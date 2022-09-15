ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

WNBF News Radio 1290

Mother and Daughter Open Binghamton Neighborhood Ice Cream Shop

With only a few days left in summer, a mother and daughter team have realized their dream of opening an ice cream shop in Binghamton. Clare and Elisabeth Axton of Kirkwood came up with the idea of establishing the business nearly two years ago. They looked at several potential sites in Broome and Tioga counties before settling on a spot on Binghamton's South Side.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Byrne Dairy Selects Town of Chenango Site for New Store

Several properties are under contract for a potential new Byrne Dairy convenience store in the Nimmonsburg section of the town of Chenango. The Syracuse-based company has been expanding rapidly in recent years. It opened its first Broome County shop in Endicott less than four months ago. New stores also are planned in Endwell and Whitney Point.
CHENANGO, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Report: DVDs Seized from Broome Judge’s Home in Probe of Son

Investigators reported confiscated computer hard drives and dozens of DVDs from a Kirkwood home owned by a federal judge as part of a criminal investigation of his son. Gothamist on Monday reported 49-year-old Daniel McAvoy, the son of Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas McAvoy, has been indicted on 29 felony counts. The younger McAvoy is accused of surreptitiously recording women engaged in sexual acts in his Manhattan residence.
KIRKWOOD, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York.

