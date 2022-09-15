ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Register Citizen

Bridgeport school board wrestles with scope of superintendent search

BRIDGEPORT — Just how wide a net should the Board of Education cast in its search for the next superintendent?. That's the key question the school board is now considering as it wrestles with the upcoming departure of Superintendent Michael Testani, who announced plans last month to leave the district for the superintendent role in neighboring Fairfield.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Branford schools to hire more security officers, run lockdown drills

BRANFORD — Branford Public Schools is in the process of hiring more security officers and district officials hope to have them in more schools by the end of the month. “We certainly would want to bring them onboard … as early as we can,” said Superintendent of Schools Hamlet Hernandez. “There is a vetting process, obviously.”
BRANFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Greenwich students left waiting as new school bus company deals with driver shortage, tardy arrivals

GREENWICH — Some students in the Greenwich Public Schools have waited at their bus stops for up to 40 minutes. On one school day, four buses didn’t arrive at all. The bus company newly contracted by GPS is learning its way in the new school year. The school district changed transportation companies when the contract expired at the end of last school year and is now working with the new service provider to get the buses on schedule.
GREENWICH, CT
New Haven Independent

Tre’s Memory Lives On In Back To School Bash

Jay Portee’s last conversation with his best friend, Trequon Lawrence, spanned three text messages in 2021. The pair dreamed up a back-to-school celebration they wanted to organize for local kids. One year after Lawrence was murdered at the age of 27, the event he had once imagined came alive...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

CT board criticizes West Haven over missing ethics form report

WEST HAVEN — City employees are expected to fill out ethics forms to list their personal and familial relationships with other city employees and contractors. After city officials told the state's Municipal Accountability Review Board that not all employees had filled out those forms, members of the state oversight board requested a list.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Being sick at Yale, but not with COVID

Felice Dong ’25 came down with a bad cough and fever earlier this month. But she didn’t test positive for COVID-19. As a result, Dong said she had to attend class in person despite falling ill — otherwise, there was no other way to absorb the material other than to “read the textbook.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Trumbull committee opts to look at Hardy Lane for senior center

TRUMBULL — A new senior center on town-owned property on Hardy Lane took a baby step closer to reality at a Sept. 14 meeting, where a building committee voted to proceed with a traffic study and environmental, architectural and engineering analysis at the proposed location. In a press release...
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH.com

4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’

(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
constructiondive.com

$838M neurosciences center breaks ground in Connecticut

Yale New Haven Hospital broke ground Aug. 31 on a new $838 million neurosciences center, according to a project press release. Turner Construction will serve as the general contractor of the project, according to Mark D’Antonio, media relations coordinator at the hospital. The 505,000-square-foot project will include two new...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Greenwich student to represent USA on national debate team — realizing a goal set three years ago

GREENWICH — Greenwich High School senior Ambika Grover is representing the United States using an interest she learned in middle school: debate. Grover is one of just 12 high school students selected by the National Speech & Debate Association to compete on the USA Debate team. The honor entails a year of training and international competitions.
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Connecticut Department of Correction officer charged with disability fraud

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested on a warrant Tuesday after being accused of lying about being too injured to work in order to collect workers’ compensation and transportation benefits, according to an announcement from the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. If convicted, he could face tens of thousands of […]
AGAWAM, MA
Register Citizen

Officials: Corrections officer charged with illegally collecting workers' compensation, transportation benefits

ROCKY HILL — A Massachusetts man is charged with illegally collecting workers’ compensation and transportation benefits while working for the state of Connecticut, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice. Officials said Matthew Hubbard, 54, of Agawam, Mass., was charged with first-degree larceny by defrauding a public...
AGAWAM, MA

