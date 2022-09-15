ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Pinegar Happy to Bounce Back After Rough Home Opener

Jake Pinegar wasn’t one of the main takeaways from this past Saturday’s win over Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Pinegar’s 48-yard field goal in the third quarter– one yard shy of his college career best– wasn’t the difference in the game. After all, Penn State...
Penn State-Northwestern Game to Start at 3:30

The Penn State-Northwestern game scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, at Beaver Stadium will kick off at 3:30. Per Northwestern, the game will be broadcast either on ABC or ESPN depending on what happens in the games played this coming Saturday, Sept. 24. This will be the first meeting between Penn...
‘1-0’: Franklin, Clifford React to Penn State win

Penn State had momentum at halftime against Auburn, but a 14-6 lead is hardly insurmountable. Although this game was bigger than most, coach James Franklin’s halftime message was the same as it always is; play the game like the score is 0-0. “One play at a time,” Franklin told...
Smeltzer: It’s Okay to be Over the Moon

I understand that the Auburn team Penn State pounded Saturday might not be good. I wasn’t high on Bryan Harsin’s squad coming into the game, probably wouldn’t have been if Auburn played Penn State tough, and even an Auburn win might not have changed my mind. Auburn...
