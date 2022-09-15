Read full article on original website
Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota Gets $25,000 Donation
(KNSI) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota has received a $25,000 donation from the Panda Cares Foundation for in-person academic success programming at the Clubs. According to a press release, since 2020, the Panda Cares Foundation, the charitable arm of Panda Express, has partnered with Boys...
Recovery Community Network Honoring Four People During Banquet
(KNSI) – Four people will be honored for helping people get free from the shackles of chemical dependency in Central Minnesota. The Recovery Community Network of St. Cloud recognizes Jennifer Matzke, St. Cloud State University Dean of Students; Wendy Jones, Executive Director of Minnesota Recovery Connection; Mike Redmond, Recovery Advocate and Michael Olson, Vietnam Veteran and Recovery Advocate, for their contributions to the drug and alcohol recovery field.
Open House Friday for New Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Learning Center in St. Cloud
(KNSI) — The public will get its first look at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Learning Center in St. Cloud during an open house on Friday. The facility is attached to Higher Works Collaborative in Midtown Square Mall and is operated by the nonprofit. CEO Buddy King says it is the only privately owned space dedicated to educating St. Cloud’s Black community. He talked about what will take place at the open house.
Tattoo For A Cause Raises Thousands in St. Cloud
(KNSI) – More than 200 people got inked in St. Cloud on Saturday, with the proceeds going to local charities. Fresh Skin Tattoos and KNSI sister station Wild Country 99 teamed up for the first Tattoo For A Cause event. The event was scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. but started early and didn’t stop until after 11:00 p.m.
Medal Of Honor Plaza To Be Dedicated Thursday
(KNSI) – Minnesota officials are dedicating a new Medal of Honor Memorial on Thursday afternoon at the Capitol Mall in St. Paul. Starting at 1:30, it will be attended by several past winners of the award along with multiple leaders of the society dedicated to the prestigious honor. Nationwide, there are currently 65 recipients who are living, but none in Minnesota. The state has seen 72 residents selected for the wartime distinction.
St. Cloud State University In Compliance With Title IX
(KNSI) – The U.S. District Court in Minneapolis has ruled that Saint Cloud State University is back in compliance with Title IX. The 1972 Federal regulation requires that women student-athletes have a share of varsity sports opportunities equal to the percentage of women enrolled in the overall student body. When 10 members of the women’s tennis and Nordic ski teams filed suit in 2016, they said SCSU’s campus was split roughly 50-50 but men had more chances to play sports.
Minnesota Ranked Third Happiest State
(KNSI) — According to a new study, Minnesota is one of the happiest states in the U.S. Personal finance website Wallethub, researchers drew upon the findings of “happiness” research to determine which environmental factors are linked to a person’s overall wellbeing and satisfaction with life. Previous studies have found that good economic, emotional, physical and social health are all key to a well-balanced and fulfilled life. All 50 states were weighed against 30 metrics ranging from the depression rate and the percentage of adults feeling productive to income growth and unemployment. Minnesota’s current unemployment rate is 1.9%, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Man Hit in Drive-By Shooting In St. Cloud
(KNSI) – A man was hit in a drive-by shooting in St. Cloud on Sunday night, and police are trying to determine if a separate shots fired call is connected. Around 7:45 officers were called to the intersection of 11th Street South and 6th Avenue South after a vehicle drove through the intersection and opened fire on a 21-year-old man.
Governor’s Debate Schedule Released
(KNSI) — The public will hear two more debates between the Democratic and Republican candidates for governor. The first of two remaining debates between Governor Tim Walz and Dr. Scott Jensen will be held on October 18th and hosted by a group of television stations. The second will be held on October 28th and hosted by Minnesota Public Radio.
Calls to National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline Jump in Two Months Since 988 Code Launch
(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Health says that since the launch of a new three-digit code for the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in July, there has been a significant jump in the number of calls, texts, and chats. The MDH says the number of calls is up...
801 Drivers Pulled Over in Central Minnesota During Special Enforcement Campaign
(KNSI) — More than 800 drivers were pulled over this past weekend during a special enforcement campaign in central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says it worked with the St. Cloud Police Department, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office to make 801 traffic stops from September 16th through the 18th. The enforcement effort was part of Project 20(22). Officials say the program looks for the most dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt.
Real Estate Sales Dropping Locally
(KNSI) – The Central Minnesota real estate market is softening in the face of a relentless push higher in mortgage rates. For the first time since 2008, Freddie Mac says the cost to finance a home purchase is over 6 percent. St. Cloud Area Association of Realtors President Kelly...
Man Pleads Guilty After Package of Fentanyl Pills Headed to St. Cloud Intercepted at MSP International
(KNSI) — One of three people accused of trying to smuggle thousands of fentanyl pills to the St. Cloud area has been convicted. Eric Dodd has pled guilty to one count of first-degree drug possession. As part of the deal, several other charges were dropped. Prosecutors say the 31-year-old...
Local Gas Prices Hold Steady Amid Decreased Demand
(KNSI) — Decreased demand for gas now that the summer travel season is over has helped prices in St. Cloud remain relatively steady, according to AAA. A week ago, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was around $3.51. Monday, drivers are starting with gas prices down a penny at $3.50. AAA says the decline is the smallest in months and may signal an end to the streak, which began roughly 100 days ago.
