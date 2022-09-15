Read full article on original website
Where will Seattle Public Schools find $91.4 million to pay for new teacher contracts?
SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools has a big job ahead of it; find a way to pay for a new tentative agreement it reached with its teachers’ union. Union members ratified the contract. The school board will be the next group to vote on it. The new, 3-year tentative agreement between Seattle Public Schools and its teachers, comes at a cost of $228 million.
Seattle teachers approve 3-year deal with Seattle Public Schools
SEATTLE — The Seattle Education Association (SEA) announced Tuesday morning its members voted to ratify the tentative agreement with Seattle Public Schools for a new contract. Teachers voted Monday night on whether to approve the three-year deal for a new labor contract offered by Seattle Public Schools. The vote,...
Chinatown-International District community members protest shelter expansion
SEATTLE — Dozens of residents from the Chinatown-International District marched to Seattle’s City Hall Tuesday to protest the proposed expansion of a homeless shelter. The more than $66 million project from King County is called the ‘SODO Services Hub.’. Bordering the CID, the hub will be an...
City council signs off on Seattle Film Commission in hopes to bring more projects here
SEATTLE — The city of Seattle is ready to welcome more movie and TV productions. The city council on Tuesday signed off on creating a Seattle Film Commission to help Washington become more competitive in the film industry at a time when productions keep getting priced out and are going to other states and Canada.
Dow Constantine proposes millions to curb crime, gun violence in King County
SEATTLE, Wash. — King County Executive Dow Constantine has announced millions of dollars in proposed investments aimed at reducing crime, gun violence, and behavioral health crises in the county. The funding is part of Constantine's 2023-2024 budget proposal, which is set to be announced next week. Constantine announced the...
Tacoma authorizes the removal of two homeless encampments next week
TACOMA, Wash. — The city of Tacoma authorized the removal of a pair of homeless encampments next week. The camps — one at 8th Street and Yakima, the other from 15th to 18th streets and Yakima — have seen a significant increase in emergency service requests, according to a press release from the city of Tacoma.
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell appoints Adrian Diaz as Seattle Police Chief
SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has named Adrian Diaz as the city’s new police chief. Harrell on Tuesday announced his intent to appoint Diaz, who has served as interim police chief since September 2020. "I am committed to ensuring that community is at the forefront of all...
'Busy for a Monday': West Seattle businesses welcome shoppers back with bridge reopened
SEATTLE, Wash. — The reopening of the West Seattle Bridge is not only good for commuters wanting to quickly access other parts of the city, but also for business owners who are hoping the bridge being open will bring shoppers back to their part of the city. “I was...
Shift in winds brings wildfire smoke into Snohomish, King counties Monday
A shift in offshore winds is pushing smoke from the Bolt Creek Fire westward into Snohomish and King counties Monday. Air quality in the region began to deteriorate Monday to moderate and unhealthy for sensitive groups. Air agencies are advising that sensitive groups stay inside and for all people to...
Road closure planned to tow more RVs near Olympia hospital
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A road closure later this week will help city officials clear a homeless camp causing safety concerns for a nearby hospital. Dozens of RVs and cars still line Ensign Road NE but this week the city plans to block all traffic to begin towing away some of the vehicles that have been pre-approved for removal.
COVID-19 pandemic over? Washington leaders weigh in on Biden's remarks
SEATTLE, Wash. — Is the pandemic over?. President Biden replied “yes” Sunday night on 60 Minutes on CBS. But, local health experts and the governor's office say not so fast. Go to Seattle's historic Pike Place Market and you'll see a mix of people taking covid precautions,...
Woman taken to Harborview after shooting in Seattle's Rainier Valley neighborhood
SEATTLE, Wash. — An overnight shooting left one woman injured in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood. The incident occurred around 1:50 a.m. Monday. Seattle police said the victim and a man were in a vehicle, stopped at a stop sign at Rainier Ave. South and South Othello St. when another vehicle pulled alongside them.
Gas prices drop in Seattle, statewide, nationwide for 14th straight week
SEATTLE — Gas prices slightly dropped over the past week, bringing the average in Seattle to $4.78 a gallon after decreasing .8 cents, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations in the Emerald City. This marks the 14th consecutive week gas prices has dropped within the city and across...
Commuters, neighbors react to West Seattle Bridge reopening
SEATTLE — Sunday marked the first full day of traffic for the West Seattle Bridge after a 2 1/2-year hiatus. The major connector reopened ahead of schedule Saturday night after more than 900 days of being down for repairs. Some folks crossed the bridge Sunday just because they could....
Sea-Tac Airport increasing staffing after travelers experience 'unacceptable' wait times
SEA-TAC, Wash. — Officials with the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport say they are adding more staff for this weekend to handle the increase in travelers. The added support comes after many passengers experienced what Sea-Tac Airport called "unacceptable" wait times over the weekend. Some people waited in security check-point lines...
Arsonist reportedly sets fire to Bremerton motel, displacing 50 occupants
BREMERTON, Wash. — A weekend fire drove dozens of people out of a motel in Bremerton, and authorities said they believe an arsonist is responsible. Early Sunday morning, a two-alarm fire broke out at the Midway Inn on Wheaton Way. Officials said firefighters helped some of the 50 people inside reach safety.
Westbound I-90 closure in Mercer Island ahead, delays into Seattle expected
If you need to travel through Mercer Island this weekend, you will notice additional delays from the east side to the west. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) contractor crews will close all westbound lanes of I-90 to replace the original expansion joint on the east end of the westbound I-90 Homer M. Hadley Memorial Bridge that connects Mercer Island to Seattle.
Police arrest man with gun who threatened Georgetown nightclub employees
SEATTLE — A 48-year-old man was arrested with a gun outside a Georgetown nightclub Friday night after allegedly threatening to shoot people there. Seattle police say the first call came in around 9:30 p.m. when a caller said the man threatened to come back to the club and “take everyone down.”
Sea-Tac Airport sees especially long lines Sunday, causing passengers to miss flights
SEATAC, Wash. — A passenger flying out of Sea-Tac International Airport on Sunday sent a photo to KOMO News that showed what the scene looked like as people were trying to get through security. Long lines were going up and down several rows with people waiting to catch their...
'...All that for what?' Tacoma business owners question thieves who broke into 9 stores
TACOMA, Wash. — Store owners were left with a mess, their business interrupted and a whopping bill for damages after multiple Tacoma businesses along Tacoma Mall boulevard were broken into Monday. Tacoma Police are investigating where the nine break-ins are connected. The series of break-ins happened early Monday morning,...
