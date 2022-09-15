Read full article on original website
More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
If Disney doesn’t announce a new park today at D23, I’ll eat my hat (and turn in my mouse ears for good)
We are live at the 2022 D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center, and the excitement is palpable. Thousands upon thousands of eager, diehard Disney fans have gathered to be the first to hear the most recent reveals about Disney Parks and attractions–some costumed, some not, and some ticketed with reservations and others ticketed with only aspirations about getting into Hall D23.
Guests Trample Garden and Climb Into Restricted EPCOT Area
If there is one thing that Disney knows how to do really well, it’s creating beautiful gardens. Disney’s horticulturists work incredibly hard to keep things beautiful 365 days a year and, for certain events like the EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival, they create absolutely stunning topiaries. Disney’s Horticultural Cast Members come in when the Parks are closed to make sure everything looks fresh and new when Guests enter through the gates the next morning. Doing their job is not easy and, unfortunately, not everyone appreciates the hard work that goes into keeping every area of a Disney Park as beautiful as the next.
Disney World’s Hocus Pocus Dole Whip Flight Looks Like The Sanderson Sisters
Oh look, another glorious treat has arrived at Walt Disney World just in time for the Halloween season, and “it’s just a bunch of hocus pocus.” Disney’s Hocus Pocus Dole Whip flight has landed in Orlando, and the best part is that you don’t even need a park ticket to order it. That’s right, the Dole Whip Witches’ Flight inspired by the Sanderson sisters is available at Swirls on the Water over at Disney Springs.
Disney Parks Reveal Opening Dates for Huge New Rides
Speculation about the opening of new rides at Walt Disney Co's (DIS) Disney World and Disneyland Resort has been circulating for months as fans of the company's theme parks anxiously await confirmation of their launch. The anticipation bubbled over with a flurry of announcements at the company's D23 Expo, held...
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
Disney Shocks Guests by Putting ‘Walt’ Back in Walt Disney World
Grab the tissues! Disney has heard the plea of its fans and has put “Walt” back in Walt Disney World Resort. That’s right, an all-new intro to the Magic Kingdom Park nighttime spectacular “Disney Enchantment” now features the man that began it all, Walter Elias Disney.
New for Disney World’s 50th: Book a night inside the infamous Tower of Terror attraction at Hollywood Studios?
The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is perhaps one of the most popular attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Guests love the thrill of each drop of the elevator car inside the attraction, and some love the suspense and uncertainty of waiting for that next drop. Some fans love it for the nostalgic nod to The Twilight Zone, and some love the creepy feelings evoked by the meticulous attention to detail in the decor and props used in the lobby, which doubles as the queue for the ride.
‘Minions in the Dark’ Halloween 2022 Merchandise Arrives at Universal Studios Japan
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Bello from Universal Studios Japan! Those wacky Minions might be more beloved here than anywhere else, leading to tons of seasonal merchandise for them every year. For Halloween Horror Nights 2022 here in Osaka, they’ve turned into little devils and black cats, with lots of adorable merchandise to boot! So let’s check it all out from the Universal Studios Store.
Goofy, Star Wars, First Visit, Tiana and More NEW MagicBand+ Designs Available at Walt Disney World
We found five new MagicBand+ bands at Pin Traders at EPCOT. Find our list of previously released MagicBand+ designs here. These three bands feature the droids from Star Wars, Tiana, and all the Disney characters celebrating a first visit. Meanwhile, these two limited release magic bands debuted as Coco and...
BREAKING: Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary ‘Dream-Go-Round’ Celebration, New ‘Disney Harmony in Color’ Daytime Parade Starting April 15, 2023
At long last, Tokyo Disney Resort has finally revealed the theme of its 40th Anniversary celebration, set to take place from April 15, 2023! This time, the celebration will be called “Dream Go Round”. The celebration is set to take place from April 15, 2023 to March 31, 2024,...
Disney Villains Land is Coming to Walt Disney World
It’s the final day of the D23 Expo, and the most awaited presentation has just finished, A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. There were so many exciting things to be announced, with Josh D’Amaro leading the stage, including several new meet-and-greets, new nighttime spectaculars, and exciting lands and attractions that Disney Guests will soon get to experience.
‘Euro Disney’ Retro Ear Headband Arrives at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re a big fan of retro-themed Disney merchandise and can’t make it out to Walt Disney World for the Vault Collection, you can pop into the Emporium at Disneyland now to pick up these new “Euro Disney 1992” ears we found!
Castles of Disney Collection Arrives at Disneyland Resort
Do you love the Castles of Disney? Now, you can show off that love by wearing this new “Castles of Disney” collection. Each of the six Disney Castles are represented in each piece of the collection. Let’s take a look!. Castles of Disney Denim Jacket – $79.99...
New Dark Mark & Death Eater Merchandise Arrives in Universal Studios Hollywood
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With Halloween around the corner and Halloween Horror Nights in full swing, people are getting ready to celebrate the spooky season. And in the spirit of the season, we found a new Harry Potter merchandise collection at Universal Studios Hollywood, this one surrounding the Death Eaters and the Dark Mark.
New MagicBand+ Designs Debut at Walt Disney World and shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Today we discovered new MagicBand+ designs throughout the parks and on shopDisney. The first set of new MagicBand+ designs we found in the Emporium at the Magic Kingdom.
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT & Disney’s Animal Kingdom 9/12/22 (Dessert In A Jar, New Vans x Walt Disney World Shoes, & More)
Hello World Travelers, and welcome to EPCOT! Join us on our trip through the neighborhoods of EPCOT as we find new merchandise, try new treats, and more. It’s a toasty, September day, so grab your water bottle and lace up your sneakers, because here we go. FINALLY! The Spaceship...
Rosa Mexicano Fine Dining Restaurant Coming to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin in 2023
Rosa Mexicano, a fine dining restaurant, will be opening at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin in 2023. The restaurant will replace Fresh Mediterranean Market, for which a closing date has not yet been announced. Concept art shows the bar area, which is slated to seat approximately 30. For...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Winnie the Pooh & Friends Return to Lunch & Dinner at Crystal Palace in Magic Kingdom
Winnie the Pooh & Friends have returned to character dining at the Crystal Palace in Magic Kingdom for lunch and dinner. The buffet returned last year without characters, and you can see our full review of the food here. When you visit Crystal Palace, you get a special card from...
More Halloween 2022 Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland Park
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We spotted some more Halloween merchandise available at the Emporium in Disneyland Park! If you need a refresher on the previously released Halloween 2022 merchandise, you can find our reporting on the collection here. We have you covered for all of your Halloween updates and needs for Disneyland Park.
