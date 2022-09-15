ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, MT

Comments / 1

Related
NBCMontana

Accident slows traffic on Reserve St.

MISSOULA, Mont. — A traffic accident near the intersection of Reserve Street and Union Pacific Street has slowed traffic. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.
NBCMontana

Arrest made in Park Co. homicide investigation

MISSOULA, Mont. — Kadin Lewis, 20, has been arrested as a suspect in a Park County homicide, according to Park County Sheriff Brad W. Bichler. Officials have identified the victim in the homicide as 32-year-old Casey Anderson. Park County Sheriff's deputies found the body of Anderson in a camper...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Man Hits Juvenile With an Arrow at a Missoula Park

At approximately 7:04 p.m. on September 15, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Downtown Lions Park for a report of an incident involving a bow and arrow. The initial reports stated a male in the park was shooting a bow, an arrow came into the backyard and struck the caller, and the male was waving around a taser. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Body found in camper in Park Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Park County Sheriff's deputies found a body in a camper and are currently investigating this as a homicide. At 8:30 a.m. on Monday, deputies responded to a report of a body in a camper on the 1300 block of East River Road. Officials say cases like...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hamilton, MT
Accidents
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Washington, DC
City
Missoula, MT
City
Hamilton, MT
Montana State
Montana Accidents
State
Montana State
Washington, DC
Accidents
Hamilton, MT
Crime & Safety
NBCMontana

Helicopters to deliver lift towers at Lookout Pass Ski Area

MISSOULA, Mont. — Helicopters will be in the Lookout Pass area on Monday as they fly lift towers into position for the New Eagle Peak Quad Chairlift. The resort is sharing pictures from the ground on the progress so far. It says this lift will open 500 acres of...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Going-to-the-Sun Road shuttle service ends for season

MISSOULA, Mont. — Glacier National Park's free shuttle service on Going-to-the-Sun Road is done for the season. Hikers are no longer able to use the shuttle system to hike the Highline Trail from Logan Pass to the Loop and other points along the road. Oversized vehicle restrictions are in...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident
930 AM KMPT

Black Bear Sighted in Upper Miller Creek Neighborhood

This reporter and his wife were driving up St. Francis Drive and headed to the intersection of St. Thomas Drive in the Upper Miller Creek area at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Sunday when we spotted a small black bear run across the road and into a large yard belonging to one of our neighbors.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Blodgett Lake Fire grows to over 2,200 acres, other fire updates

MISSOULA, MT — The Blodgett Lake Fire has grown to 2,270 acres on Saturday, according to incident commander Dough Turman. The fire started on Aug. 29, due to lightning strike. Two helicopters, six crews, two engines, nine pieces of heavy equipment and 199 personnel are working to put out...
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NBCMontana

Missoula Co. offers COVID boosters, flu shots

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City-County Health Department will be offering several drive-thru and two walk-in flu clinics between Sept. 22 and Oct. 13. Clinics will be hosted on the following dates and locations:. Sept. 22 – Bonner Elementary from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Sept. 23 –...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

New Missoula Mayor Talks Property Taxes and Bipartisanship

New City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess made his debut appearance on Friday’s City Talk program and immediately began answering questions from Talk Back listeners, eager to speak to the new mayor. The first caller immediately focused the new mayor’s attention on the issue of Missoula’s rapidly rising property...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Missoula Police Arrest Man for the Fourth Time in 12 Days

On September 15, 2022, at approximately 12:42 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a report of a rock thrown through a window. About five minutes before the window broke, 41-year-old Virinder Brar had been told he would not be allowed to stay at the center that night.
KULR8

Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk

Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...

Comments / 0

Community Policy