Galveston meeting to be held to discuss golf cart ordinance and DWI prevention after deadly crash

City council members in Galveston are meeting Thursday morning to discuss the city's role in DWI prevention and possible changes to the golf cart ordinance.

The focus on possibly adjusting the ordinance came after four people were killed in a car crash involving a golf cart and truck in Galveston on Aug. 6.

Officials aren't voting on these particular items Thursday, but rather continuing to talk through what can be done when it comes to DWI prevention and what changes may be made to the golf cart ordinance.

Some discussion has revolved around banning golf carts entirely and possibly banning people from driving them at night at a meeting in August, just days after four family members, including a child, were killed when an alleged drunk driver slammed into them.

ABC13 spoke with the mother of the 4-year-old boy who was killed in the golf cart crash. She says something has to be done about drunk driving.

"It's...you know, like replaying...we're really never going to have him back," Jocelyn Lara said.

Just over a week after the deadly golf cart crash, a man was killed while riding on a scooter. He was also hit by an alleged drunk driver.

Then, early in September, a 14-year-old was killed in a crash when a man who had just gotten out of prison hours earlier -- and whom police believe was drinking and driving - slammed into the Jeep the teenager was riding in.

Galveston City Council approved help from TxDOT in the form of a nearly $50,000 grant to help enforce laws against drunk and speeding drivers.

