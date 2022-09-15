Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
seguintoday.com
Navarro ISD states opposition to Lily Springs project
(Seguin) — The Navarro ISD has officially responded to a plan to build a nearly 300 unit apartment complex at the corner of State Highway 46 and Cordova Road. NISD Superintendent Luke Morales sent out a press release just before midnight Monday night. The press release represents the views of the Navarro ISD Board of Trustees, and it clearly states the district’s opposition to the project.
news4sanantonio.com
Busy intersection in New Braunfels reopens after police incident at gas station
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A busy intersection near Canyon High School in New Braunfels is back open after an incident at a nearby gas station early Tuesday morning. The New Braunfels Police posted on Facebook at 5:13 a.m. that the intersection of Highway 46 South and Farm-to-Market 1101 or Freiheit Road is closed due to ongoing police activity.
'We had an immediate response': Parents and police rushed to SA high school after lockdown issued
SAN ANTONIO — A lockdown was issued as a precaution at Thomas Jefferson High School on the near northwest side Monday afternoon. One person was evaluated for chest pain and another was treated for a reported hand laceration from hitting a window, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
Mighty Oaks BBQ food truck parks flavorful brisket in New Braunfels
It was an opportunity they couldn't pass up.
Community members get first look at New Braunfels road redesign
An open house is scheduled for next week.
KTSA
San Antonio area school is one of 31 Blue Ribbon Schools in Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio-area elementary school is on a list of 31 Texas schools to be recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Somerset Elementary School of the Somerset ISD is the Blue Ribbon School closest to the San Antonio Metro. The award is given by the U.S. Department of Education and it is based on a schools’ overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
Central Texas barbecue restaurant fined $230K in back wages for 274 workers
Black's Barbecue was awarding tips to managers, a violation of federal law.
townandtourist.com
10 BEST Mexican Restaurants in San Antonio (Fresh, Spicy Flavors!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. San Antonio is home to some of the best Mexican food restaurants outside of Mexico. Regional cuisines from south of the border and local taste influence the flavors that go into what makes these restaurants so unique.
KSAT 12
New Braunfels residents can get rid of expired medication, shred sensitive documents at community events Oct. 29
NEW BRAUNFELS – New Braunfels Utilities will host two community events on Saturday, October 29. Operation MedSafe and Community Shred Day will be held at the Comal County Fairgrounds, 701 E. Common Street, from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. New Braunfels Utilities and the New Braunfels Police Department...
The 'Largest County Fair in Central Texas' kicks off in New Braunfels
The Comal County Fair begins Wednesday.
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe, Comal Counties come out to Relay
(Seguin) — Seguin and New Braunfels are often considered rivals. But when it comes to fighting cancer, both communities are proving that they’re “Better Together.”. “Better Together” of course was not only the theme but the result of this year’s Guadalupe & Comal Counties Relay for Life 2022. Held this past weekend at Max Starcke Park, both communities, for the first time, teamed up in the fight against cancer.
Mobile home left behind in west-side shopping center parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — Cars are common in shopping center parking lots, but not houses. A mobile home is currently in the Marbach Plaza shopping center off west Military Drive. Nearby business owners said it was left behind a week ago near the Watermill Express after the trailer towing it broke down.
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe County welcomes addition of pet disaster relief trailer
(Seguin) — Guadalupe County is one of nine in the state of Texas who are now fully equipped to handle pets during an emergency crisis or natural disaster. In observance of Disaster Preparedness Month, Guadalupe County is sharing more about its AKC Pet Disaster Relief Trailer. Among those who...
Two men stabbed in 'random' attacks at San Antonio H-E-B, VIA bus stop
One victim is in critical condition.
Restaurant Review: Guadalupe Brewing Company – New Braunfels, TX
We’ve been on a trend of re-discovering New Braunfels, TX, a place we’ve been visiting for years. There are several reasons why we’ve been trying new locations. Our trips have gotten a bit longer so we have more time to be adventurous. In addition, the area has been expanding rapidly, bringing many new places to try. Finally, our tastes and preferences have matured and so have the places we like to visit.
Colorful, family-friendly food truck park Rancho 181 has opened on San Antonio's South Side
The park, located near Calaveras Lake, is one of few businesses in the area offering food and adult beverages.
Chicken-and-waffle chain Chick’nCone opens San Antonio store, one of six planned in Texas
The Pennsylvania-based chain is known for its proprietary fried chicken-filled waffle cones.
'This has taught me a great deal' | Leticia Van de Putte reflects on Florida crash and subsequent recovery journey
SAN ANTONIO — April 3 started as a beautiful Florida morning for Leticia Van de Putte. Low-70s, no humidity—the perfect conditions for her to take a Sunday walk and pray after returning from a family vacation while awaiting a delayed flight back to San Antonio. "It was an...
KTSA
Comal ISD Board names lone finalist for Superintendent
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Comal ISD Board of Trustees has announced their lone finalist for Superintendent. Dr. John E. Chapman III, who is currently serving as Superintendent in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is now in the 21 day waiting period to allow for negotiations with Comal ISD.
foxsanantonio.com
Motorcyclist slams into concrete barrier after losing control along North Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - Traffic was at a standstill for about 45 minutes after a motorcycle accident on the North Side. The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. along Interstate 10 near Vance Jackson Road. Police said a man on a motorcycle lost control and slammed into a concrete ramp. A...
Comments / 7