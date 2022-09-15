ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Apple Truck Tour Is Bringing Fresh-Picked Michigan Apples to Cincinnati This Weekend

By CityBeat Staff
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati CityBeat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QqPgF_0hwTJg0q00
Apples from the Apple Truck Tour

Pure Michigan is heading to Cincinnati this weekend — pure Michigan apples, that is.

The Apley family and their Apple Truck are on tour, bringing fresh-picked apples from "small family farms"  directly customers.  The Apple Truck website says all of their apples are grown in Michigan and that the "Michigan soil, temperature and proximity to the Great Lakes" make them special.

"When family members moved out of state, they complained about not being able to get a 'decent apple.' The Apleys sought to solve this problem and started The Apple Truck," reads the website. "One year later, The Apple Truck now delivers farm-fresh, crisp Michigan apples to over 120 stops in eight states."

Current offerings include 20-pound boxes of fresh-picked apples (40-60 apples), 12-pound boxes of honeycrisp-specific crates and half gallons of cider.

To order apples, visit theapple-truck.com .

After you order, you can select a pick-up date and location.

The truck will be parked at Hope Church (4934 Western Row Road, Mason) from 8:30-10 a.m. Sept. 17 before heading to the Kenwood Towne Centre (7875 Montgomery Road, Kenwood) from 3:30-5 p.m. Sept. 17 for order pick-up.

It will also be at Eastgate Mall (4601 Eastgate Mall Drive, Eastgate) from 9-10:30 a.m. Sept. 18.

The website also offers tips for storing your large amount of apples and recipes for creative ways to use them .

Stay connected with CityBeat. Subscribe to our newsletters , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , Google News , Apple News and Reddit .

Send CityBeat a news or story tip or submit a calendar event .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Cincinnati, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Industry
Cincinnati, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Industry
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pure Michigan#Apple News#Food Drink#The#Apleys#The Apple Truck#The Kenwood Towne Centre#Kenwood#Eastgate Mall Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WKRC

Local wedding photographer accused of canceling without notice

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of brides, photographers and brides-to-be are speaking out on social media. They say a well-known local wedding photographer isn't holding up her end of the deal. In some cases, she's accused of bailing on at least one couple a couple of weeks before their wedding. Brandi...
CINCINNATI, OH
10TV

Kroger: Workers' union votes for strike authorization

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kroger employees' union has voted to authorize to strike after members rejected a tentative deal with the company this week. A spokesperson for the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain told 10TV on Friday this was the third tentative agreement that was fully recommended for ratification by the union and company bargaining committees. The agreement was Kroger's "Last Best and Final offer."
COLUMBUS, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati, OH
274
Followers
149
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

CityBeat serves as a bastion of informed analysis, offering engaging, enlightening and entertaining writing and reporting from an award-wining staff of journalists, newshounds, critics and columnists.

 https://www.citybeat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy