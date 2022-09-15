Read full article on original website
Long Live the Buffet! Inside an Abandoned Ponderosa Steakhouse in Syracuse
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Remember Ponderosa? It was nearly impossible to leave hungry. Famous for their all-you-can-eat salad bar, DIY ice cream station and tough-as-shoeleather steaks, there was arguably no better...
It’s Mafia Monday! Here are 5 Best ‘Bills Backers’ Bars in Upstate New York
If you're looking to head out and join other Bills Mafia to watch the game vs. the Tennesee Titans tonight at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, it'll cost you, we've heard that 3rd party ticket sellers are asking for somewhere in the neighborhood of $300 for nosebleed seats!. Looking for a...
‘Livid’ in New York: Seven Times Saturday Night Live Attacked Upstate NY
It's not often that Upstate New York is mentioned on Saturday Night Live, but when it happens, it's almost never good. SNL debuted in October of 1975, and has been making audiences laugh for (most of) the show's 47 seasons on NBC. The show has launched the careers of some of the most famous comedic actors ever, including Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Mike Myers and many, many more.
17 Colorful, Odd, and Bizarre Upstate New York School Mascots
What was your school mascot? Funny how we all remember them no matter how many years we have been away from our alma maters. School mascots are characters meant to drum up school pride, student energy, and a whole lot of excitement, mainly at sporting events. Back in my day (1950s) every other school (including mine) had a mascot with a cheesy, homemade costume to wear.
Upstate NYs Ultimate Halloween Decoration Is For Sale On Facebook
There are some things in life that are much harder to sell second-hand. Mattresses. Cosmetics. Swimsuits. And for good reason. But automobiles usually don’t have that problem. Unless it’s a rusted-out frame with no engine, odds are somebody will buy your used car. There’s apparently one vehicle that...
This Deadly Virus Detected for First Time in NY State Deer! Are You In Danger?
The Department of Environmental Conservation have discovered New York State's very first case of a virus that has proven to be deadly to the deer population. There is no available treatment and no way to prevent this virus from infecting White-tailed deer. What about our pets? What about you and me?
Some New York State Trees Painted White? Why You Need To Do This!
As Summer officially fades this week we will turn our attention to the gorgeous Fall foliage of our New York State trees. One tree in particular caught my attention recently. Not because of the reds, yellows and oranges. This tree was white!. I wondered why there would be a white...
No More Muskets? Popular & Educational Reenactment Canceled in New York
What will happen to things like Civil War reenactments with New York's confusing new gun laws? Is it even legal to brandish a musket for historical or entertainment purposes?. That's what organizers of Herkimer County's Living History Weekend found themselves asking recently. They ultimately decided to pull the plug on their educational event, fearing legal backlash.
World Famous Celebrity Spotted In Albany! What Was He Doing In Walmart?
Which celebrity has been spotted around the Capital Region and Upstate New York this week? I would say this performer is world famous and a household name to anyone over 30 years-of-age. Any guesses?. This musician was seen getting his haircut, walking down the street in Albany and was even...
Don’t Throw This Out! New York State Is Mailing Families $100s
As we end September and head into the homestretch of 2022, New Yorkers are feeling an increased amount of stress for upcoming holiday expenses. If you’re worried about how inflation is going to affect your seasonal traditions, make sure to keep an eye on what comes in the mail – New York may be sending you a pleasant surprise.
Big Drama As Stars Abandon New Movie Filming In Upstate New York
It was supposed to be the next big movie to come from Upstate New York, but now it looks like the real terror behind the tale of a cannibalistic pig farmer that kills people and turns them into jerky is actually the horror of not getting paid. Now producers are scrambling to save the film before time runs out.
Neighborhood Pizzeria in Upstate Judged as One of World’s Best!
This is my kind of pie - light, crisp, wood-fired, baked fast, and piping hot!. A pizzeria in Upstate New York was recently judged as having not just some of the best in the state, but some of the best anywhere, named as one of the Top 50 Best Tasting Pizzas in the WORLD!
The Best State to Be a Teacher? It’s New York, and Now We Know Why
School is back in-session in New York, and teachers across the Empire State are back to work for a new school year. Being a teacher is a rewarding job, but certainly comes its fair share of challenges. You're asked to manage tens, if not hundreds, of kids and their parents at once. You have to battle the frustrations brought about by technology, and create an environment that allows kids to learn, without giving them undue stress and anxiety.
New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports
Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
Look Back at 2022 in Capital Region Concerts! How Many Did You See?
Artists were forced to take a 2 year break from touring due to the pandemic. In 2021 we saw a slight return to the road but this year we got back to business as usual. Here in the Capital Region and surrounding areas fans returned to indoor and outdoor venues in big numbers!
First Fall Chill! 30° Temps Return To Upstate New York Tonight
For those still holding on to summer, this is your fair warning: it’s time to dig out your sweaters. Upstate New York is about to get its first taste of a real fall chill tonight and Thursday morning with our first dip into the 30s. The heavy rains and...
This Capital Region Town Adds Mobile Surveillance to Watch You! Cool?
Cameras are everywhere. Not just because of the technology on your smart phone but everywhere. Stores, banks, city sidewalks, intersections and the front porches of America are equipped with stationary cameras for safety and security reasons. Every move you make, every breath you take, someone's watching you. Now the city...
This Sweet Nashville Treat is Only Available at 3 Capital Region Places
When I was in Nashville, we decided to go to the Goo Goo Cluster store. I also had the opportunity to make my own delicious concoction. What is a Goo Goo Cluster? It's arguably the first candy bar ever made. However, they manufacture them only in Nashville and you can't just get them anywhere. In fact, there are only three businesses in the Capital Region where you can get these sweet treats. These aren't exactly the stores you would think you could find them in. Cracker Barrel, Hobby Lobby, and the Tractor Supply Company!
New York Reveals First Fall Foliage Report Of the Season
Want to get a jump on your fall 2022 leaf peeping?. Fall is all about football, fall beers, and fo course the stunning foliage hee in Upstate New York. And while we are weeks away from peak colors, mother nature's brush strokes are already starting to appear in certain areas of Upstate New York.
Upstate NY Workers ‘Won’t Stand For’ This Crazy New Law, Or Will They?
New York employees won't stand for this newly-proposed law. No, wait, I'm actually being serious! A bill has been proposed that would change the way that certain employees, and employers, in New York would operate while on the job. Those who work jobs that require them to be on-their-feet all day, but that might not always need to be standing, are in for a major change.
