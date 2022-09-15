Read full article on original website
At least One Injured In A Car Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Officials reported a car crash that injured at least one person on September 19, Monday. The crash happened on Louise Street near the intersection of Braddock Street and McCalop Street around 1:50 p.m.
BRPD investigating shooting on Yorkshire St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 20. The gunfire broke out on Yorkshire Street near 72nd Avenue. BRPD said one person was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. This...
Louisiana State Police: Every 4 hours a person or vehicle is hit by a train
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to recent statistics shared by Louisiana State Police (LSP), last year, a total of 23 crashes involving trains occurred within the state. Sadly, these collisions resulted in 13 fatalities and ten injuries. LSP shared the above data in connection with National Rail Safety...
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Winbourne Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Tuesday (September 20) evening crash on Winbourne Avenue. The incident occurred around 6:18 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the extent of the wounded person’s injuries....
Van crashes into pawn shop, BRPD investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for the occupants of a vehicle that crashed into a pawn shop on Airline Highway early Monday, Sept. 19. According to BRPD, authorities responded to Xotic Pawn on Airline Highway near Cedarcrest Avenue after a van crashed into...
Aspiring model from Baton Rouge paralyzed after fatal Virginia crash
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (BRPROUD) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on Sept. 8 that killed two people and left an aspiring model from Baton Rouge paralyzed. According to VSP, officers responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. along I-66 in Fauquier County. Authorities said...
24-Year-Old Danisha Jackson Killed In A Pedestrian Accident On LA 3246 (Baton Rouge, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating a pedestrian crash that killed a person near Siegen Lane on Friday. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Danisha Jackson. According [..]
Model from Baton Rouge left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
Need a booster seat for your child? Get one for free this Saturday in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This week, the Denham Springs Police Department is encouraging drivers to make sure their little ones are buckled in safely while traveling along Louisiana’s highways and roads. The police department took to social media Tuesday (September 20) in honor of Child Passenger Safety...
Baton Rouge Police respond to reported shooting on Florida Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting was reported Monday (September 19) night within the 1700 block of Florida Street, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), officers responded to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. Other sources say it does not appear anyone was injured...
Vehicle overturned, at least one injured in Louise Street crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person has been injured in a Monday, September 19 crash on Louise Street near the intersection of Braddock Street and McCalop Street. The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Officials add that...
Baton Rouge parking lot fight takes turn for worse, multiple shots fired
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- A 20-year-old Baton Rouge man is facing a charge of attempted murder after firing multiple gunshots at a man he was fighting with, authorities say. Public records identify Samuel Quinn as the suspected gunman who fired the shots in question on Monday, September 19. According to...
Traffic Update: No injuries in crash along Coursey Blvd near Hickory Ridge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Monday (September 19) evening crash on Coursey Boulevard near the intersection of Millwood Drive and Hickory Ridge Boulevard. The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are at the...
Two killed in Baker shooting
Students will be able to learn through hands-on teaching and earn certifications in welding, electrical, culinary, and more. That meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. at the main branch of the library on Iowa Street in the Town of Livingston. New career tech facility now open at West Feliciana High School.
EBRSO remembers K9 who lost battle with cancer
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – K9 Liza recently passed away at the age of 10. The Dutch Shepherd was a member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office for five years. K9 Liza had a distinguished career serving alongside Lt Verner Budd in Explosive Detection. The EBRSO K9...
Van reportedly crashes into pawn shop on Airline Highway, BRPD investigating
Person detained after crash that killed 1, injured 2 others, officials say. The Baton Rouge Police Department said one person was detained after a deadly crash in which a driver was trying to get away from officers on Monday, Sept. 19. Updated: 1 hour ago. From posting about our pets,...
Services set for LSU student killed on Government St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU student Allison Rice was killed while sitting in her vehicle on Friday, September 16. The Geismar native died at the age of 21. Details about services for Allison Rice can be found below:. A gathering for Allie will be held on Tuesday, Sept...
Baker PD responds to deadly double shooting on Chamberlain Ave.
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department responded to a shooting around 10 p.m. on Monday, September 19. Upon arrival, Baker PD found that two men were shot and killed on Chamberlain Ave. Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn confirmed that “the overnight shooting started because of a disagreement...
