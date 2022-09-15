Enjoy Illinois 300 Race returns to St. Louis next summer

EUREKA, Mo. – A St. Louis suburb is considered to be one of the top small towns for celebrating Halloween festivities in the United States. According to a recent article from Trips to Discover, Eureka is a family-friendly Halloween town for its annual Eureka Scarecrow Festival. The celebration is artfully designed with colors as scarecrows pose in front of churches, homes, local business, and schools.

EUREKA, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO