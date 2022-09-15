ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Deadly stabbing draws large police presence in NE Portland

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zHjla_0hwTKhvm00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A deadly stabbing in Portland’s Eliot neighborhood drew large police presence early Thursday morning.

Portland police were called to NE Rodney Avenue and NE Sacramento Street at around 1:35 a.m. Thursday. Once there, police said they found one man dead.

‘Squatter’ house in SE Portland officially has a new owner

PPB told KOIN 6 they believe all those involved in the incident stayed at the scene and they are not looking for anyone else. It’s unknown if any arrests have been made.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are handling the investigation.

NE Rodney is closed from Russell to Sacramento during the investigation.

This is the 65th homicide in Portland this year, according to PPB.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0991 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0762.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 6

Greg Sanchez
5d ago

Now You know Why these Hotels in Portland are losing Customers and It's because, The Evil, Demon,Crats,.

Reply
5
Related
KXL

Monday Night Shooting Leads To Portland’s 67th Homicide Of 2022

Portland, Ore. — Portland Police were called to the area of Northgate Park in the Portsmouth Neighborhood at about 7:30 p.m. Monday. Responding officers found evidence of gunfire and identified a crime scene but did not find a victim. At 7:51 p.m., a hospital notified police a person had arrived at the ER by private vehicle and had been shot. That person died.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

PPB: 1 dead after shooting near Northgate Park

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man died in a Portland emergency room Monday night. According to Portland Police Bureau, officers from the North Precinct responded to a call of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. near Northgate Park in the Portsmouth neighborhood. Arriving officers found evidence of gunfire and identified the area as a crime scene.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
q13fox.com

7-year-old Oregon girl sleeps through kidnapping, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. - Authorities said a 7-year-old girl is back with her family after being kidnapped and may be unaware of what happened because she slept through the entire ordeal. Portland police issued an alert Sunday about Yamilet Martinez. Officers said they responded to reports of a stolen car with...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Man stabbed to death in Irvington neighborhood identified

Morgan Seger, 49, was found dead in the driveway of a religious community house.Authorities have publicly identified the man stabbed to death in a Northeast Portland driveway on Monday, Sept. 12. Portland police say the victim was confirmed to be 49-year-old Morgan Seger. His death was determined to be a homicide by stab wound. PPB said officers found Seger laying in the driveway of The Peace house, an Irvington neighborhood home where religious community members live together. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Yvette Wilson, who works at The Peace House, told KOIN 6 News she found the victim when she showed up for work Monday morning. "I ran in the house and said somebody's laying in the driveway I don't know if he's dead or alive but I said he ain't moving," Wilson said. Police did not immediately release any suspect information. This was the first of two deadly stabbings reported within days of each other in Northeast Portland. Another man was found stabbed to death in the Eliot neighborhood on Thursday, Sept. 15. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Police#Violent Crime#Ne Sacramento Street#Ne Rodney#Nexstar Media Inc
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Overdose victim revived at fast food restaurant

The Tigard Police Department provides a rundown of calls for service from Sept. 4-10, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Sunday, Sept. 4 Several thefts from cars were reported from a hotel parking lot in the 9000 block of Southwest Washington Square Road. A woman reported an expensive family heirloom was stolen from her...
TIGARD, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Man arrested after threats at bakery

The Beaverton Police Department responds to calls for service from Aug. 30-Sept. 4, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Tuesday, Aug. 30 A man was arrested for disorderly conduct, theft and multiple warrants after a traffic stop near Southwest Lombard Avenue and Canyon Road. Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash into a tree near...
BEAVERTON, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Wounded man found next to 'high centered' car on MAX tracks

Police are asking the public for information in the early Saturday shooting in East Portland.A wounded man was found next to a car high-centered on the MAX tracks along East Burnside Street in the early hours of Saturday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. An investigation is underway to determine how and where the man was shot, the Portland Police Bureau said. Officer went to the 14400 block of East Burnside around 2:20 a.m. Sept. 17 and found the man next to the car. The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and is expected to recover from serious injuries, officials said. "Multiple people were detained" but at this point no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Investigators believe there are people who left the scene before providing their information to the police. Anyone with information is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov The case number 22-250528. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Cigarettes 'change price' to $0 in scam

The Hillsboro Police Department deals with elaborate schemes and more mundane matters from Sept. 5-11, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Sept. 5 A woman in the 1700 block of East Main Street was called in as an unwanted camper on private property. Upon contact by officers, she was found to have outstanding warrants and taken to jail. A man was arrested for criminal mischief after he...
HILLSBORO, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy