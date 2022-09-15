Read full article on original website
Related
Italy offers link to Africa to lessen Europe's dependence on Russian oil, says PM Draghi
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- As European nations seek to find new energy solutions in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine, Italy has turned to Africa, its prime minister, Mario Draghi, said Tuesday, stating his country is willing to connect Europe to the resource-rich continent to lessen its dependency on Kremlin gas.
Zero-Covid harming 75% of European firms in China: business group
China's "inflexible" and "inconsistent" zero-Covid policy is crippling European business operations in the country, a major business lobby said Wednesday, warning that the presence of the companies "can no longer be taken for granted". "China's business environment will remain unpredictable as long as the threat of lockdowns exists," the organisation said, calling Xi's flagship policy "inflexible and inconsistently implemented" and cautioning that ideology seemed to be "trumping the economy".
L.A. clothing importer admits to skirting $6.4 million in customs tariffs
Ghacham Inc., which sold clothes under the Platini brand name, and a company executive have agreed to plead guilty in federal court, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Comments / 0