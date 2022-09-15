Enjoy Illinois 300 Race returns to St. Louis next summer
ST. LOUIS – Race fans getting some exciting news.
Nascar’s Enjoy Illinois 300 race will return to World Wide Technology next summer. It will be on Sunday June 4. This year’s race packed 57,000 fans at the Raceway and helped generate an estimated $60 million for the St. Louis region.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
