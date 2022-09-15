It was a black and gold celebration for the Lone Tree Lion football team Friday from kickoff to final whistle, in a 65-14 Homecoming pounding of Tri-County. The Lions were on fire out of the gate, leading 30-0 at the end of the first quarter and 44-0 at break. Lone Tree would tack on three second half touchdowns en route to the rout. The Lions outgained the Trojans 343 to 162 in total yards including 307 to 19 on the ground. Maddox Jondle could not be stopped, rushing eight times for 163 yards and four touchdowns. Ethan Bockelman threw a touchdown to Caden Smith and rushed for two others. Reece Holbrook added a rushing touchdown and the Lions scored twice on defense with a Jader Barajas pick six and an Andrew Hotz safety. Hotz finished with five tackles to lead the stops department for Lone Tree and Drew Gauley added an interception. The Lions are 3-1 and will meet HLV Friday.

LONE TREE, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO