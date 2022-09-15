Read full article on original website
Related
WTGS
Body found following large police search near Ravenel Bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (6:25pm): Mount Pleasant Police Department confirms that a body was found on Monday following an extensive search in the area of the Ravenel Bridge. The Waterfront Park Pier was closed to the public as police searched the area. However, the department announced that...
WTGS
School bus strikes student, building in North Charleston: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police officials say a school bus carrying elementary students struck a student before crashing into a neighborhood store on Montague Avenue Tuesday morning. Police said the bus was carrying eight North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School students at the time. Four of...
WTGS
Home, garage destroyed in fire in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A vacationing family will not have a home to return to following an overnight fire near Walterboro. Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Nunuville Road to find a house and detached two-car garage heavily involved in flames, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The roofs of both buildings had collapsed by the time crews arrived.
WTGS
Charleston advocate traveling to D.C. urging lawmakers to invest in kids
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A local Charleston advocate travels to Washington, D.C., from September 18-20 to participate in Save the Children and Save the Children Action Network's annual Advocacy Summit. This is the first in-person summit since 2019, before COVID. Middle school teacher Ridge Welch from Charleston will join...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTGS
God Save the King: Charlestonians reflect on meeting King Charles III in the Holy City
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest. Her son, King Charles III, now takes over as monarch. During his time as prince, Charles made two visits to the Lowcountry. People who met him say even back then, they knew Charles was fit to lead.
Comments / 0