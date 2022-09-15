ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

NC Cancer Hospital named for late Senate leader Basnight

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Cancer Hospital was formally named Monday for the late state Senate leader Marc Basnight, who helped approve the state funds to build the facility and later create a special state cancer research fund. Gov. Roy Cooper, current Senate leader Phil Berger...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Two N.C. women pled guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy

North Carolina — Two women in North Carolina pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to defraud the U.S. by preparing false tax returns for clients. Betty Hawkins, 51, and Phyllis Ricks, 63, and their co-conspirators caused more than 1,000 false tax returns to be filed with the IRS. These returns claimed a total of approximately $5 million in fraudulent refunds.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

