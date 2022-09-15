MISSOULA, Mont. — September and October are prime months to get the yearly flu vaccine. The vaccine is recommended for anyone 6 months and older and is available now. “It is very important that folks get their flu shots in September October, to help protect them throughout that flu season,” said Sara Heneman, director of Missoula city county health services. “Certainly, we see a number of illnesses every year, hospitalizations and fewer deaths associated with flu than COVID. But it's still an important vaccine to help protect you from influenza.”

MISSOULA, MT ・ 6 HOURS AGO