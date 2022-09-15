Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Washington Volleyball Winless at Ottumwa Invite
The Washington Demons volleyball team was unable to break up their losing streak over the weekend, dropping all four of their matches at the Ottumwa Invitational Saturday. After pushing Mount Pleasant to three sets but still falling, Washington fell in straight sets to Burlington, Eddyville-Blakesburg and Fairfield. Freshman hitter Leighton...
kciiradio.com
Golden Hawk Volleyball in Road River Valley Match Tuesday
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk volleyball team travels to Durant Tuesday to meet the Wildcats in a River Valley Conference match. The Golden Hawks are 9-5 overall and 2-1 in the River Valley, following a sweep of top 15 Wilton in Wellman Thursday. The Golden Hawks are ranked No. 15 in Class 3A this week according to the latest poll from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. On the year, the Hawks are led by sophomore Dakota Mitchell with 196 digs, 10th in Class 3A, senior Landry Pacha has 143 assists and 87 kills, sixth and ninth in the River Valley respectively, freshman Jovi Evans has 136 assists, eighth in the RVC, and 78 kills, and senior Ella Groenewold is the leader with 28 blocks third in the River Valley.
kciiradio.com
Highland Volleyball Takes Half of Cardinal Tourney Matches
The Highland Huskies volleyball team split their four matches at the Cardinal Tournament Saturday in Eldon. Highland defeated the host Cardinal Comets in straight sets and knocked off Twin Cedars in three sets, but the Huskies were also swept by both WACO and Danville. Sophomore hitter Adeline Krotz contributed all...
kciiradio.com
WACO Volleyball Goes Unbeaten at Cardinal Tournament
WACO Warriors volleyball kept up their torrid pace with a perfect Saturday at the Cardinal Tournament in Eldon. After being pushed to the full three sets against Danville but still winning the decisive set 15-11, WACO swept Highland, Twin Cedars, and the host Cardinal Comets in straight sets. Senior hitter Ellah Kissell finished with a team-high 36 kills and 24 digs during the course of the tournament. Along with handing out 66 assists, senior setter Grace Coble seemed to cover every inch of the court, adding 10 kills, six aces, 19 digs, and two blocks.
kciiradio.com
Warriors Slow Down Potent Tiger Attack, Move to 5-0
Two teams that can put up major points ended in just one squad continuing that trend on Friday when the No. 2 WACO football team marched their way past Iowa Valley 54-26 in Marengo. Averaging 63 points a game and having a quarterback that led the entire state with 30...
kciiradio.com
Lone Tree Celebrates Homecoming By Tackling Trojans
It was a black and gold celebration for the Lone Tree Lion football team Friday from kickoff to final whistle, in a 65-14 Homecoming pounding of Tri-County. The Lions were on fire out of the gate, leading 30-0 at the end of the first quarter and 44-0 at break. Lone Tree would tack on three second half touchdowns en route to the rout. The Lions outgained the Trojans 343 to 162 in total yards including 307 to 19 on the ground. Maddox Jondle could not be stopped, rushing eight times for 163 yards and four touchdowns. Ethan Bockelman threw a touchdown to Caden Smith and rushed for two others. Reece Holbrook added a rushing touchdown and the Lions scored twice on defense with a Jader Barajas pick six and an Andrew Hotz safety. Hotz finished with five tackles to lead the stops department for Lone Tree and Drew Gauley added an interception. The Lions are 3-1 and will meet HLV Friday.
kciiradio.com
September Heat Wave to Lead Into Fall
Southeast Iowa will feel like summer one more time before the official changing of the seasons later this week. The National Weather Service is predicting high temperatures Tuesday around the KCII listening area to rise into the low 90s with 93 degrees the forecast high for the city of Washington. The record high temperature for the city on September 20th is 94, set in 2018. Tuesday’s heat index is projected to be 95 degrees or higher in the afternoon hours. The forecast for the rest of the week shows temperatures dropping to the 60s by Friday with a chance of showers before rebounding into the low 70s with sunshine over the weekend. Fall officially arrives Thursday, September 22nd.
