune' Aims To Be A Big Hit On NBCWatch Rihanna Drunkenly Give Advice,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Fire Ignites Trees Near Hollywood Bowl as Guests Exit ‘Sound of Music’ Event

A number of trees caught fire near the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday night, just as guests were exiting the evening’s program. Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey told The Hollywood Reporter that a fire was first reported shortly after 11 p.m. involving 10 trees at the location of Highland Avenue and the Hollywood Freeway, near the storied outdoor concert venue. Three fire companies were deployed and extinguished the blaze, with no injuries or damage to the Hollywood Bowl reported. More from The Hollywood ReporterAll the Highlights of the Hollywood Bowl's 100th Anniversary 2022 SeasonGwen Stefani, H.E.R., Eric Idle, Audra...
