National CO2 shortage latest issue that could impact Minnesota breweries
MINNEAPOLIS — Craft brewers are no strangers to adjusting beers to the season and availability of certain ingredients, but take away the carbon dioxide, and everything falls flat. "It's always needed," said Eric Biermann, owner of Inbound BrewCo in Minneapolis. "From purging your cans before you fill them, to...
KARE in the Air: Stoney Brook Farms vies for world's largest corn maze
FOLEY, Minn. — Forgive us this once, but the latest installment of our drone series KARE in the Air is a little bit... well... corny. Take a look at what may soon be recognized as the largest corn maze in the world. The owners of Stoney Brook Farms went all out this year after finding out someone in California - yep, California - holds the current record in the Guinness World Records book.
Hennepin County awards millions to local groups specializing in violence prevention
MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County is using pandemic emergency response funds to try to reduce violent crime. The county will award a total of $10 million in grants to local organizations that specialize in violence prevention. The grants have ranged from around $8,000-$700,000 per organization, and more than half of the money has already been distributed to almost 50 different groups.
East Phillips neighbors rally to save Roof Depot building
MINNEAPOLIS — The East Phillips neighborhood has "some of the worst air quality in Minneapolis," according to nonprofit Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy. The city's own Sustainability Division also confirms there are higher levels of pollution and asthma hospitalizations in the area, where 71 percent of residents are people of color.
Popularity of pickleball continues rise in both business, pleasure
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota prides itself on being the “State of Hockey,” but a comparatively new sport that combines ping pong, tennis, and badminton, is gaining on it. The national pickleball director at Life Time, David Dutrieuille, says its popularity is exploding at a rate businesses have never seen.
Thousands gather downtown for Twin Cities Walk to End Alzheimer's
MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of people gathered in downtown Minneapolis Saturday for the Twin Cities Walk to End Alzheimer's -- the largest Alzheimer's walk in the country. The walk raises money for the Alzheimer's Association, an organization that funds research, no-cost care and support programs for the community and advocacy efforts to further federal and state legislation on behalf of Alzheimer’s and other dementia.
New remote-controlled car racetracks are popping up, thanks to the pandemic
OTSEGO, Minn. — The COVID pandemic changed nearly every aspect of our lives. While many businesses were forced to close their doors, many Minnesotans sought comfort in their hobbies. One of those hobbies gaining popularity because of the pandemic: remote-controlled cars. “The hobby has just exploded,” Dan Magnuson said....
'Puerto Ricans are suffering': PRIM Committee holds vigil to remember Maria victims amid Fiona
MINNEAPOLIS — The event held today outside El Colegio High School in south Minneapolis took place to honor the victims of Hurricane Maria. Maria Isa Perez-Hedges is an organizer with the Puerto Ricans in Minnesota Committee, also known as PRIM. "I am here, standing with our Boricua and Latinx community in Minnesota to honor the thousands of lives on this fifth anniversary of Hurricane Maria," she said.
Principal 'rolling' into new school year with hope
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — School is back in full swing at Two Rivers High School and Principal Al Johnson has his rollerskates ready to go. "I started skating about seventh or eighth grade. It was some of the best times of life as far as memories," he said. Flashing...
Oktoberfest returns to Northeast Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Northeast Minneapolis' Oktoberfest is back. Fulton Brewery is inviting the community to dance in their lederhosen to classic and modern live polka bands, enjoy contests, Edelweiss dancers and rub elbows with the terrifying folklore icon Krampus. Fulton will be serving up traditional German platters, a secret recipe...
Gov. Walz to unveil new climate plan Friday
EAGAN, Minn. — Climate change will be the topic of discussion Friday morning. Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, and other leaders are set to unveil a new climate plan at Ecolab in Eagan. One of the main goals is to protect the state's environment for future generations.
$35 million in federal funding headed to Minnesota for road construction projects
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota will receive $35 million in federal funds for two separate road construction projects, one near Cologne and another in Austin. According to White House officials, the two grants come from the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) program. "Today we are announcing transformative investments in our nation’s...
12 people charged in Minneapolis cell phone robbery ring
MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 12 people have been charged for running a highly organized cell phone robbery ring that targeted intoxicated people in downtown Minneapolis. The thieves often approach the victim in a very friendly way, striking up a conversation and sometimes claiming to be...
Becker solar development to move forward after final state PUC approval
BECKER, Minn. — Plans for Minnesota's largest-ever solar development were given the green light Thursday, marking the beginning of a Becker coal-fired plant's transition into cleaner energy. In a statement, Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy said the final approvals for Sherco Solar were officially cleared by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission...
Demolition of old Kmart plaza in Minneapolis to begin this fall
MINNEAPOLIS — Everybody living on the south side of Minneapolis knows the old Uptown Kmart building now serves as a post office. "I worked there for three months — only lasted three months," laughed Luz Gonzalez, who frequents the area. It was a short employment run in a...
Union nurses demand say in hospital staffing levels
MINNEAPOLIS — A main message throughout the three-day nurses strike has been that hospitals are extremely short-staffed and that staffing increases are needed in order to recruit and retain nurses. The Minnesota Nurses Association says 51 percent of nurses statewide are expected to "leave the bedside" within the next year unless changes are made.
Bloomington sports community holds fundraiser to support Ethan Glynn
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — "That's where we want the cars to come in," said one volunteer. It's all hands on deck in the parking lot of Bloomington's Jefferson High School as cars pull in, one at a time, to support one of thier own. "We're having a great car wash...
Fall ideas for your home from Bachman's
MINNEAPOLIS — Fall is in the air... and maybe you're looking for some ways to freshen up your home's decor for the season. Celebrate the best of the harvest season at Bachman's Fall Ideas & Inspiration for the Home Tour. The annual tour brings the beauty of Bachman's seasonal...
Child falls from 3rd-story window at Mary's Place
MINNEAPOLIS — A child was taken to the hospital after falling from a third-story window early Monday at Mary's Place in Minneapolis. Minneapolis fire crews and first responders were sent to 401 7th Street North just after 1 a.m. on reports of a child falling from a window. According...
Hands-free enforcement consistent in MN over three years since bill passed
MINNEAPOLIS — Vijay Dixit from Eden Prairie was perhaps the most vocal advocate for Minnesota's hands-free bill when it passed in 2019. He lost his daughter Shreya in 2007 to a distracted driving crash. Friday would have been her birthday. "She would be 34. Oh my God, she would...
