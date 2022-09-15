Trial continues for St. Louis County man accused of dozens of sex crimes
ST. LOUIS – Trial continues Thursday in the case against Dominic Yocco of Florissant.
Yocco is accused of 30 sex crimes involving girls using social media to lure them to his home from November 2016 through July 2018. Yocco’s lawyer disputes the allegations.Top story: St. Louis soccer stadium is on hold due to damage from a city project
Yocco is out on bond living with his grandmother.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 0