Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localsyr.com
Help locate this missing teen
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your help to find a missing teen. Sheriff’s detectives are trying to locate 15-year-old Mikayla Coulter, who ran away from her Dunning Drive home in the Town of Camillus on September 9. Coulter is a...
Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: September 19
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. State troopers arrested 35-year-old Tadd Sherwood of Oneonta and charged him with multiple felonies. Officers say Sherwood fired a shotgun that could have caused the death of another person. He’s charged with attempted murder and six counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Sherwood is a convicted felon who is not allowed to have guns.
Delaware County police need help finding stolen camper
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the theft of a 30-foot camper from a Case Hill Road residence in the Town of Franklin.
Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputy Caught on Camera Lending A Helping Hand
It's not the typical reason that a bystander pulls out their cell phone to capture of member of law enforcement, but when she saw it happening decided to snap a few photos of it. A Central New York woman says the incident happened at the Rome Walmart location recently. Britanni...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cortland County woman arrested for endangering 3 year old
On September 18th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance on Preble Road in the Town of Preble.
Bolt of lightning blamed for house fire
FULTON CO, N.Y. (News10)-Mother Nature delivered a frightening and devastating blow upon a Fulton County residence this weekend when a bolt of lighting sparked a fire. Igor Lensky captured the intensity of the flames on his cellphone. He grabbed the images and videos as he and his wife were driving from their camp to his […]
10-year-old hospitalized after truck runs red light in Clay, deputies say
Clay, N.Y. — A 10-year-old child was hospitalized after a truck ran a red light and hit an SUV in Clay on Saturday, deputies said. At 9:44 p.m. a white Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling north on Henry Clay Boulevard when it ran a red light, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
Pond Street neighbor facing other challenges after building demolition
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kristina Greer lived in an apartment on Pond Street for two and a half years. In August, a building collapsed a few doors down and forced her out. “Codes came in to condemn my house, boarded up my window, excuse my doors, gave me five minutes to get my dog, my […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Karen Eames, shot by deputy husband in murder-suicide, selling riverfront house for whopping price
Syracuse, NY — Karen Eames, the widow of an Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy who shot her in the face, killed their son and then took his own life, is selling the family home where the murder-suicide happened. Eames, who spent 10 days in a hospital after nearly dying,...
Safe Family Halloween Fun Returns To Rome New York This October
If you're looking for safe, old fashioned, and of course family fun this Halloween season, you'll want to make the trip to Rome New York. The Rome Art and Community Center, located on 308 West Bloomfield Street in Rome, is holding their annual Halloween House on Friday, October 7th, and Saturday, October 8th, and Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15 from 6PM to 9:30PM all nights.
Help Needed Finding Vehicles Allegedly Stolen in Rome, NY – STAT
It may not be as difficult to hide a stolen vehicle - even one with medical lettering on it - as one may think. Authorities are asking for help locating several vehicles that were allegedly stolen more than a week ago. GPS Tracker Hacked?. Officers with the Rome Police Department...
On the Lookout: Onondaga man who set house on fire
(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking NewsChannel 9 viewers to be ‘On the Lookout’ for 40-year-old Jeffery Smoke. Smoke is currently wanted for the following: An arrest warrant for Arson in the 3rd degree Criminal Mischief in the 2nd degree Violation of Parole According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Smoke is accused […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Milford woman accused of biting, spitting on police
Police say 27-year-old Stephanie Meckley attacked three staff members at Stonebridge restaurant after being told she would have to wait on line like everyone else.
WKTV
At least 15 horses among several farm animals rescued in Otsego County
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The Susquehanna SPCA is asking for the community’s help after rescuing several animals from a farm in Otsego County. The shelter assisted the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office with seizing at least 15 horses, two pigs, a llama, a donkey and a few cats. Shelter...
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man attempts to steal catalytic converter
A Cortland man was arrested early Sunday morning after he attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle, according to a city police report. According to the report, an individual called authorities and reported that he could “hear something suspicious like metal being cut” in a parking lot on 168 Homer Ave.
Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices
Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
WKTV
2 charged after Whitesboro police find cocaine, heroin during traffic stop
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Two people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Whitesboro over the weekend. Officers stopped a white Oldsmobile van on West Street for a traffic violation around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. Police say the driver, 61-year-old Mark Redding, of New Hartford, was driving with a suspended license and expired inspection.
newyorkalmanack.com
Man Arrested For Stealing From A Snowmobile Club
State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Warren County District Attorney Jason M. Carusone and the New York State Police, have announced the arrest of former Lake Luzerne trustee Mark McLain for allegedly swindling $127,723.84 from the South Warren Snowmobile Club (SWSC), McLain was charged with Grand Larceny in the Second Degree.
Bed Bath and Beyond store closing list: See which NY locations are shutting down
Retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced the first batch of stores it plans to close after an announcement in August that the company would shutter 150 underperforming sites. A total of 56 stores are on the initial closing list, including five in New York. The closest store to Onondaga...
Hope They’re Haunted? Police Seeking Vandals Who Allegedly Damaged Hopkinton Headstones
Help from Public Needed After Headstones Damaged in Cemetery. Authorities are asking for help from the public in an investigation into alleged vandalism at a cemetery in Saint Lawrence County. New York State Police troopers were called to the Church of the Holy Cross Cemetery on Lake Ozonia Road in...
Lite 98.7
Marcy, NY
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2