kciiradio.com
Washington Page Jaron Rosien
On today’s program, I’m speaking with Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien.
kciiradio.com
Red Flag Horseless Carriage Tour Comes to Southeast Iowa
Before 1896 the rule for driving a light locomotive, which is what cars were called back then, was a speed limit of 4 miles per hour and there was a requirement to have a person walk in front of the vehicle with a red flag. The flag waver’s job was to let people know that the dangerous vehicle was coming. In 1896, the speed limit was raised to 14 mph and the need for a flag waver was abolished.
kciiradio.com
Washington Page Willie Stone
On today’s program, I’m speaking with Willie Stone, the Superintendent of the Washington Community Schools, about some of the changes that could be coming to the district’s early retirement policy. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
kciiradio.com
New Washington County Designee Assigned to the Heritage Area Agency on Aging Board of Directors
At the September 13th Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board unanimously approved the designation of a new Washington County representative on the Heritage Area Agency on Aging Board of Directors. Karri Fisher, the Nursing Director at Washington County Public Health and Home Care, is the new Washington County representative and will replace Washington County Board of Supervisors Chairman Richard Young on the board of directors.
kciiradio.com
Jane M. Gatlin
A graveside service for 68-year-old Jane M. Gatlin will be Wednesday, September 21st at 11:30a.m. at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Richmond. Family will greet friends from 9-11a.m. Wednesday, September 21st at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center.
kciiradio.com
Wanted Man in Washington County Arrested in Johnson County
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a notification from the Iowa City Police Department that they had a man wanted out of Washington County in custody. Fifty-year-old Trevor James Gast was arrested on a Washington County warrant after his pre-trial release was revoked after he missed his pretrial release meeting.
kciiradio.com
Changes Coming to Washington Community School District Early Retirement Policy
At the September 14th Washington Community School Board meeting, the board held a discussion talking about possible changes and adjustments that could be made to the early retirement plan. The changes will possibly undergo a vote at the next school board meeting, which will be held on October 12th at 7:00 pm.
kciiradio.com
City Council Preview
The Washington City Council will meet in regular session this week. The council will conduct a third and final reading for proposed changes to parking and street regulations and changes to the snow ban parking ordinance and the snow emergency policy. The Council will meet Tuesday, September 20th at 6:00...
kciiradio.com
St. Louis Man Arrested on Washington County Weapons Warrant
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report that they had a man in custody wanted on an Iowa State Patrol warrant. Thirty-eight-year-old Shaun Emmanuel Wade of St. Louis, Missouri, was arrested for Trafficking Stolen Weapons, Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp, and Person Ineligible to Carry Dangerous Weapons.
kciiradio.com
IEDA Board Approves Assistance for Two Local Startups
The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board approved innovation funding in support of four startups, including a pair of businesses in Brighton and Wayland. The Agenda. Period, Inc., of Brighton, created an application to better understand the four phases of an individual’s menstrual cycle. The planning system and educational resources are designed to help improve health and productivity. They were awarded a $25,000 loan for product refinement, market planning, and entry activities.
kciiradio.com
Traffic Violation Leads to Arrest in Henry County
On Wednesday at 10:15 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 34 near mile marker 229 in Mount Pleasant on a vehicle for a traffic violation. It was discovered that 32-year-old Oscar Daniel Leyva Sandoval of Ottumwa currently held a suspended driving status...
kciiradio.com
Burlington Man Arrested For Attempted Murder in Louisa County
Sunday morning, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding a kidnapping involving an armed and dangerous suspect. It was determined that at approximately 5:40a.m. 31-year-old Wesley Chamblee of Burlington had kidnapped a female subject and fled the city. Just before 7a.m. Louisa County Dispatch received a 911 call that a 28-year-old female had been shot and ran to a residence on Lake Road in the 9000 grid of County Road X61. The victim told officers that she was shot attempting to escape from Chamblee. She was transported to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center for a single gunshot wound and is expected to recover.
