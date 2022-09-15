ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Q 105.7

Long Live the Buffet! Inside an Abandoned Ponderosa Steakhouse in Syracuse

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Remember Ponderosa? It was nearly impossible to leave hungry. Famous for their all-you-can-eat salad bar, DIY ice cream station and tough-as-shoeleather steaks, there was arguably no better...
SYRACUSE, NY
Q 105.7

‘Livid’ in New York: Seven Times Saturday Night Live Attacked Upstate NY

It's not often that Upstate New York is mentioned on Saturday Night Live, but when it happens, it's almost never good. SNL debuted in October of 1975, and has been making audiences laugh for (most of) the show's 47 seasons on NBC. The show has launched the careers of some of the most famous comedic actors ever, including Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Mike Myers and many, many more.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

17 Colorful, Odd, and Bizarre Upstate New York School Mascots

What was your school mascot? Funny how we all remember them no matter how many years we have been away from our alma maters. School mascots are characters meant to drum up school pride, student energy, and a whole lot of excitement, mainly at sporting events. Back in my day (1950s) every other school (including mine) had a mascot with a cheesy, homemade costume to wear.
EDUCATION
Q 105.7

Upstate NYs Ultimate Halloween Decoration Is For Sale On Facebook

There are some things in life that are much harder to sell second-hand. Mattresses. Cosmetics. Swimsuits. And for good reason. But automobiles usually don’t have that problem. Unless it’s a rusted-out frame with no engine, odds are somebody will buy your used car. There’s apparently one vehicle that...
Q 105.7

No More Muskets? Popular & Educational Reenactment Canceled in New York

What will happen to things like Civil War reenactments with New York's confusing new gun laws? Is it even legal to brandish a musket for historical or entertainment purposes?. That's what organizers of Herkimer County's Living History Weekend found themselves asking recently. They ultimately decided to pull the plug on their educational event, fearing legal backlash.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Don’t Throw This Out! New York State Is Mailing Families $100s

As we end September and head into the homestretch of 2022, New Yorkers are feeling an increased amount of stress for upcoming holiday expenses. If you’re worried about how inflation is going to affect your seasonal traditions, make sure to keep an eye on what comes in the mail – New York may be sending you a pleasant surprise.
POLITICS
Q 105.7

Big Drama As Stars Abandon New Movie Filming In Upstate New York

It was supposed to be the next big movie to come from Upstate New York, but now it looks like the real terror behind the tale of a cannibalistic pig farmer that kills people and turns them into jerky is actually the horror of not getting paid. Now producers are scrambling to save the film before time runs out.
MOVIES
Q 105.7

The Best State to Be a Teacher? It’s New York, and Now We Know Why

School is back in-session in New York, and teachers across the Empire State are back to work for a new school year. Being a teacher is a rewarding job, but certainly comes its fair share of challenges. You're asked to manage tens, if not hundreds, of kids and their parents at once. You have to battle the frustrations brought about by technology, and create an environment that allows kids to learn, without giving them undue stress and anxiety.
EDUCATION
Q 105.7

New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports

Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
LIFESTYLE
Q 105.7

This Capital Region Town Adds Mobile Surveillance to Watch You! Cool?

Cameras are everywhere. Not just because of the technology on your smart phone but everywhere. Stores, banks, city sidewalks, intersections and the front porches of America are equipped with stationary cameras for safety and security reasons. Every move you make, every breath you take, someone's watching you. Now the city...
TECHNOLOGY
Q 105.7

This Sweet Nashville Treat is Only Available at 3 Capital Region Places

When I was in Nashville, we decided to go to the Goo Goo Cluster store. I also had the opportunity to make my own delicious concoction. What is a Goo Goo Cluster? It's arguably the first candy bar ever made. However, they manufacture them only in Nashville and you can't just get them anywhere. In fact, there are only three businesses in the Capital Region where you can get these sweet treats. These aren't exactly the stores you would think you could find them in. Cracker Barrel, Hobby Lobby, and the Tractor Supply Company!
NASHVILLE, TN
Q 105.7

New York Reveals First Fall Foliage Report Of the Season

Want to get a jump on your fall 2022 leaf peeping?. Fall is all about football, fall beers, and fo course the stunning foliage hee in Upstate New York. And while we are weeks away from peak colors, mother nature's brush strokes are already starting to appear in certain areas of Upstate New York.
POLITICS
Q 105.7

Upstate NY Workers ‘Won’t Stand For’ This Crazy New Law, Or Will They?

New York employees won't stand for this newly-proposed law. No, wait, I'm actually being serious! A bill has been proposed that would change the way that certain employees, and employers, in New York would operate while on the job. Those who work jobs that require them to be on-their-feet all day, but that might not always need to be standing, are in for a major change.
POLITICS
