Region 12 hosting Let Your Light Shine transition fair
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The transition from high school to beyond can be challenging for any student. For students with disabilities, which can include dyslexia to language processing disorders, to dysgraphia, this step can feel overwhelming without the proper support and resources. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, around 33 percent of all students identify as having a disability that adversely affects their performance in the classroom, and constitutes more than seven million students. Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12 and partners will host a Transition Fair for students (8th through 12th grades) with disabilities from 6 to 8 p.m, Sept 20.
Waco ISD earns superior achievement rating
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District has earned a superior achievement rating on the School Financial Accountability Rating System of Texas (FIRST). The district said in a press release on Tuesday afternoon that FIRST was developed as the financial accountability system for Texas school districts by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) in response to Senate Bill 875 of the 76th Texas Legislature in 1999. The purpose of this system is to ensure that school districts will be held accountable for the quality of their financial management practices and achieve improved performance in the management of their financial resources.
Hundreds of employers expected at Baylor Career Day
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A record number of nearly 150 employers from across the country will be on the Baylor University campus for Career Day. The university says this event will recruit students for internships and full-time positions after graduation. The event will take place this Wednesday at the Paul L. Foster Campus for Business and Innovation from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.
The city of Killeen united for Hispanic Heritage Month
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – All over the nation Hispanic Heritage month is being celebrated. Tuesday afternoon, before the Killeen city council meeting, Mayor Debbie Nash- King wanted to honor local Hispanic community organizations for the hard work they did for the city. “The idea behind this is to...
Killeen mayor to host Hispanic Heritage Month reception
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King will honor Hispanic Heritage Month during a reception at City Hall this Tuesday at 4 p.m. The City says this event will take place in the City Hall foyer on the first floor, located at 101 North College Street, and the community is invited to attend. The Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce-Central Texas, the Sociedad Cultural HispanoAmericana, the League of United Latin American Citizens Council (LULAC) Herencia #4297 and the Killeen-Fort Hood League of United Latin American Citizens Council (LULAC) #4535 have been invited – as Mayor Nash-King presents an official proclamation.
Mobile food distribution event coming to Bell County
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Organizers of an upcoming event are hoping to help alleviate food insecurity in Bell County. The Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope is hosting a Mobile Food Distribution on Tuesday. The event will last from 9 a.m. until noon, and will take place at 718 N 2nd Street in Killeen.
Waco in the running for concert series grant
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Creative Waco needs your help to win a $90,000 grant that would bring music to East Waco. If awarded, Creative Waco will receive a grant of $30,000 per year from 2023-2025 to host a concert series at the Bridge Street Plaza. To vote, text...
DPS celebrates Forensic Science Week
WACO, Texas (Fox 44)– This week is Forensic Science Week, and it aims to highlight the forensic science work in labs across the country. The Department of Public Safety Crime Lab in Waco uses a wide variety of tools and resources to ultimately figure out some of the most important information in a case.
Small fire set in Shoemaker High School bathroom
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A small fire was intentionally set inside of a Shoemaker High School bathroom on Monday. Killeen Independent School District spokesperson Taina Maya tells FOX 44 the fire was in a bathroom on the second floor. Students and staff were promptly evacuated, and fire extinguishers were used to put it out.
McLennan County Political Parties & NAACP Prepare For National Voter Registration Day
WACO, TX (FOX44) — As we head into election season both political parties in McLennan County and other agencies have plans tomorrow for National Voter Registration Day. Multiple voter registration sites are going to be open in Waco tomorrow from McLennan Community College to fast food spots like Sonic.
Sheriff McNamara speaks on Bexar County Sheriff’s migrant investigation
MCLENNAN CO, Texas (FOX 44) — A San Antonio sheriff is opening an investigation into a group of migrants who were flown from the area to Florida and then up to Martha’s Vineyard. “What this sheriff has said in Bexar County is totally wrong,” McLennan County Sheriff Parnell...
Teenagers injured in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two teenagers have been injured in a Monday night shooting in Killeen. Officers were dispatched at approximately 11:25 p.m. to the 6100 block of Taffinder Lane for a report of a double shooting. When officers arrived, they found two victims – a man and a woman, both 18 years old – suffering from gunshot wounds.
Sheriff says Rosebud-Lott abduction report ‘questionable’
ROSEBUD-LOTT, Texas (FOX 44) – A report of an attempted child abduction at a football game is “incorrect”, according to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office. Superintendent Jim Rosebrock said in a statement to parents and staff that the district was notified that a young boy was able to free himself from the would-be kidnapper at the Chilton High School home football game on Friday, September 9. The boy bit and kicked the attempted kidnapper. The attempted kidnapper has not been apprehended, and is still on the loose.
Man dead in Killeen’s 14th murder of 2022
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are actively investigating its 14th Murder of 2022. Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched at approximately 7:56 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Wales Drive in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a victim lying on the ground.
One killed, one critical in McGregor crash
McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – A 57-year-old Austin man is dead and a Temple man is critically injured in a Tuesday morning head on crash on McGregor’s south side. McGregor Police report it happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Highway 317 – just inside the south city limits. Police report a Chevy Equinox driven by an Austin man was southbound on 317, when witnesses said it suddenly veered into the northbound lane.
Man Hospitalized in Temple Stabbing, Person of Interest in Custody
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries. At around 5:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of W. Ave. H. in response to the stabbing. The victim has been transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple.
Former teacher faces new charges
McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A former Central Texas teacher indicted for online solicitation of a minor has been arrested again on charges involving a new victim. The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division said Monday that 60-year-old Timothy Bruner was arrested in October 2021 and charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor, as well as stalking by the Human Trafficking Unit. Bruner sent text messages and pictures to a human trafficking investigator posing as an underage person through social media accounts.
Harker Heights PD Investigates Man Found Dead in Car
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) — The Haker Heights Police Department are responding to a death investigation that occurred earlier today. At approximately 9:45 a.m., a citizen reported seeing a male siting in his car in the 400 block of E Central Texas Expressway appearing to be asleep and not responsive.
Arrest made in 2019 Killeen child injury case
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A Killeen Police officer making a traffic stop on Sunday discovered the driver was wanted in a 2019 child injury case. Quartesha Tarshail Milligan was taken into custody following the stop of her SUV for a traffic violation near Central Texas Expressway and Gateway Drive in Killeen.
Shots fired at house with three children inside
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 22-year-old man is facing a total of five felony charges after shots were fired at a house with three children inside. Waco Police Department spokesperson Ciera Shipley said it happened Sunday in the 5700 block of Hawthorne Drive. Officers were told a man got into an argument with a woman, then started firing a handgun at a house. None of the children inside were hit.
