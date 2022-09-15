Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Add or Remove Slide Numbers in PowerPoint
If you use Microsoft products like Word and Excel, there's also a good chance that you use PowerPoint for presentations. Depending on the purpose, such presentations can either be short or long. Whereas one-page slides do not need numbering, you cannot say the same for longer and larger presentations which...
makeuseof.com
Godot Engine 4.0 Beta Released: What It Means for Developers
Godot, the open-source, cross-platform game engine, has slowly gained popularity since its first stable release in 2014. With the imminent release of Godot 4.0, many game developers are excited to explore the long-awaited September 15th release of Beta 1. What do the new features of Godot 4.0 mean for you?...
makeuseof.com
Winforms: How to Create and Display an Input Dialog Box
It’s common for desktop applications to use dialog boxes when prompting information from the user. You can create input dialog boxes in a Windows Forms application, by displaying a new window. You can also add UI elements to the new dialog window. These include messages, text boxes, and "Ok"...
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Custom Windows 11 Desktop Icons With Paint 3D and Junior Icon Editor
Many users add shortcuts for opening software and tools to the Windows 11 desktop. Shortcuts added will have default icons, but you don’t have to stick with them. You can instead design custom icons and add them to shortcuts on the desktop. To set up custom Windows 11 desktop...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
The 4 Best Email Clients for Windows 11
Whether you’re a business owner or an employee, emails are the most professional way to communicate in the corporate world. It’s essential to have an email app that is reliable, secure, and packed with unique features that boost your productivity. You’re probably familiar with the classic Windows email...
makeuseof.com
How to Automatically Switch Between Light and Dark Mode in macOS
On Macs, you have two appearance modes for controlling the look of applications and windows, Light Mode and Dark Mode. Both modes have their uses, and it can be helpful to switch between the two modes throughout the day. Thankfully, macOS allows you to set your Mac to automatically switch...
makeuseof.com
What Is the Easiest Programming Language for Games?
Video game development is an ever-changing field. New programming languages and technologies emerge every few years. To learn game development, you need to understand which language best fits your learning preference. You can consider a series of factors, such as ease of learning, usability, availability, and scope of activity. These...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Whiteboard Animation in PowerPoint
Microsoft PowerPoint is a powerful tool that allows you to create all kinds of presentations. You probably already know how to use it to create static slides. However, you may not be aware that you can also use it to create whiteboard animations. Even if you do, you probably may not know how to create whiteboard animations in PowerPoint yourself.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
The 3 Best Browser Extension Crypto Wallets
There are different types of crypto wallets, including hot and cold. Among hot wallets, browser extension wallets are increasingly popular because they are easy to use without installing any software. This article will examine three of the top browser extension wallets you can use to manage your crypto portfolio. What...
makeuseof.com
How to Compress Image Files on Linux Using Curtail
Storing and sharing large image files can be a headache. Fortunately, there are several ways to compress image files. If you're on Linux—and prefer native tools—Curtail is one good image compression tool you can use to compress images on your computer. Let's dive in to learn more. What...
makeuseof.com
How to Open WebP Images in Windows 11
PNG and JPG remain the dominant image formats on websites. However, Google’s relatively new WebP alternative image format is becoming more prevalent on the web. It’s a high-quality lossy compression format that reduces images’ file sizes. WebP files are estimated to be 34 percent smaller than JPGs on average.
makeuseof.com
A Guide to the Graph Data Structure
An effective programmer needs a solid understanding of data structures and algorithms. Technical interviews will often test your problem-solving and critical thinking skills. Graphs are one of the many important data structures in programming. In most cases, understanding graphs and solving graph-based problems does not come easy. What is a...
makeuseof.com
Implementing the Observer Design Pattern in TypeScript
A design pattern is a template that solves a commonly recurring problem in software design. The observer pattern, also known as the publish-subscribe pattern, is a behavioral pattern. It allows you to notify multiple objects or subscribers about any event that is published in the object they’re observing. Here...
makeuseof.com
What Is Cloud Library and How to Use It
Love reading but have no room for copious amounts of paperback books in your home? Would you rather have free access to a staggering amount of eBooks and audiobooks?. If this is you, take a trip to your local library and get a library card. With this card, you can gain access to fantastic online resources such as Cloud Library.
makeuseof.com
Autumn Sale: Lifetime Windows 10 License for Only $13, Office Key for $23
Oftentimes, we find that Microsoft licenses for Windows and Office are extremely expensive so we continue using the unlicensed versions, even though there are massive caveats. Thankfully, we know of a great way that you can save money and get the much-needed licenses you need, namely using Scdkey to get a properly-priced offer.
makeuseof.com
How to Install and Set Up Grafana on Ubuntu
Data visualization tools make it easy to discern useful information and draw a conclusion from large and complicated data sets. Grafana is one of the popular and open-source interactive data visualization tools that let you analyze and visualize your data from all the sources into a unified dashboard. It allows...
makeuseof.com
Why You Need XMP to Run RAM at Full Speed
You splurged a ton of money on a RAM kit that could run at a high clock frequency, but when you looked at the memory speed in Task Manager, you were shocked to see that your RAM wasn't running at the advertised speed. So, why is the high-performance RAM on...
makeuseof.com
The Pros and Cons of Using a Virtual Machine to Run Windows on a Mac
If you're tired of using macOS, you can replace it with Windows, Linux, or even an older version of macOS using virtual machine software. You may have many reasons to want to install Windows on your Mac. Perhaps you want to play PC games or run Windows-specific programs that macOS doesn't support. Or maybe you just switched from a Windows PC, and you're having a hard time adjusting to macOS.
makeuseof.com
Consuming RESTful APIs With Go
RESTful APIs are popular architectures for data transfer across the web. RESTful APIs typically use HTTP, making them suitable for cases where statelessness is important. Like any server-side language, you can interact with the HTTP protocol and make HTTP requests in Go. Getting Started Consuming RESTful APIs in Go. The...
makeuseof.com
What Flickr's New Virtual Photography Category Means for You
For most people, photography is to capture light onto a medium for record purposes. That's why it's called photography—it's the combination of φωτός (photos) and γραφή (graphe), the Greek words for light and to draw. However, as hardware became...
Comments / 0