CT parents, students call for school anti-racism policies
Following the George Floyd protests of 2020, Connecticut parents and students say schools need clear policies to address racist incidents.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport school board wrestles with scope of superintendent search
BRIDGEPORT — Just how wide a net should the Board of Education cast in its search for the next superintendent?. That's the key question the school board is now considering as it wrestles with the upcoming departure of Superintendent Michael Testani, who announced plans last month to leave the district for the superintendent role in neighboring Fairfield.
Register Citizen
Hamden teacher almost quit last fall. By spring, she was teacher of the year
HAMDEN — At the end of last September, Brooke Hemperly, a first-grade teacher at Helen Street Elementary School, was ready to quit her job. “I had a really tough start to my school year last year. I felt really deflated. I had a really tough group," she said. She...
Register Citizen
New Fairfield resident promoted as technology director for the schools, town
NEW FAIRFIELD — After working his way up the ranks over the last several years, Paul Gouveia now finds himself in charge of overseeing all the school district’s technology needs. The Board of Education recently voted to appoint the New Fairfield resident to the position of technology director.
Register Citizen
Branford schools to hire more security officers, run lockdown drills
BRANFORD — Branford Public Schools is in the process of hiring more security officers and district officials hope to have them in more schools by the end of the month. “We certainly would want to bring them onboard … as early as we can,” said Superintendent of Schools Hamlet Hernandez. “There is a vetting process, obviously.”
Register Citizen
Greenwich students left waiting as new school bus company deals with driver shortage, tardy arrivals
GREENWICH — Some students in the Greenwich Public Schools have waited at their bus stops for up to 40 minutes. On one school day, four buses didn’t arrive at all. The bus company newly contracted by GPS is learning its way in the new school year. The school district changed transportation companies when the contract expired at the end of last school year and is now working with the new service provider to get the buses on schedule.
Tre’s Memory Lives On In Back To School Bash
Jay Portee’s last conversation with his best friend, Trequon Lawrence, spanned three text messages in 2021. The pair dreamed up a back-to-school celebration they wanted to organize for local kids. One year after Lawrence was murdered at the age of 27, the event he had once imagined came alive...
Register Citizen
CT board criticizes West Haven over missing ethics form report
WEST HAVEN — City employees are expected to fill out ethics forms to list their personal and familial relationships with other city employees and contractors. After city officials told the state's Municipal Accountability Review Board that not all employees had filled out those forms, members of the state oversight board requested a list.
Register Citizen
Will Greenwich schools add security monitors? First, the district needs to negotiate with its labor union.
GREENWICH – The plan to add monitors to check security feeds and patrol the grounds of Greenwich’s elementary and middle schools is on hold amid negotiations with a top labor union. The Board of Estimate and Taxation voted Monday night to defer consideration of a $619,800 allocation to...
Register Citizen
In Stamford, how Glenbrook Community Center’s fate ignited a neighborhood debate
STAMFORD — The lawn signs are inescapable, with the signature pediment above the Glenbrook Community Center pasted on them in bright blue . They demand attention. And attention they have surely secured. In letters to the Board of Representatives, on social media posts, on front lawns and in windows,...
westernmassnews.com
Call sent to Springfield parents after reports of suspicious activity near schools
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after parents of students at Springfield Public Schools posted online, concerned over a robocall sent to families. We are not sure exactly what the robocall stated, but according to parents, it had something to do with someone driving around trying...
Yale Daily News
Being sick at Yale, but not with COVID
Felice Dong ’25 came down with a bad cough and fever earlier this month. But she didn’t test positive for COVID-19. As a result, Dong said she had to attend class in person despite falling ill — otherwise, there was no other way to absorb the material other than to “read the textbook.”
Register Citizen
Trumbull committee opts to look at Hardy Lane for senior center
TRUMBULL — A new senior center on town-owned property on Hardy Lane took a baby step closer to reality at a Sept. 14 meeting, where a building committee voted to proceed with a traffic study and environmental, architectural and engineering analysis at the proposed location. In a press release...
Flash mob celebrates Men of Color in Connecticut
An event at Yale University brought together some of the most prominent and influential men of color in Connecticut.
WTNH.com
4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
constructiondive.com
$838M neurosciences center breaks ground in Connecticut
Yale New Haven Hospital broke ground Aug. 31 on a new $838 million neurosciences center, according to a project press release. Turner Construction will serve as the general contractor of the project, according to Mark D’Antonio, media relations coordinator at the hospital. The 505,000-square-foot project will include two new...
Register Citizen
Greenwich student to represent USA on national debate team — realizing a goal set three years ago
GREENWICH — Greenwich High School senior Ambika Grover is representing the United States using an interest she learned in middle school: debate. Grover is one of just 12 high school students selected by the National Speech & Debate Association to compete on the USA Debate team. The honor entails a year of training and international competitions.
Connecticut Department of Correction officer charged with disability fraud
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested on a warrant Tuesday after being accused of lying about being too injured to work in order to collect workers’ compensation and transportation benefits, according to an announcement from the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. If convicted, he could face tens of thousands of […]
Register Citizen
'Is that worth it?': Norwalk cannabis ordinance raises concerns for lone GOP council member
NORWALK — From properly labeled packaging to the desire for more than three retailers, officials answered various questions during a town hall meeting Monday on the city's proposed cannabis ordinance. The hour-long virtual town hall addressed the public’s concerns regarding the allowing cannabis retailers in the city, ahead of...
Register Citizen
Officials: Corrections officer charged with illegally collecting workers' compensation, transportation benefits
ROCKY HILL — A Massachusetts man is charged with illegally collecting workers’ compensation and transportation benefits while working for the state of Connecticut, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice. Officials said Matthew Hubbard, 54, of Agawam, Mass., was charged with first-degree larceny by defrauding a public...
