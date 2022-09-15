Deadly stabbing draws large police presence in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A deadly stabbing in Portland’s Eliot neighborhood drew large police presence early Thursday morning.

Portland police were called to NE Rodney Avenue and NE Sacramento Street at around 1:35 a.m. Thursday. Once there, police said they found one man dead.

PPB told KOIN 6 they believe all those involved in the incident stayed at the scene and they are not looking for anyone else. It’s unknown if any arrests have been made.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are handling the investigation.

NE Rodney is closed from Russell to Sacramento during the investigation.

This is the 65th homicide in Portland this year, according to PPB.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0991 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0762.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.