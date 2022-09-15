ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's wholly true': Deontay Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel admits he avoided a 'big' offer from Eddie Hearn for a showdown with Anthony Joshua because of his fight with Robert Helenius... with Brit now in talks to face Tyson Fury instead

Shelly Finkel, manager of Deontay Wilder, has responded to Eddie Hearn's claims that he ignored the offer of a fight against Anthony Joshua. Finkel admitted that he ignored Hearn's approach to organise a mouth-watering clash between Wilder and Joshua, instead choosing to focus on the American's upcoming fight with Finland's Robert Helenius.
Boxing Champion Canelo Alvarez Thinks LeBron James Could Have Been A Fighter: “If He Had Dedicated Himself... He Could Do It."

LeBron James is the King, his ability to do everything on the basketball court at an elite level is what has put him in the GOAT conversation. His versatility is the stuff of legend, James can influence the game on both ends and play virtually any position on the court. And it's not just limited to basketball, James is a versatile man in general.
Canelo Alvarez banks over twice as much as Gennady Golovkin for last night’s trilogy fight in Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin earned massive paydays for their trilogy bout, but the gap is clear. Canelo and Golovkin went to battle for a third time on September 17. The action emanated from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The story of the fight was that Canelo was a step ahead throughout the majority of the fight, while “GGG” looked like his best days were behind him.
Video: Canelo Alvarez Discusses Win Over Golovkin, The Future

Video by Ryan Burton - Canelo Alvarez Interview - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas - In their anticipated trilogy fight, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) was too young and too good, as he dominated Gennadiy Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) for the majority of the fight for a twelve round unanimous decision to retain the undisputed super middleweight crown.
Canelo vs. Golovkin Trilogy: CompuBox Punch Stats

In their second fight in 2018, Gennadiy Golovkin threw 879 punches and landed 234. Canelo Alvarez threw 622 and landed 202. In the trilogy fight, Golovkin threw 521 and landed 120. Canelo threw 487 and landed 130. Golovkin landed 29 more jabs than Canelo, and Canelo landed 39 more power...
Amanda Serrano Confident of Being Undisputed: No One Beats Me at 126

Amanda Serrano is in top form for her upcoming showdown with Sarah Mahfoud - as they will battle in an undisputed featherweight fight for the titles of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), the World Boxing Council (WBC), the International Boxing Organization (IBO ) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF). The...
Canelo Álvarez could earn upwards of $65M from Triple G fight

The trilogy has come to a close with Saul "Canelo" Álvarez beating Gennady "Triple G" Golovkin in the third fight between the two boxers Saturday night. It's reported that the undisputed super middleweight champ could see a total of close to $65 million dollars, with a guaranteed $45 million for the long-awaited bout and pay-per-view bonuses. But Álvarez wasn't the only one to walk away with a large amount of money, Golovkin snagged a guaranteed of $20 million despite his loss.
Canelo: Canelo: I See Benavidez's Dad Talking A Lot Of Sh!t; Look What He’s Accomplished – Nothing

LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez belittled David Benavidez’s resume early Sunday morning following another victory over a dangerous world champion. The Mexican legend seemingly took offense during his post-fight press conference to questions about boxing Benavidez next if Gilberto Ramirez upsets Dmitry Bivol on November 5. Alvarez has repeatedly stated that he wants his countryman to beat Bivol, which would cost the four-division champion his own opportunity to avenge his 12-round, unanimous-decision defeat to Bivol on May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.
Canelo Alvarez injured, could be out until September 2023

By Robert Segal: Canelo Alvarez revealed that he fought Gennadiy Golovkin with an injured left wrist and that he could be out of action until September 2023. The injury didn’t prevent Canelo from defeating a very, very old-looking Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KO)s by a 12 round unanimous decision. The scores were 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113.
Andrew Moloney: Being This Active Is When I'm At My Best, Long Gaps Between Fights Doesn't Suit Me

Andrew Moloney was never concerned about the rebuilding process. A trilogy with Joshua Franco left Australia’s Moloney with his lone career blemishes, going 0-2 with one No-Decision in their unlikely three fight series which also saw the end of his secondary WBA junior bantamweight title reign. The 31-year-old contender quickly rebounded with three wins and is set for his fourth fight since his repeat defeat to Franco last August 14 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
With Trilogy Clinched, Canelo Can Pick From Myriad Challenges

Ladies and gentlemen, Canelo Alvarez is back in the building. And now that he's capped his Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy with an intermittently impressive unanimous decision victory, the cinnamon-haired Mexican can get back to his other vocation. Matchmaking. The pay-per-view stalwart has his pick of the litter when it comes to...
