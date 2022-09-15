Read full article on original website
Pinstripe Alley
Once in the Entire Lifetime of MLB Could Happen for Judge in 2022!!
I’m sure other Yankee fans have realized what might be about to happen for MLB in 2022. Obviously, there are some "ifs" that have to be positive results. But just the possibility and thought of it happening in my lifetime is just absolutely "over the top" and "mind blowing"!!
Pinstripe Alley
Checking in on the Yankees 2021 draft class
The 2021 draft had a number of storylines leading up to the event. Gone were the 20 rounds of picks that had populated the draft for a number of years. There was also thought to be a talent heavy pool of players after the pandemic had led baseball to host just a five-round draft in 2020, causing many players to return to college for another season. The Yankees signed 18 of their 20 picks, and while some finished out the minor league season in 2021, the first serious amount of playing time for these members of the Yankees organization came this year. Let’s take a look at how the 2021 draft class has fared so far this year.
Pinstripe Alley
58 / 59
Yes good luck to Judge in his Maris quest...BUT...against the brew crew, the Milwaukee pitchers that gave up 58 / 59 were a joke...straight down broadway and result..GONE. You would thgink they would have a bit of pride: though at the end of the day, that's one way to get into the record books.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Astros punch postseason ticket
The Yankees were off last night, getting set to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in a quick two-game set at home this week. The Blue Jays also had a night off, meaning both the top teams in the division would be standing still for a day. Let’s check in on the rest of the league.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Series Preview
Thanks to an incredible Aaron Judge performance and some good hitting in general, the Yankees avoided a sweep with a 12-4 win over the Brewers on Sunday. Now after a day off, they’ll be back in action tonight against another NL Central opponent, as the Pirates come to town for two games.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees History: The Ultimate Bench Guy
While rule additions in recent years have curbed it somewhat, September is often a time of bench guys. From back of back of the bullpen arms to designated pinch runners, September can be a month that really messes with you when trying to remembers players from a given year. One of the most famous Yankees of that type in recent years was Rico Noel. In 2015, Noel was the designated pinch runner as the Yankees battled for the division and a playoff spot. He appeared in 15 games that season, but ended up making just two plate appearances.
Pinstripe Alley
How to call Aaron Judge’s historic home run
I am not a broadcaster. I have never spoken into a microphone and I have never looked up to see that bright red ON AIR light. I do, however, watch somewhere in the neighborhood of 400 baseball games a year, and I like to think that that makes me somewhat qualified to speak on the delivery of baseball games to the audience, from the best — Hi, Joe Davis and Dan Shulman — to the worst, as in, everything Alex Rodriguez has ever said about even-run leads.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Stephen Ridings pokes some fun injury return
Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season is nearing its conclusion, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
Pinstripe Alley
What to think about Frankie Montas going forward
Frankie Montas’ Yankee career has not gotten off to the start anyone involved would have hoped for. After New York sent a package of prospects to Oakland for Montas and Lou Trivino, the deal has yielded largely underwhelming results. Trivino has been excellent, but Montas, the obvious headliner of the deal, has been quite disappointing.
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/20/22
New York Daily News | Kristie Ackert: Aaron Judge has been his stoic self as he’s marched toward history, and after hitting numbers 58 and 59 this weekend, he made about as strong an allusion to the records he’s chasing as he’s made all year. “If it happens during a win, that would be great. If I get a chance to do it at home, that would be great, too” Judge admitted in Milwaukee. Judge has gotten close enough to Roger Maris’ American League mark that he’s finally acknowledged his place in history, but even then, he framed it from the standpoint of getting the Yankees a win. As consistently incredible as he’s been on the field, Judge has been just as consistent in his muted off-field messaging this year.
Pinstripe Alley
On bullpen volatility and managing the unmanageable
The Yankees have built a reputation for bullpen excellence. Ever since Mariano Rivera rose to prominence decades ago, the team has almost always sported a strong relief unit. This year has been no exception: Over 501 reliever innings, the Yankees have only 164 earned runs. This is good for an excellent 2.95 ERA, and contributes to the Yankees being third in the league with a total ERA of just 3.30 (Dodgers at 2.82 and Astros at 2.91).
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Gerrit Cole vs. Jason Alexander
After another disappointing game yesterday, the Yankees will now have to come into this one needed a win to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Brewers. Friday and Saturday’s losses have taken some shine of the Yankees’ recent play, which had seemingly steadied them after an extended bad run. A couple games have now been shaved off the division lead, and now today is a game the Yankees could really use.
Pinstripe Alley
VOTE: Aaron Judge and the Triple Crown
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Aaron Judge has been so dedicated in his pursuit of Roger Maris’ franchise...
Pinstripe Alley
The most intriguing Yankees narratives for the stretch run
As the regular season begins to wind down, we’re going to be inundated with narratives from across the league. Storylines like the AL MVP battle, the absolutely bonkers AL Wild Card race, the equally wild race in the NL East, and a host of other narratives are about to take over the media landscape in a big way.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Prospects: Week 24 minor league review
The Yankees minor league system is still playing meaningful games with just two teams left in action. Double-A Somerset is heading into the playoffs with a roster full of strong offensive performers and rising prospects. Let’s take a look at the who stood out in the Yankees system this past week.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 9/20/22
It’s hard to believe it, but we’ve finally reached the doorstep of a magical moment. With Aaron Judge sitting on 59, we could see a 60-homer hitter for the first time in 21 years tonight, as the Yankees return from their road trip and take on the lowly Pirates in an interleague matchup. Only once since 2001 has 60 even remotely seemed like a possibility, and that was when then-Marlin Giancarlo Stanton got stuck on 59 during the final three days of the 2017 season. Judge has 16 games in front of him to reach 60 and more, from Maris to Sosa and beyond. Let the magic begin!
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees are getting key pieces back for their October aspirations
The New York Yankees sit five games atop of the AL East standing in the loss column, with the Rays and Blue Jays fresh off a four-game series that ended in a split, and with another one on the horizon for next week in Tampa. That lead doesn’t look like...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 12, Brewers 8: Aaron Judge show continues with two more home runs
On many days, a star returning to the lineup after an injury and having a three-hit day as the offense went off for double digit runs would be the story of the game. Some others, the story would be another strange start from an inconsistent ace. However, this day contained Aaron Judge.
Pinstripe Alley
Aaron Judge’s historic power lies in his rear hip
It’s been said endless times in the last few weeks, but Aaron Judge set out to be an all-around hitter this year. He’s consistently put up respectable batting averages (in the historical sense), but this year it has peaked. On top of that, he has kept his strikeouts at a fine level, and increased his walk rate back to the point where he was in his first few seasons with the Yankees.
Pinstripe Alley
Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request
Normally, we open these mailbag prompts with a review of the past week and what’s gone down with the team. While the wins and losses have both been a plenty over the past seven days, none of that really matters at the moment. This week, we’re all staring down one number, one stat (well, we’re side-eyeing a second one), and one moment to come.
