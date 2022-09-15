Read full article on original website
Banister residents asked to apply for Barksdale's seat
The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors is asking Banister District residents interested in filling Jessie Barksdale’s seat to apply for the position until a special election can be held. The Board has also asked the county attorney to petition the court to issue a writ of special election for...
DCC hosts industrial maintenance training open house
Danville Community College (DCC) is hosting an Industrial Maintenance Training information session and open house at the Regional Center for Advanced Technology & Training (RCATT) on Thursday, Sept. 22. “Danville Community College is committed to providing short-term training that translates to employment opportunities in our region,” said Dr. Jerry Wallace,...
Old 97 Rail Days event and “Design Zone” exhibition
The Danville Science Center is gearing up for a busy fall. In September, the Science Center will host the Old 97 Rail Days event and open the touring exhibition “Design Zone.” These public programs are expected to attract science lovers from across the Dan River Region, adding to the record-breaking attendance the organization had in June, July and August.
Darlene V. Cahoon
Darlene V. Cahoon, 76, of Chatham, Va. passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born October 13, 1945, to the late Hallie Stanley Varney. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her siblings. Mrs. Cahoon was a wonderful, generous wife,...
Oakley found guilty of killing friend
Montel Oakley of Hurt was found guilty of first degree murder Monday after a Pittsylvania County jury deliberated for 45 minutes. Oakley was convicted of killing his friend, Corey Andrew Moon, 44, of Troutville during an argument over music CDs on July 11, 2021. Oakley was also convicted of related weapons charges. He is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 18.
Multiple arrests made in thefts from cars
Several arrests were made, including juveniles, in connection with thefts from unlocked cars in Danville. The Danville Police Department patrol unit began special focused investigations into the crimes, which included two thefts of motor vehicles over the weekend. The pattern included personal items of value and firearms left in vehicles being stolen.
