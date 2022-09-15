ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 18

j
5d ago

BYE Bass! Couldn't keep the act up for too long, could you? The truth always comes out. There's definitely more than the US C corruption scandal!

Reply
4
John Corneilus
5d ago

this wiman has been involved in this activity for a long long time, you want the same players same BS vote bass !you want some real change and efficiency?CARUSO LOS ANGELES

Reply
3
Rob Anybody
5d ago

Caruso needs to step up now. I haven't seen any ads from since before the primaries.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
The Hollywood Reporter

A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood

Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Bass
KTLA.com

Photo Gallery: Homeless Encampments of Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, also known as LAHSA, counted 69,144 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. in 2022 – a 4.1% increase over 2020. City officials have praised pandemic-era policies, like eviction moratoriums and rentals assistance, that helped keep people in their homes. However, according to LAHSA, the number of homeless people might increase with those policies ending.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Inglewood city treasurer ordered to pay fees in employment dispute

Inglewood’s city treasurer was ordered Monday to collectively pay the city, the mayor and other defendants nearly $50,000 in attorneys’ fees and costs in the wake of a court ruling trimming some of the claims she brought alleging her salary was cut and that she was locked out of City Hall in retaliation for questioning the handling of the city’s finances.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Washington Examiner

District Attorney Gascon accused of vindictively charging LA sheriff's official with crime

District Attorney George Gascon has criminally charged a Los Angeles County sheriff’s lieutenant as punishment after Gascon was criticized in the media over lax prosecution standards against international drug cartels, Sheriff Alex Villanueva says. “Justice is supposed to be blind, but with Gascon in office, anything goes,” Villanueva said....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Mayor#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Latino#Usc
CBS LA

Police search Compton neighborhood after downtown LA robbery, shooting leads to pursuit

A valet was shot during a robbery and shooting in downtown Los Angeles that led to a pursuit that ended in Compton, where police have four people in custodyLAPD officers responding to a report of a robbery in the 900 block of South Broadway heard gunshots as they were arrived at about 2:45 a.m. Several suspects trying to drive off in a black BMW shot at officers, who gave chase.The chase led to the 900 block of West Piru Street in Compton, where the suspects abandoned the vehicle. An LAPD sergeant in Compton said that three suspects were in custody,...
COMPTON, CA
Long Beach Post

Law firm warns that Long Beach’s new food truck law could be unconstitutional

The Institute for Justice sent a letter to city officials Monday warning that the direction given by the City Council in August to “strike a balance” between physical restaurants and food trucks in the city could be seen as “protectionism,” which the firm said has been upheld in federal courts as unconstitutional. The post Law firm warns that Long Beach’s new food truck law could be unconstitutional appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
citywatchla.com

The Fall of Los Angeles

But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy