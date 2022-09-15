ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florissant, MO

Trial continues for St. Louis County man accused of dozens of sex crimes

By Reggie Lee
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Trial continues Thursday in the case against Dominic Yocco of Florissant.

Yocco is accused of 30 sex crimes involving girls using social media to lure them to his home from November 2016 through July 2018. Yocco’s lawyer disputes the allegations.

Yocco is out on bond living with his grandmother.

