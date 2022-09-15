The Apple Truck Tour Is Bringing Fresh-Picked Michigan Apples to Cincinnati This Weekend
Pure Michigan is heading to Cincinnati this weekend — pure Michigan apples, that is.
The Apley family and their Apple Truck are on tour, bringing fresh-picked apples from "small family farms" directly customers. The Apple Truck website says all of their apples are grown in Michigan and that the "Michigan soil, temperature and proximity to the Great Lakes" make them special.
"When family members moved out of state, they complained about not being able to get a 'decent apple.' The Apleys sought to solve this problem and started The Apple Truck," reads the website. "One year later, The Apple Truck now delivers farm-fresh, crisp Michigan apples to over 120 stops in eight states."
Current offerings include 20-pound boxes of fresh-picked apples (40-60 apples), 12-pound boxes of honeycrisp-specific crates and half gallons of cider.
To order apples, visit theapple-truck.com .
After you order, you can select a pick-up date and location.
The truck will be parked at Hope Church (4934 Western Row Road, Mason) from 8:30-10 a.m. Sept. 17 before heading to the Kenwood Towne Centre (7875 Montgomery Road, Kenwood) from 3:30-5 p.m. Sept. 17 for order pick-up.
It will also be at Eastgate Mall (4601 Eastgate Mall Drive, Eastgate) from 9-10:30 a.m. Sept. 18.
The website also offers tips for storing your large amount of apples and recipes for creative ways to use them .
Stay connected with CityBeat. Subscribe to our newsletters , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , Google News , Apple News and Reddit .
Send CityBeat a news or story tip or submit a calendar event .
Comments / 0