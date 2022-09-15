FOLEY, Minn. — Forgive us this once, but the latest installment of our drone series KARE in the Air is a little bit... well... corny. Take a look at what may soon be recognized as the largest corn maze in the world. The owners of Stoney Brook Farms went all out this year after finding out someone in California - yep, California - holds the current record in the Guinness World Records book.

FOLEY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO