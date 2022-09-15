Read full article on original website
Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Holds Major Industry Discussion
The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its latest community building series which takes a look at agriculture, energy and transportation industries. The session, which is the third panel discussion, takes place Wednesday, September 21 at the Holiday Inn in downtown Binghamton. The presentation is called "State...
How Broome County Carousels Inspired One Of The ‘Nicest Places In America’
One of my pastimes, when I'm relaxing at camp on summer weekends and vacations, involves reading. No, I'm not someone who picks up a book to read. I have a hard time concentrating on reading a book. Too many distractions or my mind just starts to wander. Rather, I read...
Vestal American Legion Hall to Be Demolished for New Fire Station
An American Legion clubhouse that opened six decades ago is about to be torn down for construction of a Vestal Fire Department station. Crews from Upstate Companies of Oneonta are doing preparation work for demolition of the two-story cinder block building west of Jensen Road. Hundreds of special events, including...
These Are the Highest Rated Nursing Homes in Broome County [GALLERY]
It seems like everything has a label on it these days, so when I saw a new label called “the sandwich generation,” I rolled my eyes a bit but the more I learned about the label, the more we realized how accurate it was. The sandwich generation refers...
Mother and Daughter Open Binghamton Neighborhood Ice Cream Shop
With only a few days left in summer, a mother and daughter team have realized their dream of opening an ice cream shop in Binghamton. Clare and Elisabeth Axton of Kirkwood came up with the idea of establishing the business nearly two years ago. They looked at several potential sites in Broome and Tioga counties before settling on a spot on Binghamton's South Side.
Street Under I-81 Bridge in Binghamton May Reopen by Year’s End
A roadway linking two Binghamton neighborhoods that's been closed for more than a year could be back in operation for limited use within several weeks. Chenango Street between Bevier and Frederick streets has been out of service for through traffic since September 2021 because of an an Interstate 81 bridge repair project.
“Better” Than the Ice Cream Made by Pat Mitchell in Endicott?!?
Many people who grew up in the Endicott area contend ice cream has never been the same since Pat Mitchell retired from the business after serving up thousands of cones for decades. But there are some ice cream lovers in the region who claim you can actually get something better...
Broome Passes 65K COVID Cases, Announces Test Kit Distribution
Broome County has passed 65,000 residents infected with COVID-19 as it begins distribution of thousands more home test kits. The County Health Department Friday, September 16 announced the pandemic total at 65,072. Another death was also added bringing the county morbidity to 552. Health officials continue to stress the importance...
Broome’s Holiday Lights Acquires Pa. Holiday Lights Display
Broome County’s popular drive-through holiday lights display at Otsiningo Park is announcing what is literally a “bright idea.” The Broome County Festival of Lights has acquired the Tall Pines Forest of Lights in Pennsylvania’s entire inventory of lights and displays. The Broome County festival, that will...
$30M Deal Reported in Binghamton-JC Sewage Treatment Lawsuit
A settlement has been reached to resolve long-running litigation stemming from a catastrophic wall collapse at the Binghamton-Johnson City Joint Sewage Treatment Plant. The proposed $30 million deal between the municipal owners of the facility in Vestal and companies involved in a construction project at the plant was first reported by WSKG.
Take A Walking Tour For The Spirits Of Binghamton’s Past
Everywhere you look, the signs for Halloween are there. It's that time of the year. Well, actually the first signs of Halloween began in some stores in mid-August. Maybe the early hype is trying to rival the Christmas season. And with the Halloween season upon us, we love to immerse...
Binghamton Man Charged with Attempted Murder in City Shooting
A Binghamton man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting incident at a home on Prospect Street, just two blocks from Woodrow Wilson elementary school. According to city police, 48-year-old Franklin Smalls of Binghamton is charged with felony attempted Murder and criminal Possession of a weapon...
Two Binghamton, New York Buildings Nominated For Historic Places Register
Earlier this month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced 27 nominations for State and National Registers of Historic Places. It included a sheltered workshop in Binghamton that promotes the general welfare of people with different abilities. By adding these sites, their heritage would be preserved and would better help the...
Dog Park, Wiffle Ball, And Ice Rink On The Way To Broome County Parks In 2023
Earlier this week, Broome County Executive, Jason Garnar shared his 2023 County Budget Address and their initiatives. It was the first in-person address in the last three years and it included many never-before seen features with their Parks system. Garnar announced plans for the biggest parks improvement project in Broome...
Gated Community Considered for Vestal Hills Country Club Site
What could become the Binghamton area's first gated community may be developed on property once occupied by a country club. Broome County is preparing to sell an 80-acre parcel off Webb Road in the town of Binghamton. It had been used for decades by the Vestal Hills Country Club. The...
Byrne Dairy Selects Town of Chenango Site for New Store
Several properties are under contract for a potential new Byrne Dairy convenience store in the Nimmonsburg section of the town of Chenango. The Syracuse-based company has been expanding rapidly in recent years. It opened its first Broome County shop in Endicott less than four months ago. New stores also are planned in Endwell and Whitney Point.
Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Weapon Count 6-Years After Liberty St. Shooting
A Binghamton man, convicted in a shooting 6 years ago, admits he had a loaded and unlicensed handgun two months ago. The Broome County District Attorney’s office says 31-year-old Vernon Riddick has pleaded guilty to felony Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. Authorities say, after...
Binghamton Mayor Kraham’s First Budget Holds Line on Taxes
The first budget proposed by Binghamton’s new Mayor is two million dollars leaner than the last, $99.1-million budget proposed by his predecessor, Mayor Richard David, and carries a bare-minimum reduction in property taxes of .01%. Republican Jared Kraham’s $97-million ledger presented on September 15, calls for adding three new...
Report: DVDs Seized from Broome Judge’s Home in Probe of Son
Investigators reported confiscated computer hard drives and dozens of DVDs from a Kirkwood home owned by a federal judge as part of a criminal investigation of his son. Gothamist on Monday reported 49-year-old Daniel McAvoy, the son of Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas McAvoy, has been indicted on 29 felony counts. The younger McAvoy is accused of surreptitiously recording women engaged in sexual acts in his Manhattan residence.
Bad News For The Fall Colors In The Binghamton, New York Area
Now that it's the end of summer and fall is just days away, thoughts turn to the fall foliage season. Those of us who live in the Northeastern part of the country are fortunate that our area is one of the best in the country to marvel at the colors of leaves all around us.
