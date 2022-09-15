Read full article on original website
Cherry Point to close waterways for military exercise in October
Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will conduct a full scale, sudden crisis training exercise in October. The training exercise will take place from 8 A.M. through 3 P.M. on October 11th. During the training, the federal waterside boundaries of Slocum and Hancock Creek, and the Neuse River will be closed to the public.
NC Cancer Hospital named for late Senate leader Basnight
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Cancer Hospital was formally named Monday for the late state Senate leader Marc Basnight, who helped approve the state funds to build the facility and later create a special state cancer research fund. Gov. Roy Cooper, current Senate leader Phil Berger...
Two N.C. women pled guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy
North Carolina — Two women in North Carolina pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to defraud the U.S. by preparing false tax returns for clients. Betty Hawkins, 51, and Phyllis Ricks, 63, and their co-conspirators caused more than 1,000 false tax returns to be filed with the IRS. These returns claimed a total of approximately $5 million in fraudulent refunds.
