Broncos vs. Texans broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Denver Broncos (0-1) are set to host the Houston Texans (0-0-1) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 4:25 p.m. ET in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

The AFC showdown will be broadcast on CBS and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).

Andrew Catalon (play-by-play) and James Lofton (analyst) will call the game for CBS with Michael Grady reporting from the sideline.

On the radio, the game will air locally on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, and nationally on ESPN Radio.

Fans in the green areas on the map below will get the game on their local CBS networks, according to 506sports.com.

Denver leads the all-time series against Houston 5-3, and the Broncos are considered 9.5-point betting favorites against the Texans this week, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Denver’s coming off a 17-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and Houston’s coming off a 20-20 tie with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1.

Broncos fans have incredible response to delay of game issues

The Denver Broncos have been horribly disorganized on offense for the first two starts of the season, and their fans are quite fed up with the situation. Denver’s offense has had problems with personnel and clock management through two games, and the situation actually got worse in Week 2 against the Houston Texans. The boos started after a poor goal line sequence just before halftime, but things arguably got worse in the fourth quarter. In the third, the Broncos managed to turn a 3rd-and-short from the Houston 35 into a punting situation.
