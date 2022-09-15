ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Stoney Brook Farms vies for world's largest corn maze

FOLEY, Minn. — Forgive us this once, but the latest installment of our drone series KARE in the Air is a little bit... well... corny. Take a look at what may soon be recognized as the largest corn maze in the world. The owners of Stoney Brook Farms went all out this year after finding out someone in California - yep, California - holds the current record in the Guinness World Records book.
FOLEY, MN
KARE 11

Hennepin County awards millions to local groups specializing in violence prevention

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County is using pandemic emergency response funds to try to reduce violent crime. The county will award a total of $10 million in grants to local organizations that specialize in violence prevention. The grants have ranged from around $8,000-$700,000 per organization, and more than half of the money has already been distributed to almost 50 different groups.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

East Phillips neighbors rally to save Roof Depot building

MINNEAPOLIS — The East Phillips neighborhood has "some of the worst air quality in Minneapolis," according to nonprofit Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy. The city's own Sustainability Division also confirms there are higher levels of pollution and asthma hospitalizations in the area, where 71 percent of residents are people of color.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Thousands gather downtown for Twin Cities Walk to End Alzheimer's

MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of people gathered in downtown Minneapolis Saturday for the Twin Cities Walk to End Alzheimer's -- the largest Alzheimer's walk in the country. The walk raises money for the Alzheimer's Association, an organization that funds research, no-cost care and support programs for the community and advocacy efforts to further federal and state legislation on behalf of Alzheimer’s and other dementia.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

'Puerto Ricans are suffering': PRIM Committee holds vigil to remember Maria victims amid Fiona

MINNEAPOLIS — The event held today outside El Colegio High School in south Minneapolis took place to honor the victims of Hurricane Maria. Maria Isa Perez-Hedges is an organizer with the Puerto Ricans in Minnesota Committee, also known as PRIM. "I am here, standing with our Boricua and Latinx community in Minnesota to honor the thousands of lives on this fifth anniversary of Hurricane Maria," she said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Oktoberfest returns to Northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Northeast Minneapolis' Oktoberfest is back. Fulton Brewery is inviting the community to dance in their lederhosen to classic and modern live polka bands, enjoy contests, Edelweiss dancers and rub elbows with the terrifying folklore icon Krampus. Fulton will be serving up traditional German platters, a secret recipe...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Gov. Walz to unveil new climate plan Friday

EAGAN, Minn. — Climate change will be the topic of discussion Friday morning. Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, and other leaders are set to unveil a new climate plan at Ecolab in Eagan. One of the main goals is to protect the state's environment for future generations.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

12 people charged in Minneapolis cell phone robbery ring

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 12 people have been charged for running a highly organized cell phone robbery ring that targeted intoxicated people in downtown Minneapolis. The thieves often approach the victim in a very friendly way, striking up a conversation and sometimes claiming to be...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Becker solar development to move forward after final state PUC approval

BECKER, Minn. — Plans for Minnesota's largest-ever solar development were given the green light Thursday, marking the beginning of a Becker coal-fired plant's transition into cleaner energy. In a statement, Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy said the final approvals for Sherco Solar were officially cleared by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission...
BECKER, MN
KARE 11

Union nurses demand say in hospital staffing levels

MINNEAPOLIS — A main message throughout the three-day nurses strike has been that hospitals are extremely short-staffed and that staffing increases are needed in order to recruit and retain nurses. The Minnesota Nurses Association says 51 percent of nurses statewide are expected to "leave the bedside" within the next year unless changes are made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Fall ideas for your home from Bachman's

MINNEAPOLIS — Fall is in the air... and maybe you're looking for some ways to freshen up your home's decor for the season. Celebrate the best of the harvest season at Bachman's Fall Ideas & Inspiration for the Home Tour. The annual tour brings the beauty of Bachman's seasonal...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Child falls from 3rd-story window at Mary's Place

MINNEAPOLIS — A child was taken to the hospital after falling from a third-story window early Monday at Mary's Place in Minneapolis. Minneapolis fire crews and first responders were sent to 401 7th Street North just after 1 a.m. on reports of a child falling from a window. According...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
