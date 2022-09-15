GREENWICH — Some students in the Greenwich Public Schools have waited at their bus stops for up to 40 minutes. On one school day, four buses didn’t arrive at all. The bus company newly contracted by GPS is learning its way in the new school year. The school district changed transportation companies when the contract expired at the end of last school year and is now working with the new service provider to get the buses on schedule.

