Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Isabel Gormley Not Competing for Stanford This Season Amid USADA Suspension
Isabel Gormley is still listed on Stanford's roster following a one-year suspension by USADA, but she will not compete for the Cardinal this season. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Isabel Gormley remains listed on Stanford University’s 2022-23 swimming and diving roster following a one-year suspension by the U.S. Anti-Doping...
swimswam.com
Rutgers Swimming & Diving Announces 2022-23 Schedule
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers women’s swimming and diving team announced its 2022-23 schedule on Monday with the Scarlet Knight slate featuring five home meets at the Rutgers Aquatic Center, including the annual Battle for the Cannon Trophy and a pair of Big Ten meets. The 2022-23 season...
swimswam.com
Michigan HS State Finalist and Deaflympian Brooke Thompson Commits to Rutgers
Thompson, a member of the USA Deaflympics roster in 2022, will be arriving at Rutgers in time for the 2023-2024 season. Current photo via Brooke Thompson. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Elaine Breeden is Inducted into Stanford’s First All-Female Hall of Fame Class
Stanford Athletics celebrated Title IX's 50th anniversary by inducting its first all-female Hall of Fame class, including 2008 Olympic swimmer Elaine Breeden. Archive photo via Tim Binning/TheSwimPictures.com. 2008 Olympic medalist Elaine Breeden was formally inducted into the Stanford Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 9th, along with nine other female...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swimswam.com
No. 3 USC Men’s Water Polo Bounces Back With Balanced Wins At Aggie Roundup
The Trojans followed a rare loss by defeating host No. 6 UC Davis 12-4, and then took down No. 20 Navy 14-5 to improve to 8-2 overall on the year. Current photo via Stewart McGuire. Courtesy: USC Athletics. DAVIS, CALIF. — The No. 3 USC men’s water polo team bounced...
swimswam.com
USC’s Eric Hubner Hauls In MPSF Men’s Water Polo Newcomer of the Week Honors
LOS ANGELES — USC men’s water polo has earned back-to-back selections for the MPSF Newcomer of the Week award with redshirt freshman Eric Hubner’s pick as this week’s winner. The Trojan goalie had a breakout performance in USC’s win against Navy, making a name for himself while also taking a spot in the history books.
swimswam.com
College Swimming Previews: Hoos On Top? (The #1 Virginia Women)
The Cavaliers are the massive favorites to three-peat as NCAA champions in 2023, bringing back the majority of their top scorers from last season. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. It’s that time of the year again. SwimSwam will be previewing the top 12 men’s and women’s teams (and then...
swimswam.com
Winter Juniors Qualifier Tierney Howell ‘23 Commits to the University of Houston
Winter Juniors qualifier and North Dakota HS State record holder, Tierney Howell (2023), has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Houston. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
swimswam.com
Some of Kansas’ Top HS Swim Teams Will be Forced to Reclassify Next Season
A new rule based by the Kansas High School Athletics Association means that some of the top 5A schools in the state will have to compete with 6A next year. The Kansas State Board of Education has approved a change in rules for how it organizes its high schools in athletics competitions.
swimswam.com
Auburn Adds All-American Diver Walker Creedon for 2022
Creedon will help make an immediate impact at Auburn as he helps bolster the team's diving group during his fifth year of eligibility. Current photo via UVA Communications. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Former James Madison Diving Coach Added to SafeSport Database
Former James Madison University diving coach John Wolsh was added to the U.S. Center for SafeSport database for allegations of misconduct on Monday. Stock photo via JMU Sports. Former James Madison University diving coach John Wolsh was added to the U.S. Center for SafeSport database for allegations of misconduct on Monday.
swimswam.com
White Team Downs Blue By A Single Point In Penn State Intrasquad
SCY (25 yards) University Park, Pa. – Penn State swimming’s Blue/White intrasquad meet concludes with a victorious white team, winning by a single point over the blue team, 179-178. “I appreciated the spirit and the enthusiastic competition, that what we need,” head coach Tim Murphy said. “Some really...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swimswam.com
Delhi Swimming Competition Hua Conclude, 250 Para Athletes Ne Kiya Participate
Delhi International Swimathon 2022 conclude hui much fanfare ke sath SPM Swimming Pool Complex mei. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Delhi International Swimathon 2022 conclude hui much fanfare ke sath SPM Swimming Pool Complex mei. Is event ko country se hundreds of swimmers participants ne attend kiya tha aur different categories 200m se le kar kids ke liye 10km tak mei participate kiya. Is event ko Delhi International Triathlon me India Endurance banner ke under mei D. Chiro Priya Mitra ki chairmanship mei organized kiya tha. Is year Tri Club ke association ke sath organize kiya gaya, is event ne popularity gain ki swimmers ke beech mei across the country.
swimswam.com
NTR Stadium Ke Swimmers Ne Jeeta 7 Medals – Indian Swimming News
Vijaywada ke NTR Municipal Stadium ke swimmers ne seven medals jeeta jisme two gold, three silver aur two bronze medals included the. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Vijaywada ke NTR Municipal Stadium ke swimmers ne seven medals jeeta jisme two gold, three silver aur two bronze medals included...
swimswam.com
Sprinter Ian Everett (2024) Hands Verbal Commitment to Indiana
Ian Everett from Tsunami Swim Team of K.C. has announced his verbal commitment to the Indiana University class of 2028. Current photo via Ian Everett. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Former Alabama Commit Puts Swimming Aside to Pursue Military Dream
Despite being a top-ranked recruit at Alabama, Braden Rollins couldn't ignore his intuition, changing course and joining the military. This article originally appeared in the 2022 Summer Preview edition of SwimSwam Magazine. Subscribe here. Braden Rollins was just looking for some good exercise. Instead, the two-time high school state swimming...
swimswam.com
Vermont Swimming & Diving Announces 10 Newcomers for 2022-23 Season
BURLINGTON, Vt. – Vermont swimming and diving head coach Gerry Cournoyer has announced his incoming class for the 2022-23 season. The class features 10 student-athletes from seven different states across the United States, who will represent the class of 2026 this fall. “We are thrilled to have another incredibly...
swimswam.com
arena Announces Partnership with Olympic Champion Simone Manuel
Manuel, the 2016 Olympic champion in the women's 100 freestyle, has signed a sponsorship deal that runs through the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Current photo via arena. courtesy of arena, a SwimSwam partner. Global swimwear brand arena is pleased to announce that 2016 Olympic 100m freestyle champion, Simone Manuel, has...
Comments / 0