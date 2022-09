The San Diego Padres took three games in a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Padres were coming off of a two-game series split against the Seattle Mariners. They were looking to have more success in this away series against Arizona. San Diego did just that. Although the Padres lost the first game, they rallied and won the next three games to win the series. For San Diego, the offense was up and down throughout the series, but the pitching was stellar.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO