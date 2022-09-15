ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Watt to IR, Steelers sign LB off Titans practice squad

By Andrew Limberg
 5 days ago

According to reports, the Steelers are expected to place outside linebacker T.J. Watt on short-term injured reserve.

ESPN”s Field Yates reports the Steelers are signing outside linebacker David Anenih off the Tennessee Titans practice squad.

Anenih will be added to the 53-man roster.

The 23-year-old out of Houston signed as an undrafted free agent with Tennessee after the 2022 NFL Draft.

Anenih played in 56 games (29 starts) during his five-season career with 99 tackles, 20.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Last season, Anenih was named to the All-American Athletic Conference First Team and the David Campbell All-State Second Team.

Anenih had four sacks in his senior year with two passes defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 30 total tackles over 14 games.

Watt is expected to miss about six weeks with a pectoral injury.

The Defensive Player of the Year was seen at the Steelers complex on Wednesday as he began his rehab process.

