Knight of Columbus kick off season for breakfast, bake sale fundraiser
The Knights of Columbus Council 1170 in Stevens Point will hold its first breakfast fundraiser of the fall/winter season on Sunday, Sept. 25. The menu includes pancakes, ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, homemade fried red potatoes, butter, and syrup for $10. A fundraiser bake sale will also be held outside of the Knights’ building.
Two local businesses earn ‘Coolest Thing in Wisconsin’ nomination
Voting for the 7th annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest is now open. Two companies from Portage Co. are among the 125 nominees. Sunset Point Winery, 1201 Water St. in Stevens Point, was nominated for its new wine pouches. The winery debuted its collapsable pouches earlier this year. Winery...
School district launches human growth and development committee
The newest committee in the Stevens Point Area Public School District will hold its first meeting Thursday night.
MRF issues warning after Monday morning fire
Plover firefighters were called to extinguish a fire at the Material Recovery Facility on Monday morning. Fire Chief Mark Deaver said the 911 call came in at about 9:40 a.m. A standalone waste bin, brought into the MRF by a local waste collection company, had begun smoking, he said. A...
