ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Turning the Mines of Moria Into the Halls of Khazad-dûm

By Sarah Shachat
IndieWire
IndieWire
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gYhD8_0hwTQzME00

It’s hard to imagine now that there are several movies and a TV show based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, but at one point there were very different, competing visions of what Middle Earth looks like. “ The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power ” production designer Ramsey Avery first fell in love with Tolkien illustrations by the Brothers Hildebrandt in the ’70s and has watched artistic interpretations of the author’s legendarium evolve over the decades, to the point where the work of Alan Lee and John Howe was so central to Peter Jackson’s vision for his “Lord of the Rings” films, they were both hired as concept artists for the series.

Avery’s particular challenge on “The Rings of Power” was to build environments that are both familiar and unfamiliar — some unevolved versions and some much more evolved versions of the cultures that feature in Jackson’s trilogy. But one place that presented Avery with both the largest canvas to try new things and the strictest sense of what already exists is the one place we’ve all already seen before: the dwarf city of Khazad-dûm, which will one day become the Mines of Moria.

Moria, when we see it in “Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” is a ruin of cobwebs and corpses, rocky tracks through carved lintels that feel more like the architecture of a dungeon than a city, complete with ominously dripping pools of water and jagged, uneven crevasses. There’s plenty of places for orcs, or an ex-ringbearer, to hide. When the fellowship comes to the city’s great hall , full of towering columns that seem to stretch upward to the top of the mountain above, we get a sense of the literal heights the now destroyed civilization attained; Howard Shore’s score, full of rolling drums and proud horns, only adds to the haunting monumentality of it. Avery’s somewhat contradictory job was to both recapture the life of a vibrant city and dial back what we see in “Fellowship,” creating a Khazad-dûm for a more innocent time.

“With the dwarves, literally the quote [from the books and the movie] is they ‘dug too greedily and too deep,’ right?,” Avery told IndieWire. “That’s what brought about their downfall. So what does that visually represent, that sense of greedily and deeply? When you look at the architecture [in ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’], it’s really monumental. Those volumes are huge and the shapes are massive and there’s figurative work that’s humongous.

“But when you go back into what Tolkien talked about the dwarves being, that they are of stone and of flint, and there’s that great speech, I think, in ‘The Two Towers’ that Gimli gives about the Glittering Caves, where he talks about how [dwarves treat stone] with such reverence and such care that sometimes they’ll only do a chip or two a day in terms of forming it. And I thought, well, that’s really the difference between second age and third age.”

Tolkien divides the history of his imagined world of Middle Earth into epochs that last thousands of years and usually end with the bang of a Dark Lord or two being vanquished (but not forever). The films and the novels take place at the end of the Third Age, and the show at the end of the Second. The dwarf city of this time is one that hasn’t yet broken the seal and unleashed the monsters that will cause their demise (although they’ve found something and put it in a box). It is impressive, but doesn’t have the incredibly ordered, colossal architecture we glimpse through Gandalf’s staff. So Avery attempted to build spaces that felt much more geometrically flexible, moving with the stone instead of against it.

“A lot of [Howe and Lee’s] stuff was also very big and geometric and monumental, but I could find these series of illustrations, their sketches, where [dwarf architecture] had this sense of being really worked into the rock, or there’d be a column that came out and then turned into rock as it went up into the mountain,” Avery said. “And so those are the types of form languages that I wanted to then be careful to express in how we treated Khazad-dûm. There should be this respect for the mountain and the shapes of the mountain and you should see the stonework in the mountain, as opposed to hacking [stonework] into big things.”

Instead of upward, the architecture of Khazad-dûm on the series in a lot of respects goes outward in order to reflect the dwarves’ sensibilities and aesthetics. “We wanted to make sure that the sets had this sense of stoutness,” Avery said. “Their costumes are made to make them feel bigger and their hair is big and all that stuff. You get this sense of trying to give them the stoutness. And so the sets needed to echo that, too. So all of our columns are really big or they have these really big capitals on them or the braziers are really big, so you can get a lot of flame up and out of them.”

Even the chairs in Durin’s ( Owain Arthur ) house, which we visit when Elrond ( Robert Aramayo ) is (not) invited back for dinner, echoes the relationship between the dwarves and their mountain home in miniature. When Durin and Disa ( Sophia Nomvete ) sit, they’re a little bit diminished by the high backs that go on for at least another foot above their heads — but they’re perfectly at home. Avery said he built the chair backs and the table in their house a little bit high, both so that it makes the people look a little bit smaller, and because it expresses a particularly dwarven sense of being most comfortable while surrounded by a solid world both above and below. In the mythic beginning of Middle Earth, dwarves were made to slumber inside the earth before they could awake ( long story ), and in “The Rings of Power,” the city of Khazad-dûm combines strong, sharp, angular lines of the dwarf-made architecture with a natural curvature that comfortably surrounds them — the embrace of the mountain.

“All those visual cues to just make it feel that people a little smaller and then, as opposed to doing what, like Peter Jackson did, either having to build the set in two scales — which there was no way we could afford to do that — or having the actors have to play everything in green screen,” Avery said. “We worked really carefully with visual effects and the directors would decide which key moments they needed to make sure that had those elements where you put the two cultures in different sizes in the same shot.”

Some of the memorable design touches in the show’s version of Khazad-dûm came out of practical necessity, as well. “Those big crystal lanterns in Durin’s house came from the idea that the DP desperately needed something where he could just throw a softer light within the space, rather than just having this flicker of flame light,” Avery said. “So how do you direct the flame down? How could we make a giant oil lantern and what would that look like? That challenge gave [us the crystal chandelier, which gave us] something to bang Elrond’s head into as well.”

In the process of accommodating the visual inspirations from the film trilogy and the demands of shooting at different scales, Avery was guided by a sense — fittingly for Tolkien — of history. “One of the key things we tried to look for is what are the geometries of each of the cultures and how do you define that?” he said. “In the Second Age, you should feel the mountain. There should be this respect for the mountain and the shapes of the mountain. I went through a lot of John Howe and Alan Lee illustrations and went, ‘Where did they do that?’ There’s definitely a sense of mythological shaping and color and a sense of creating a mythology in all of that illustration.”

The trick was keeping the stages of the mythology straight. Ramsey’s team included artisans who either started their careers with the original film trilogy or the ‘Hobbit’ movies. “Our calligrapher, Daniel Reeve, did a bunch of work in the movies. And Jules Cook, our supervising art director, was the art director on Minas Tirith, so there were definitely people that had that history. One thing that was very funny about that is I had to kind of say, ‘This is not the Third Age.’ Don’t do what you did in the movies, because that’s not what we’re doing. You can’t follow that form language or that ornament. We have to dial it back and do what’s Second Age.”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘SNL’ Adds New Featured Players Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker

Lose some, add some. “Saturday Night Live” has named four new cast members for its upcoming season 48. Joining “SNL” are Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. The (extremely) long-running NBC sketch comedy series lost some key players this summer, including Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, and (debatably key) Pete Davidson. They also trimmed Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and Aristotle Athari. Kearney has starred on Amazon’s “A League Of Their Own,” while Hernandez has opened for the likes of Tim Dillon and Gilbert Gottfried and appeared on Telemundo’s “Acceso Total.” Meanwhile, Longfellow appeared on NBC’s “Bring the Funny,”...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Maya Hawke: I Would ‘Love to Die’ in ‘Stranger Things 5’ with a ‘Hero’s Moment’ in Final Season

Maya Hawke wants to go out with a bang. Hawke, who portrays Robin in Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” revealed that she hopes her character meets a fatal end after having a “hero’s moment” in the fifth and final season. “Well, it’s the last season, so people are probably going to die,” Hawke told Rolling Stone. “I would love to die and get my hero’s moment. I’d love to die with honor, as any actor would.” And if “Stranger Things” creators the Duffer Brothers don’t want to kill off Robin, Hawke teased that she would be open to continuing Robin’s journey with a spin-off series opposite...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Squid Game’ Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Wants Leonardo DiCaprio to Star in Season 3

Leonardo DiCaprio may be starring in “Killers of the Flower Moon” but “Squid Game” series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk thinks the Oscar winner could play a killer for real. The Emmy-winning Netflix series has been renewed for a second season, and while Hwang confirmed the next installment will still be set in Korea, he teased that Season 3 could have a more international focus thanks to Hollywood’s biggest star. “Leonardo DiCaprio did say he’s a big fan of ‘Squid Game,’ so maybe if time or chances allow, we can ask him to join the games,” Hwang said during a press conference in Seoul, via...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books

Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Astin
POPSUGAR

Who Is the Man in the Meteor in "The Rings of Power"? We Have a Terrifying Theory

The first two episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which were released by Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1, have one pretty huge mystery that could have major repercussions for the whole series. The first episode ends with a giant meteor sailing over Middle-earth and landing not far from where the Harfoots have made their camp. Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and her friend Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) travel to the site where the meteor crashed in curiosity, where they're met with a strange sight: at the center of the broken, flaming meteor is a very tall man, played by Daniel Weyman.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lord Of The Rings#Rings Of Power#The Brothers Hildebrandt
Daily Mail

'They have trouble believing a black person could be a hobbit': Lenny Henry, 64, speaks out about racism in the fantasy genre

Lenny Henry has spoken out about racism within the fantasy genre as he is set to star in Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. The actor, 64, who portrays the character Sadoc Burrows, one of J.R.R. Tolkien's famous tiny hobbits, said that effort was being made to make the genre 'more inclusive' after the original Lord of the Rings films featured no Black characters.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
SheKnows

Big News for Fans of Young & Restless’ Hunter King — But It’s Shrouded in Mystery!

There will be double the intrigue when estranged twin sisters are forced back together to solve a case. Hunter King may not be in daytime playing Summer on The Young and the Restless anymore but she’s making her rounds in primetime over at Hallmark. Last June, the actress starred in her first movie for the network, Hidden Gems, and this time she’s heading over to its sister channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, to co-star alongside Rhiannon Fish in Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths on Sunday, October 2 at 9 pm.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
Outsider.com

Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4

This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy