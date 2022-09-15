Suspected hit-and-run crash in Macomb County seriously injures pedestrian, Gratiot Avenue reopens

CLINTON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) - Police in Clinton Township have reopened both directions of Gratiot Ave. after concluding their investigation into a traffic crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital with serious injuries.

Clinton Township police said the pedestrian was struck in the early morning hours on Thursday, prompting the closure of all lanes on Gratiot Ave., just south of Hall Road.

WWJ's Charlie Langton said the victim's shoes were left laying in the road in the aftermath as he reported live from the scene.

"It appears that it was a pedestrian hit and run and then that vehicle took off. the victim's shoes, they were scattered on the road as well as the drink he was drinking," Langton added.

The victim was seriously injured and was taken to a local hospital, but police have not confirmed the condition of the victim, Langton said.

A description of the suspect vehicle has not been released at this time.

Investigators were on site canvassing the area, taking measurements by drone and collecting evidence to determine what happened -- authorities told WWJ they are asking businesses in the area for security video footage to help with the investigation.

Additional details about the crash are expected to be released later this morning.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asking to contact the Clinton Police Department at (586) 493-7800 .

Information can also be submitted 100% anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587 or online here.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WWJ LIVE for the latest updates.