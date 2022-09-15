Read full article on original website
Mount Shasta Herald
Small gestures at Weed-Fall River football game are show of sportsmanship after Mill Fire
Weed junior running back D.J. Horton had missed two days of practice before Friday night's home opener against Fall River. It was understandable. He's been living through a horrific experience. Horton lost his home during the Mill Fire on Sept. 2. Horton had been in his home on that Friday...
shastacountysports.com
Live Stream: [22] Diablo Valley at Shasta College
The Shasta College football team hosts No. 22 Diablo Valley College Saturday at Memorial Stadium for the Hall of Fame Game. This is the 12th meeting between the Knights and Vikings with Shasta owning the all-time series with a 6-5 record. DVC won the last meeting 42-0 in 2011. Pregame...
krcrtv.com
Redding Recreation camp instructor mourned by an entire community
REDDING, Calif. — A loved member of the Redding Community, Myles Davis, passed away recently and the City of Redding publicly mourned his loss, along with many other members of the community. Being a Redding Recreation camp counselor, he worked closely with many children and their families in the...
SFGate
The California county where MAGA took control
REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
shastascout.org
Building Shasta Dam Flooded Out A California Tribe. Why Are They Still Not Included in the Dam’s History?
At the Shasta Dam Visitor Center outside the City of Shasta Lake, tourists can learn about Frank Crowe, the innovative engineer whose pioneering inventions and masterful planning were key to the successful construction of the 602-foot dam during World War II. What they won’t learn is that Frank Crowe also...
actionnewsnow.com
Former high school wrestling coach sentenced to more than 16 years in prison
REDDING, Calif. - A Shasta County Superior Court judge handed down the sentence for the man convicted of sexually assaulting multiple juvenile victims during his tenure as a wrestling coach at Central Valley. Stephen Reed, the former Central Valley High School wrestling coach who was convicted in August in connection...
actionnewsnow.com
Fire near I-5 contained Saturday night
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a vegetation fire that broke out on Saturday in Shasta County. The Shasta-Trinity National Forest said the Sweet Fire broke out near Interstate 5 at Conant Road. On Sunday, officials said the fire was contained Saturday night at less than an acre. Firefighters will...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Bed Bath & Beyond on initial list of stores closing
REDDING, Calif. - Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of the initial 56 stores that it plans to close and the Redding location is on it. The company recently said that it plans to close about 150 stores and lay off 20% of its workers. The Redding location...
Fugitive Santa Clara child molestation suspect arrested in Shasta County
SANTA CLARA -- A fugitive child molestation suspect from Santa Clara who failed to appear at a court hearing in 2015 and removed an ankle monitor in 2020 has been arrested in Shasta County, police said Friday.Daniel Payne Thomas, 34, was wanted for multiple counts of lewd acts with minors under the age of 14 by means of force. Santa Clara police said Thomas was arrested in 2015 and was released from custody ahead of his court date, which he skipped. A Santa Clara Superior Court judge subsequently issued a warrant for Thomas' arrest.In 2020, detectives located Thomas in Plumas...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Cooler & Wetter Weather On The Way
Clouds are beginning to move in as an area of low pressure digs into the region off the coast of California. Today we have seen some showers and isolated thunderstorms in the coastal mountains. WE can expect the chances for showers to increase as we head throughout the evening. Temperatures today have topped off in the upper 70s to low 80s around the valley and are running 5-10 degrees below what they were this time yesterday. By tomorrow morning, lows will bottom out in the mid-50s, making for great sleeping weather tonight where we can finally save some money on cooling our homes!
ijpr.org
Mon 8 AM | Redding takes up 3D printed houses for fire recovery
The toll of houses lost in multiple fires across the region continues to mount. And while the homes covered by adequate insurance get rebuilt within a year or two, people who lost homes that were under- or uninsured can simply be out of luck. New ways of obtaining housing are...
pioneerpublishers.com
ARF helps Betty heal – inside and out
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 17, 2022) — When officers from a municipal animal shelter just outside Redding first met Betty, she desperately needed help. The 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix had been neglected and was heavily pregnant, yet her soft tail wag indicated she knew she was safe now. Just a few days later, Betty gave birth to four puppies at that shelter’s facility. While it was safer than having them on the street as a stray, crowded shelters put vulnerable, underage puppies at high risk for contracting life-threatening illnesses.
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead in Highway 32 crash in Tehama County, man identified
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - A man who died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Tehama County Friday morning has been identified, according to the CHP Susanville. The crash happened east of the Tehama and Butte county line, at mile marker 8.74. The CHP said 45-year-old...
krcrtv.com
Rescued fire dog gives birth to puppies at Rescue Ranch Sanctuary
REDDING, Calif. — When the Mill Fire broke out The Rescue Ranch Sanctuary was ready for anything. The day after the fire started a stray pregnant pit bull was brought into the adoption center. The dog was found wandering the evacuation area before being brought to Rescue Ranch. Staff...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Should Sherri Papini Be Punished?
Barring any eleventh-hour legal shenanigans, kidnap hoaxer Sherri Papini will be sentenced for mail fraud and lying to the FBI in U.S. District Court in Sacramento on Mon., Sept. 19. Thus, one of the saddest, most sordid affairs in recent Shasta County history will come to an end. Or will...
actionnewsnow.com
RFD arrests person on 2 counts of arson
REDDING, Calif. – A person was arrested after Redding firefighters say they admitted to starting two fires at a home in the past two weeks, according to the Redding Fire Department. At about 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters responded to a report of a fire inside a home that...
shastascout.org
Court Rules Redding Must Undo Illegal Bechelli Land Sale But Won’t Be Required To Pay Tribe’s Legal Fees
9/14/22 9:11 pm We have corrected this article to remove a confusing sentence about legal fees. A September 12 Shasta County Superior Court ruling provides guidance for how the city must remedy the illegal sale of a tiny but high-stakes piece of Redding real estate. The property appeared minor and...
U.S. Attorney: Sherri Papini told multiple people she was kidnapped after plea
SACRAMENTO — Sherri Papini, the Redding mother of two who faked her own kidnapping in 2016, will be sentenced Monday in Federal Court. Papini told authorities she was kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women after she disappeared in early November 2016. Her disappearance sparked a three-week search and she was found on Thanksgiving Day with injuries, in Yolo County, that included a "brand" on her right shoulder. Authorities would later report Papini had actually been staying with a former boyfriend 600 miles away from Redding in Orange County, California. They say Papini inflicted the injuries on herself...
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta County man charged with murder enters not guilty pleas
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man charged with murder in Shasta County entered not guilty pleas during a court hearing on Tuesday, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Christian Wilding, 29, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday on charges in connection with the deadly shooting of Russell Harris...
actionnewsnow.com
Man pleads guilty to multiple felonies and violations, is sentenced to 20 years by judge
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County DA’s Office says that a 44-year-old man has pleaded guilty to three felonies, two violations and admitted to having been priorly convicted. Demenn Spade has pleaded guilty to three felonies including assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence involving great bodily injury...
