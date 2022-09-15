ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

3 Kids Taken to Hospital After School Bus Crashes Onto West Philly Sidewalk

A school bus collided with an SUV in West Philadelphia Tuesday morning, leaving the vehicles up on the sidewalk and three children in the hospital. As SkyForce10 hovered overhead after 6:30 a.m., you could see the damaged SUV on the sidewalk between the yellow bus and a restaurant at the corner of South 52rd and Spruce streets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

3 accused of assaulting man after robbery in Penn's Landing sought by police

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a robbery in Penn's Landing. According to authorities, the incident happened on Thursday at 5:40 p.m. Police say a 25-year-old man was at Penn's Landing when the three suspects surrounded him and demanded...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man falls on subway tracks, dies in Center City: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old man is dead after falling onto subway tracks in Center City. Philadelphia police say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday at 8th and Market Streets.Police on the scene said the man came in contact with the third rail.According to officials that man was removed from the tracks and taken to Jefferson Hospital where he later died from his injuries.The incident is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Trolley Car Diner stays put after attempted move, again

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Tuesday morning, the former Trolley Car Diner was supposed to move to a new location in Mt. Airy for restoration and repair but SEPTA wires put a spanner in the works. Crews are trying to move it from the current location on Germantown Avenue to a storage facility in Wayne Junction.The repair process had to already be canceled once back in August due to permit issues.It is supposed to be repaired and restored for future use."We would love to save it," Ken Weinstein, the former owner of Trolley Car Diner, said. "This diner was a special place for thousands of people and families who came here to enjoy good food with good service for almost 20 years."There is no word on a new moving date.The Trolley Car Diner closed in 2019 after a nearly 20-year run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man arrested for allegedly robbing a Gaming Café in Center City

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested a man Friday for allegedly committing three robberies from August 21, 2022, through August 28, 2022, at Gaming Café in Center City. Kevin Jones, 58, was arrested and will be charged with Robbery, Terroristic Threats, Theft-Unlawful Taking, Conspiracy, VUFA without a License, and Possession...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Gloucester County man, 51, arrested for animal cruelty, police say

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. - West Deptford Police arrested a man who they say caused extensive injuries to a cat at an apartment complex in Gloucester County. On Sunday, at around 10:14 p.m., West Deptford Police say they responded to the area of Forrest Creek Lane in the Forrest Creek Apartment Complex in West Deptford to speak with a woman who they say had a doorbell camera video of a man abusing a cat.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Trial finishes up for former Philadelphia police officer accused of killing unarmed Black man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Monday, the former Philadelphia police officer accused of shooting and killing an unarmed Black man is back in court as his trial finishes up. CBS3 was told this is the first time in at least 40 years that an on-duty police officer has been on trial for murder. Eric Ruch, Junior is charged with third-degree murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Dennis Plowden in December 2017.Plowden was involved in a crash after allegedly running from officers. They believed his car was tied to a murder investigation.A brief chase ended in a crash. Testimony from other officers suggested Plowden posed a danger to police.Ruch shot him, the bullet traveling through his hand and into his head.Plowden was unarmed.CBS3 is following this trial closely if a verdict is reached today we will be sure to pass that information along.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. man dies by suicide after chase, standoff: police

A 25-year-old Lancaster man took his own life after leading state police on a brief chase that ended in a standoff at his house in Colerain Township, outside Quarryville. Someone called police to check on the yet-unidentified man when they saw them slumped over the steering wheel of a grey Ford Escape at around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to state police.
QUARRYVILLE, PA

