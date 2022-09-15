Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will conduct a full scale, sudden crisis training exercise in October. The training exercise will take place from 8 A.M. through 3 P.M. on October 11th. During the training, the federal waterside boundaries of Slocum and Hancock Creek, and the Neuse River will be closed to the public.

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO