Eatonville, WA

KOMO News

Where will Seattle Public Schools find $91.4 million to pay for new teacher contracts?

SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools has a big job ahead of it; find a way to pay for a new tentative agreement it reached with its teachers’ union. Union members ratified the contract. The school board will be the next group to vote on it. The new, 3-year tentative agreement between Seattle Public Schools and its teachers, comes at a cost of $228 million.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle teachers approve 3-year deal with Seattle Public Schools

SEATTLE — The Seattle Education Association (SEA) announced Tuesday morning its members voted to ratify the tentative agreement with Seattle Public Schools for a new contract. Teachers voted Monday night on whether to approve the three-year deal for a new labor contract offered by Seattle Public Schools. The vote,...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma authorizes the removal of two homeless encampments next week

TACOMA, Wash. — The city of Tacoma authorized the removal of a pair of homeless encampments next week. The camps — one at 8th Street and Yakima, the other from 15th to 18th streets and Yakima — have seen a significant increase in emergency service requests, according to a press release from the city of Tacoma.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Road closure planned to tow more RVs near Olympia hospital

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A road closure later this week will help city officials clear a homeless camp causing safety concerns for a nearby hospital. Dozens of RVs and cars still line Ensign Road NE but this week the city plans to block all traffic to begin towing away some of the vehicles that have been pre-approved for removal.
OLYMPIA, WA
NewsBreak
Education
KOMO News

Commuters, neighbors react to West Seattle Bridge reopening

SEATTLE — Sunday marked the first full day of traffic for the West Seattle Bridge after a 2 1/2-year hiatus. The major connector reopened ahead of schedule Saturday night after more than 900 days of being down for repairs. Some folks crossed the bridge Sunday just because they could....
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Arsonist reportedly sets fire to Bremerton motel, displacing 50 occupants

BREMERTON, Wash. — A weekend fire drove dozens of people out of a motel in Bremerton, and authorities said they believe an arsonist is responsible. Early Sunday morning, a two-alarm fire broke out at the Midway Inn on Wheaton Way. Officials said firefighters helped some of the 50 people inside reach safety.
BREMERTON, WA
KOMO News

Westbound I-90 closure in Mercer Island ahead, delays into Seattle expected

If you need to travel through Mercer Island this weekend, you will notice additional delays from the east side to the west. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) contractor crews will close all westbound lanes of I-90 to replace the original expansion joint on the east end of the westbound I-90 Homer M. Hadley Memorial Bridge that connects Mercer Island to Seattle.
MERCER ISLAND, WA
KOMO News

Police arrest man with gun who threatened Georgetown nightclub employees

SEATTLE — A 48-year-old man was arrested with a gun outside a Georgetown nightclub Friday night after allegedly threatening to shoot people there. Seattle police say the first call came in around 9:30 p.m. when a caller said the man threatened to come back to the club and “take everyone down.”
SEATTLE, WA

