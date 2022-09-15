ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

altavistajournal.com

Multi-vehicle accident backs up traffic on Hwy 460

A multi-vehicle accident this morning on Hwy 460 led to multiple vehicle fires, traffic backed up for a mile, and a temporary detour. Communications Manager Len Stevens of the VDOT Lynchburg Regional Office, reported that he first heard of the incident at around 7:45 a.m. He confirmed that it was indeed a multi-vehicle accident, and it took place in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 460 (Richmond Highway) at Route 752, or Mt. Olivet Church Rd. (This intersection is roughly midway between the Lynchburg-Campbell County border and the Campbell-Appomattox Counties border along U.S. 460.)
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
ValueWalk

Stimulus Check From Roanoke: Car Tax Rebate Coming This Month

Some relief is coming soon to eligible Roanoke, Virginia, residents this month. The stimulus checks from Roanoke will go to residents who paid property taxes on their vehicles this year. This stimulus check from Roanoke is part of the personal property tax rebate program that lawmakers approved a few months...
ROANOKE, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad

September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
LURAY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Caesar’s Casino looks to bring local businesses onto the project

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Whiting-Turner held a Caesar’s Casino outreach session Tuesday morning at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research to network with local businesses. The company invited local business owners to the meeting to learn more about Whiting-Turner and encourage them to submit bids to join the...
DANVILLE, VA
altavistajournal.com

UPDATE: Hwy 460 crash results in fatality

Multi-vehicle accident backs up traffic for a mile. The Virginia State Police are investigating a multi-car collision that left one driver dead this morning in Campbell County in the 9300 block of Richmond Highway. The crash, which VSP Public Relations Director Corinne Geller put at 7:24 a.m., initially involved three...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke restaurant fire deemed electrical

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire at a Roanoke restaurant has been ruled by investigators to be electrical. Roanoke Fire-EMS was called late the morning of September 17 to the fire on the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE in downtown Roanoke. Crews found there had been a fire at the front of a restaurant, Cedars Lebanese Restaurant, activating the building’s sprinkler system, which put out the fire.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville-Pitttsylvania County Fair increases its security

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Along with the free monster truck rides Tuesday and Wednesday night, the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair has added increased security this year. Saturday, over 10,000 people visited the fair. This year, the fair has increased its security by adding metal detector wands, bag searches, and even undercover security inside the fair to protect those thousands of people.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County cleared

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near Candlelight Lane, Mount Hebron Lane, Mountain Breeze Drive, Old Hollow Lane and Park Lane. As of 6:20 a.m., all...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

DCC hosts industrial maintenance training open house

Danville Community College (DCC) is hosting an Industrial Maintenance Training information session and open house at the Regional Center for Advanced Technology & Training (RCATT) on Thursday, Sept. 22. “Danville Community College is committed to providing short-term training that translates to employment opportunities in our region,” said Dr. Jerry Wallace,...
DANVILLE, VA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Battery Maker Announces $40 Million North Carolina Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global energy technology company plans to...
MEBANE, NC
WSLS

Multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Campbell County cleared

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Campbell County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened near Route 752, or Mt. Olivet Church Road, and has closed all east lanes. Stay with 10 News for the...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

TAP building damaged, cars totaled in Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Part of the Total Action for Progress building in downtown Roanoke was damaged and two cars totaled in a crash early Monday. One of the cars involved in a two-car crash at 2nd and Campbell smashed into the TAP building on the corner. Roanoke Police are...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke companies reopens 115-year-old Fire Station One

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Txtur & Old School Parners has announced that it will be opening Fire Station One on Sept. 23. Organizing officials say, the 115-year-old renovated fire station will reopen as a flagship retail gallery for Txtur, a furniture manufacturer. The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony,...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dead after Roanoke Co. house fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire and Rescue is investigating a fatal house fire from early Sunday morning. The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. Crews were called to the 4700 block of Fort Lewis Church Road. Crews from Station 9 (Fort Lewis) found a two-story home...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

