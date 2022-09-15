PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- After a day of hard work at school, kids get off the bus hungry. For kids who have to shuffle to practices, snacks can be crucial to keep going, too. Parents.com is out with their Best Snacks for Kids Awards 2022. They examined 150 options, using 22 parents and 20 kids for the taste testing, narrowing the best snacks down to 25.Author Naomi Tomky said they examined the snacks' nutrition labels, wanting to make sure they were easy to read and had limited added sugars and artificial ingredients. Tomky wrote that even if adults liked what the snack offered, kids had to approve of the taste.The snacks also had to fall into a snack category, requiring little to no prep, could be eaten standing up, and wouldn't spoil appetite for dinner.The winners fall in categories like Best Overall Snack, which went to Pure Organic Layered Fruit Bar, Best Classic Style Cookie, and Best Snack for Not Ruining Dinner. For all of the winners, check out the list here.

