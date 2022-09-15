Read full article on original website
Syracuse, N.Y. — Eli Benson, a fourth-team all-state running back, is suiting up for a new team this fall. Benson is no longer playing for Auburn. He has moved and is now part of the Liverpool football team.
Here are Section III girls soccer points leaders, ranked by year in school. These stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com.
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 20. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Phenix City, Al (WRBL) – The Central Red Devils football team will have tough match ups throughout their season. Every week is a potential top-10 match up in the AHSAA ranks. This week the Red Devils will take on a national power house as well in IMG Academy. This Friday there will be a lot […]
State-ranked No. 13 East Syracuse Minoa on Tuesday accomplished something no other team has done so far this year: Hand Jamesville-DeWitt its first loss of the season. The Spartans defeated the state-ranked No. 15 Red Rams 2-0 in a Class A SCAC Empire Division matchup at Jamesville-DeWitt.
Syracuse, N.Y. — The first girls soccer state rankings have been released and 18 Section III teams are ranked. New Hartford is the highest-ranked team from Section III. The defending state champions earned the No. 1 spot in Class A this week. East Syracuse Minoa joins New Hartford in the top five. ESM comes in ranked No. 5.
