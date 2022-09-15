ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

BRPD investigating shooting on Yorkshire St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 20. The gunfire broke out on Yorkshire Street near 72nd Avenue. BRPD said one person was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Winbourne Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Tuesday (September 20) evening crash on Winbourne Avenue. The incident occurred around 6:18 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the extent of the wounded person's injuries....
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB.com

Van crashes into pawn shop, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for the occupants of a vehicle that crashed into a pawn shop on Airline Highway early Monday, Sept. 19. According to BRPD, authorities responded to Xotic Pawn on Airline Highway near Cedarcrest Avenue after a van crashed into...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Aspiring model from Baton Rouge paralyzed after fatal Virginia crash

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (BRPROUD) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on Sept. 8 that killed two people and left an aspiring model from Baton Rouge paralyzed. According to VSP, officers responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. along I-66 in Fauquier County. Authorities said...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Police respond to reported shooting on Florida Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting was reported Monday (September 19) night within the 1700 block of Florida Street, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), officers responded to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. Other sources say it does not appear anyone was injured...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Vehicle overturned, at least one injured in Louise Street crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person has been injured in a Monday, September 19 crash on Louise Street near the intersection of Braddock Street and McCalop Street. The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Officials add that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Update: No injuries in crash along Coursey Blvd near Hickory Ridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Monday (September 19) evening crash on Coursey Boulevard near the intersection of Millwood Drive and Hickory Ridge Boulevard. The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are at the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Two killed in Baker shooting

Students will be able to learn through hands-on teaching and earn certifications in welding, electrical, culinary, and more. That meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. at the main branch of the library on Iowa Street in the Town of Livingston. New career tech facility now open at West Feliciana High School.
LIVINGSTON, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO remembers K9 who lost battle with cancer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – K9 Liza recently passed away at the age of 10. The Dutch Shepherd was a member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office for five years. K9 Liza had a distinguished career serving alongside Lt Verner Budd in Explosive Detection. The EBRSO K9...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Services set for LSU student killed on Government St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU student Allison Rice was killed while sitting in her vehicle on Friday, September 16. The Geismar native died at the age of 21. Details about services for Allison Rice can be found below:. A gathering for Allie will be held on Tuesday, Sept...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baker PD responds to deadly double shooting on Chamberlain Ave.

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department responded to a shooting around 10 p.m. on Monday, September 19. Upon arrival, Baker PD found that two men were shot and killed on Chamberlain Ave. Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn confirmed that "the overnight shooting started because of a disagreement...
BAKER, LA

