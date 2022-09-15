ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

Navarro ISD states opposition to Lily Springs project

(Seguin) — The Navarro ISD has officially responded to a plan to build a nearly 300 unit apartment complex at the corner of State Highway 46 and Cordova Road. NISD Superintendent Luke Morales sent out a press release just before midnight Monday night. The press release represents the views of the Navarro ISD Board of Trustees, and it clearly states the district’s opposition to the project.
Busy intersection in New Braunfels reopens after police incident at gas station

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A busy intersection near Canyon High School in New Braunfels is back open after an incident at a nearby gas station early Tuesday morning. The New Braunfels Police posted on Facebook at 5:13 a.m. that the intersection of Highway 46 South and Farm-to-Market 1101 or Freiheit Road is closed due to ongoing police activity.
San Antonio area school is one of 31 Blue Ribbon Schools in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio-area elementary school is on a list of 31 Texas schools to be recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Somerset Elementary School of the Somerset ISD is the Blue Ribbon School closest to the San Antonio Metro. The award is given by the U.S. Department of Education and it is based on a schools’ overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
10 BEST Mexican Restaurants in San Antonio (Fresh, Spicy Flavors!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. San Antonio is home to some of the best Mexican food restaurants outside of Mexico. Regional cuisines from south of the border and local taste influence the flavors that go into what makes these restaurants so unique.
Guadalupe, Comal Counties come out to Relay

(Seguin) — Seguin and New Braunfels are often considered rivals. But when it comes to fighting cancer, both communities are proving that they’re “Better Together.”. “Better Together” of course was not only the theme but the result of this year’s Guadalupe & Comal Counties Relay for Life 2022. Held this past weekend at Max Starcke Park, both communities, for the first time, teamed up in the fight against cancer.
Restaurant Review: Guadalupe Brewing Company – New Braunfels, TX

We’ve been on a trend of re-discovering New Braunfels, TX, a place we’ve been visiting for years. There are several reasons why we’ve been trying new locations. Our trips have gotten a bit longer so we have more time to be adventurous. In addition, the area has been expanding rapidly, bringing many new places to try. Finally, our tastes and preferences have matured and so have the places we like to visit.
Comal ISD Board names lone finalist for Superintendent

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Comal ISD Board of Trustees has announced their lone finalist for Superintendent. Dr. John E. Chapman III, who is currently serving as Superintendent in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is now in the 21 day waiting period to allow for negotiations with Comal ISD.
COMAL COUNTY, TX

