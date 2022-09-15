Read full article on original website
'It's wholly true': Deontay Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel admits he avoided a 'big' offer from Eddie Hearn for a showdown with Anthony Joshua because of his fight with Robert Helenius... with Brit now in talks to face Tyson Fury instead
Shelly Finkel, manager of Deontay Wilder, has responded to Eddie Hearn's claims that he ignored the offer of a fight against Anthony Joshua. Finkel admitted that he ignored Hearn's approach to organise a mouth-watering clash between Wilder and Joshua, instead choosing to focus on the American's upcoming fight with Finland's Robert Helenius.
Yardbarker
Boxing Champion Canelo Alvarez Thinks LeBron James Could Have Been A Fighter: “If He Had Dedicated Himself... He Could Do It."
LeBron James is the King, his ability to do everything on the basketball court at an elite level is what has put him in the GOAT conversation. His versatility is the stuff of legend, James can influence the game on both ends and play virtually any position on the court. And it's not just limited to basketball, James is a versatile man in general.
‘Everybody knows’ – Canelo Alvarez reveals what opponent he wants to fight next after Gennady Golovkin trilogy win
CANELO ALVAREZ only has one man on his mind after settling the score with Gennady Golovkin once and for all. The Mexican scored the most convincing win of his trilogy series with GGG, beating the Kazakh by unanimous decision in Las Vegas. It followed after a contentious draw in 2017...
Nate Diaz shares new footage of the backstage scuffle from the UFC 279 press conference
Nate Diaz has shared new footage of the backstage incident that canceled the UFC 279 press conference. The UFC was hosting a press conference for the top-three fights but after being delayed, only Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez came out. After that, Dana White announced the event was canceled as it was a s**tshow backstage.
UFC・
Canelo Alvarez blows out Gennadiy Golovkin, even though judges blow it yet again
LAS VEGAS — Thankfully, Saturday was the end of the rivalry between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin, because the judges just can’t seem to get it right when those two are in the ring. Alvarez cruised to a one-sided victory over Golovkin in their rubber match at T-Mobile...
Boxing Scene
Manny Pacquiao Signs On For Exhibition With Jaber Zayani, February in Saudi Arabia
Former eight division world champion Manny Pacquiao, 43-years-old, has signed on for an exhibition fight with French boxer Jaber Zayani. According to the Manila Times, the contracts for the exhibition match were formally signed early last week at Pacquiao's home in Makati City. The bout will be fought over eight...
Canelo Alvarez banks over twice as much as Gennady Golovkin for last night’s trilogy fight in Las Vegas
Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin earned massive paydays for their trilogy bout, but the gap is clear. Canelo and Golovkin went to battle for a third time on September 17. The action emanated from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The story of the fight was that Canelo was a step ahead throughout the majority of the fight, while “GGG” looked like his best days were behind him.
Canelo Álvarez ends Gennady Golovkin rivalry with unanimous victory in trilogy fight
Canelo Álvarez ended his long rivalry with Gennady Golovkin with a clear victory in their trilogy fight on Saturday.
Boxing Scene
Video: Canelo Alvarez Discusses Win Over Golovkin, The Future
Video by Ryan Burton - Canelo Alvarez Interview - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas - In their anticipated trilogy fight, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) was too young and too good, as he dominated Gennadiy Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) for the majority of the fight for a twelve round unanimous decision to retain the undisputed super middleweight crown.
Boxing Scene
Canelo vs. Golovkin Trilogy: CompuBox Punch Stats
In their second fight in 2018, Gennadiy Golovkin threw 879 punches and landed 234. Canelo Alvarez threw 622 and landed 202. In the trilogy fight, Golovkin threw 521 and landed 120. Canelo threw 487 and landed 130. Golovkin landed 29 more jabs than Canelo, and Canelo landed 39 more power...
Boxing Scene
Warren on Fury-Joshua Network Dilemma: Everybody Is Going To Have a Grownup Conversation, Make It Work
Promoter Frank Warren is confident that one of the biggest hurdles in modern-day boxing business negotiations will be surmounted as it concerns the negotiations for a British super fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Barely a week after Joshua’s team told Warren’s Queensberry Promotions that their charge had agreed...
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano Confident of Being Undisputed: No One Beats Me at 126
Amanda Serrano is in top form for her upcoming showdown with Sarah Mahfoud - as they will battle in an undisputed featherweight fight for the titles of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), the World Boxing Council (WBC), the International Boxing Organization (IBO ) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF). The...
NBC Sports
Canelo Álvarez could earn upwards of $65M from Triple G fight
The trilogy has come to a close with Saul "Canelo" Álvarez beating Gennady "Triple G" Golovkin in the third fight between the two boxers Saturday night. It's reported that the undisputed super middleweight champ could see a total of close to $65 million dollars, with a guaranteed $45 million for the long-awaited bout and pay-per-view bonuses. But Álvarez wasn't the only one to walk away with a large amount of money, Golovkin snagged a guaranteed of $20 million despite his loss.
Boxing Scene
Canelo: Canelo: I See Benavidez's Dad Talking A Lot Of Sh!t; Look What He’s Accomplished – Nothing
LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez belittled David Benavidez’s resume early Sunday morning following another victory over a dangerous world champion. The Mexican legend seemingly took offense during his post-fight press conference to questions about boxing Benavidez next if Gilberto Ramirez upsets Dmitry Bivol on November 5. Alvarez has repeatedly stated that he wants his countryman to beat Bivol, which would cost the four-division champion his own opportunity to avenge his 12-round, unanimous-decision defeat to Bivol on May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez injured, could be out until September 2023
By Robert Segal: Canelo Alvarez revealed that he fought Gennadiy Golovkin with an injured left wrist and that he could be out of action until September 2023. The injury didn’t prevent Canelo from defeating a very, very old-looking Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KO)s by a 12 round unanimous decision. The scores were 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113.
Boxing Scene
Andrew Moloney: Being This Active Is When I'm At My Best, Long Gaps Between Fights Doesn't Suit Me
Andrew Moloney was never concerned about the rebuilding process. A trilogy with Joshua Franco left Australia’s Moloney with his lone career blemishes, going 0-2 with one No-Decision in their unlikely three fight series which also saw the end of his secondary WBA junior bantamweight title reign. The 31-year-old contender quickly rebounded with three wins and is set for his fourth fight since his repeat defeat to Franco last August 14 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Boxing Scene
With Trilogy Clinched, Canelo Can Pick From Myriad Challenges
Ladies and gentlemen, Canelo Alvarez is back in the building. And now that he's capped his Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy with an intermittently impressive unanimous decision victory, the cinnamon-haired Mexican can get back to his other vocation. Matchmaking. The pay-per-view stalwart has his pick of the litter when it comes to...
Boxing Scene
Subriel Matias Continues To Train, Hopes Ponce Title Fight Lands in November
Subriel Matias will not alter any of his plan after the postponement of his title fight against Argentine fighter Jeremias Ponce. The fight was originally scheduled to take place on October 15, as part of the undercard to the heavyweight fight between Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius. Ponce was unable...
