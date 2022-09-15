Read full article on original website
nittanysportsnow.com
Tuesdays With James: Franklin on the O-Line, the 5-Star and the Fatman
Penn State is 3-0 this season, and coach James Franklin loves to stress his team’s goal of going “1-0” every week. The team is looking to finish a week undefeated for the fourth time in 2022. Penn State caps off its week against Central Michigan at Beaver...
nittanysportsnow.com
Pinegar Happy to Bounce Back After Rough Home Opener
Jake Pinegar wasn’t one of the main takeaways from this past Saturday’s win over Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Pinegar’s 48-yard field goal in the third quarter– one yard shy of his college career best– wasn’t the difference in the game. After all, Penn State...
nittanysportsnow.com
Nicholas Singleton and Ji’Ayir Brown Received Big Ten Honor’s After Saturday’s Win
A pair of Penn State players received honors for their performances in Penn State’s big road win over Auburn on Saturday. For the second consecutive week, Nicholas Singleton was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, and Ji’Ayir Brown was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State-Northwestern Game to Start at 3:30
The Penn State-Northwestern game scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, at Beaver Stadium will kick off at 3:30. Per Northwestern, the game will be broadcast either on ABC or ESPN depending on what happens in the games played this coming Saturday, Sept. 24. This will be the first meeting between Penn...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘1-0’: Franklin, Clifford React to Penn State win
Penn State had momentum at halftime against Auburn, but a 14-6 lead is hardly insurmountable. Although this game was bigger than most, coach James Franklin’s halftime message was the same as it always is; play the game like the score is 0-0. “One play at a time,” Franklin told...
nittanysportsnow.com
Smeltzer: It’s Okay to be Over the Moon
I understand that the Auburn team Penn State pounded Saturday might not be good. I wasn’t high on Bryan Harsin’s squad coming into the game, probably wouldn’t have been if Auburn played Penn State tough, and even an Auburn win might not have changed my mind. Auburn...
