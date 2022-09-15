(KNSI) — According to a new study, Minnesota is one of the happiest states in the U.S. Personal finance website Wallethub, researchers drew upon the findings of “happiness” research to determine which environmental factors are linked to a person’s overall wellbeing and satisfaction with life. Previous studies have found that good economic, emotional, physical and social health are all key to a well-balanced and fulfilled life. All 50 states were weighed against 30 metrics ranging from the depression rate and the percentage of adults feeling productive to income growth and unemployment. Minnesota’s current unemployment rate is 1.9%, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development.

