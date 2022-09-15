Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Man, 45, hospitalized after being injured in early morning shooting in Logan, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital recovering after he was injured in an early morning shooting in Logan on Tuesday. Police say the shooting happened near 15th and W Duncannon Streets around 8:33 a.m. According to authorities, a 45-year-old man suffered from two gunshot wounds to his right...
NBC Philadelphia
3 Kids Taken to Hospital After School Bus Crashes Onto West Philly Sidewalk
A school bus collided with an SUV in West Philadelphia Tuesday morning, leaving the vehicles up on the sidewalk and three children in the hospital. As SkyForce10 hovered overhead after 6:30 a.m., you could see the damaged SUV on the sidewalk between the yellow bus and a restaurant at the corner of South 52rd and Spruce streets.
fox29.com
3 accused of assaulting man after robbery in Penn's Landing sought by police
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a robbery in Penn's Landing. According to authorities, the incident happened on Thursday at 5:40 p.m. Police say a 25-year-old man was at Penn's Landing when the three suspects surrounded him and demanded...
fox29.com
Police: Woman walking on Roosevelt Boulevard struck and killed by vehicle, lanes shut down
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is dead after police say she was hit by a car on a busy Philadelphia road Tuesday morning. Police say the woman was walking against traffic on Roosevelt Boulevard when she was hit by a vehicle near Friendship Street. The woman, whose identity is unknown at...
Man falls on subway tracks, dies in Center City: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old man is dead after falling onto subway tracks in Center City. Philadelphia police say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday at 8th and Market Streets.Police on the scene said the man came in contact with the third rail.According to officials that man was removed from the tracks and taken to Jefferson Hospital where he later died from his injuries.The incident is under investigation.
fox29.com
Suspect drives U-Haul onto guarded, private lot in Bridesburg and steals food truck, other appliances
PHILADELPHIA - Two Philadelphia business owners woke up shocked on Sunday morning when they realized their three-week-old food truck had vanished. Philadelphia police say at around 5:30 Sunday morning, someone drove a U-Haul truck onto a private lot in Bridesburg and left with the Lui's Kitchen Food Truck attached to its trailer.
fox29.com
Girl, 1, critical after being attacked by 2 dogs inside Philadelphia home, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A vicious dog attack has left a one-year-old girl in critical condition, and two dogs shot in Northeast Philadelphia. Police say the child was attacked by two dogs inside a home on the 2200 block of Brighton Street just before noon Tuesday. She reportedly suffered several bites throughout...
fox29.com
Police: Wawa offering $5,000 reward after armed robberies in Philadelphia neighborhoods
PHILADELPHIA - Wawa is taking action in the search for an armed robber in Philadelphia. Police say the man in his 50s stole $250 from a Wawa on Castor Avenue on September 8. Just three days later, the same suspect reportedly stop;e $200 from a different Wawa on Roosevelt Boulevard.
fox29.com
3 students sent to hospital after school bus crash in West Philadelphia, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - The morning school run took a terrifying turn for a group of students as their bus crashed at a West Philadelphia intersection Tuesday morning. Officials say three students were onboard when a school bus crashed on the corner of 52nd and Spruce Street. The bus was on its way to Dobbins High School.
fox29.com
Friends, family hold balloon release to honor woman killed after a deadly argument in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A large group gathered in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night to say goodbye to a sister, daughter, friend, and mother of two, who lost her life in a double shooting on Sunday morning. "Her little boys are gonna miss her. Her family, you know, so sad," says Serena...
phl17.com
North Philadelphia: Woman fatally shot in the face, man shot in the neck and head survives
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a woman in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 1700 block of West Lehigh Avenue around 5:37 am Sunday. According to police, a 32-year-old woman was shot in the face by an unknown shooter. She...
Trolley Car Diner stays put after attempted move, again
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Tuesday morning, the former Trolley Car Diner was supposed to move to a new location in Mt. Airy for restoration and repair but SEPTA wires put a spanner in the works. Crews are trying to move it from the current location on Germantown Avenue to a storage facility in Wayne Junction.The repair process had to already be canceled once back in August due to permit issues.It is supposed to be repaired and restored for future use."We would love to save it," Ken Weinstein, the former owner of Trolley Car Diner, said. "This diner was a special place for thousands of people and families who came here to enjoy good food with good service for almost 20 years."There is no word on a new moving date.The Trolley Car Diner closed in 2019 after a nearly 20-year run.
fox29.com
Woman shot while sleeping as suspect allegedly fires into two homes in Reading, police say
Shot as she slept, a woman became an unexpected victim of a shooting over the weekend in Reading. Police say the 43-year-old woman, identified as Heather Kerns, was struck by gunfire on the 300 block of 7th Street early Saturday morning. She was reportedly sleeping in the first-floor front room...
phl17.com
Man arrested for allegedly robbing a Gaming Café in Center City
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested a man Friday for allegedly committing three robberies from August 21, 2022, through August 28, 2022, at Gaming Café in Center City. Kevin Jones, 58, was arrested and will be charged with Robbery, Terroristic Threats, Theft-Unlawful Taking, Conspiracy, VUFA without a License, and Possession...
fox29.com
Man sought in apparent unprovoked attacks of young girls at different SEPTA stations
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for a man accused of at least two unprovoked attacks of teenage girls at different SEPTA stations in Philadelphia. The first attack, according to police, happened during the Friday morning rush hour on Sept. 9 at the Walnut-Locust Street Station. The 17-year-old victim was reportedly...
fox29.com
Police: Dispute between groups erupts into double shooting, killing woman in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - An argument between two groups quickly escalated into a deadly shooting that claimed the life of one, and left another fighting for theirs. Police say the dispute began around 5:40 a.m. on the 1700 block of Lehigh Avenue, where a man in his 30s was shot three times. He is said to be in critical condition.
fox29.com
Gloucester County man, 51, arrested for animal cruelty, police say
WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. - West Deptford Police arrested a man who they say caused extensive injuries to a cat at an apartment complex in Gloucester County. On Sunday, at around 10:14 p.m., West Deptford Police say they responded to the area of Forrest Creek Lane in the Forrest Creek Apartment Complex in West Deptford to speak with a woman who they say had a doorbell camera video of a man abusing a cat.
fox29.com
Officials identify 2 killed in small plane crash in New Jersey
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Two men have died following an airplane crash in a residential area of Cumberland County, New Jersey Monday afternoon. New Jersey State Police say troopers responded to a report of a plane crash on Parvin Mill Road around 1:52 p.m. The victims have been identified as...
Trial finishes up for former Philadelphia police officer accused of killing unarmed Black man
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Monday, the former Philadelphia police officer accused of shooting and killing an unarmed Black man is back in court as his trial finishes up. CBS3 was told this is the first time in at least 40 years that an on-duty police officer has been on trial for murder. Eric Ruch, Junior is charged with third-degree murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Dennis Plowden in December 2017.Plowden was involved in a crash after allegedly running from officers. They believed his car was tied to a murder investigation.A brief chase ended in a crash. Testimony from other officers suggested Plowden posed a danger to police.Ruch shot him, the bullet traveling through his hand and into his head.Plowden was unarmed.CBS3 is following this trial closely if a verdict is reached today we will be sure to pass that information along.
Central Pa. man dies by suicide after chase, standoff: police
A 25-year-old Lancaster man took his own life after leading state police on a brief chase that ended in a standoff at his house in Colerain Township, outside Quarryville. Someone called police to check on the yet-unidentified man when they saw them slumped over the steering wheel of a grey Ford Escape at around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to state police.
