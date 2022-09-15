Read full article on original website
Max Scherzer, Pete Alonso sound off on Mets punching ticket for MLB postseason
For the first time since 2016 when they made it all the way to the World Series, the New York Mets are headed to the MLB postseason. They booked their ticket to the playoffs as early as Monday when they defeated the Milwaukee Brewers, 7-2, on the road, thanks in large part to another outstanding start from ace Max Scherzer and the offense provided by Pete Alonso and company.
Darvin Ham, Rob Pelinka Lakers press conference canceled, fans speculate trade
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham and team general manager Rob Pelinka were originally set to speak to the press on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Pacific Time. For some reason, however, the pre-scheduled press conference was abruptly canceled just before it started. Apparently, there was no reason given as to why the event was […] The post Darvin Ham, Rob Pelinka Lakers press conference canceled, fans speculate trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m not chasing anything, buddy’: Albert Pujols claps back at reporter over chase for 700 home runs
Some of you might be familiar with the feeling of being overly antsy whenever you’re close to a certain benchmark or a certain date. Perhaps it’s nearing the weekend, but you still have work to finish, requirements to submit, but you could feel the Friday vibes consuming you, preventing you from being focused on the […] The post ‘I’m not chasing anything, buddy’: Albert Pujols claps back at reporter over chase for 700 home runs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twitter explodes after Aaron Judge’s 60th HR, Giancarlo Stanton walkoff grand slam
Somewhere out there, Babe Ruth is smiling while chugging down a beer and enjoying hotdogs after New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge just tied the Sultan of Swat‘s personal record of 60 home runs in a season. With a mammoth solo shot in the bottom of the ninth of Tuesday night’s game against the visiting […] The post Twitter explodes after Aaron Judge’s 60th HR, Giancarlo Stanton walkoff grand slam appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘How do guys not hit that’: Max Scherzer, Zack Greinke, Gerrit Cole floored by Clayton Kershaw’s agelessness
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the most dominant teams in the MLB in the past decade, and they recently clinched the NL West crown for the ninth time in the past 10 years. Currently sporting a 101-44 record, the Dodgers appear to be the favorites once more to take the World Series […] The post ‘How do guys not hit that’: Max Scherzer, Zack Greinke, Gerrit Cole floored by Clayton Kershaw’s agelessness appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge blasts 60th homer for MLB history
Aaron Judge is him. The New York Yankees slugger just hit a milestone-setting home run to reach 60 blasts for the season. Check out the monster moon shot that puts him right at the doorstep of Roger Maris’ American League record: Home. Run. No. 60. 🔥 Aaron Judge is a monster pic.twitter.com/PqWuS7p94v — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September […] The post Yankees’ Aaron Judge blasts 60th homer for MLB history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Hicks crying about playing time should be the last straw for the Yankees
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks dropped some controversial comments that have the fan base riled up. Hicks openly complained about his lack of playing time for the Yankees during the second half of the season, indicating that his future with the team is unclear amid his abysmal campaign in 2022. Via the NY Post, Hicks acknowledged that he may be better off playing for a new team in 2023.
2 biggest World Series threats to Dodgers in National League
The Los Angeles Dodgers are not just the class of the National League, but the best team in all of baseball. But is this Dodgers team destined to reach the World Series. As baseball fans know, the best team doesn’t always reach the Fall Classic… just ask the 2019 Washington Nationals. Even last season, the Atlanta Braves won it all and upset the Dodgers after winning only 88 regular season games.
MLB Odds: Giants vs. Rockies prediction, odds, pick – 9/20/2022
The San Francisco Giants take on the Colorado Rockies. Check out our MLB odds series for our Giants Rockies prediction and pick. John Brebbia will be the opener for this game from the Giants’ bullpen, while Kyle Freeland starts for the Rockies. John Brebbia will get the first inning, and probably hand over the game […] The post MLB Odds: Giants vs. Rockies prediction, odds, pick – 9/20/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mookie Betts, Dodgers make team history vs. Giants not seen in 123 years
The Los Angeles Dodgers have done something against the San Francisco Giants that their fan base hasn’t seen in 123 years. LA completed their three-game sweep of the Giants this week, sealing the deal with a 4-3 win on Sunday. Not only did it give the Dodgers their 101st victory of the season, but it also allowed them to finish the campaign with a 15-4 record against one of their biggest rivals in Major League Baseball.
Shane McClanahan’s rotten luck continues as he exits start vs. Astros with injury
The Tampa Bay Rays somehow have been able to withstand a number of key injuries to their rotation this year. On Tuesday, the injury bug hit once again. This time it struck their ace, Shane McClanahan, for the second time this season. McClanahan was forced from his start due to neck tightness, according to Tampa […] The post Shane McClanahan’s rotten luck continues as he exits start vs. Astros with injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luis Severino, DJ LeMahieu Yankees reinforcements incoming with MLB playoffs around the corner
The New York Yankees had no shortage of injury news and updates on Tuesday. New York began the day by activating OF Harrison Bader from the IL while placing Frankie Montas on the IL. Meanwhile, Luis Severino is expected to return on Wednesday, per Anthony Rieber. Aaron Boone later said “its possible” that DJ LeMahieu […] The post Luis Severino, DJ LeMahieu Yankees reinforcements incoming with MLB playoffs around the corner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 9/20/2022
The Arizona Diamondbacks (68-79) are set to take on the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers (102-44) in game two of a doubleheader later tonight. Drey Jameson (1-0) is the projected starter for the visiting Diamondbacks, while Tyler Anderson (15-3) will start for the Dodgers. First pitch is slated for 10:10 ET. It’s time to continue our […] The post MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 9/20/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Max Scherzer shares true feeling after exiting game vs. Brewers amid pursuit of perfect game
The New York Mets put their best pitcher on the mound Monday night with the hopes of clinching a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason. Their ace responded with an absolute gem, as Scherzer pitched for six perfect innings in a 7-2 Mets win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Max Scherzer could have made the night even more special for him and the Mets with a perfect game, but he only managed to pitch for six innings after 68 pitches. Scherzer gave a bit of a background on the decision that led to his exit despite working on a perfecto.
‘A friend, a father, a mentor’: Dave Roberts’ emotional reaction to Dodgers legend Maury Wills passing away
The baseball world lost a legend, as former Los Angeles Dodgers MVP and three-time World Series champion Maury Wills passed away on Monday night. Wills, who was 89 at the time of his passing, was known for his base-stealing prowess and ability to rack up hits. However, his most impressive...
Frankie Montas lands on 15-day IL in brutal blow for Yankees
New York Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas has been dealing with a shoulder injury, prompting the team to send him in for MRIs. While the tests revealed there was no structural damage to the shoulder, a good sign for the Yankees and Montas, the pitcher later admitted that he’s still dealing with shoulder inflammation. As a result, the Yankees have placed Montas on the 15-day IL, the team announced.
