ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Kalamazoo Gazette

Partnership aims to increase recycling in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Fill up that bin, because city and state officials want to see more recycling in Kalamazoo. The city of Kalamazoo has joined an effort to increase recycling along with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, and The Recycling Partnership, a nonprofit organization, the city said in a news release.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan reports 16,901 COVID cases, 147 new deaths as plateau continues

Michigan added 16,901 new COVID-19 cases and 147 new deaths last week, according to the state’s latest coronavirus update. The new confirmed and probable cases added to the total Tuesday, Sept. 20, brought the seven-day average from 2,086 cases per day last week to 1,849, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Two weeks ago, the average was 1,798 cases per day.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whiskey coming to Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A new taco restaurant with adult beverages is coming to downtown as part of a development that received support from the Kalamazoo City Commission. Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whiskey is slated to open on the main floor of a building at 215 E. Michigan Ave., a building that is planned for rehabilitation, according to the city of Kalamazoo agenda packet.
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Great Lakes#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Kalamazoo Gazette#Gpi#The Air Quality Division#Graphic Packaging
100.7 WITL

This Facility Was Rated as Michigan’s #1 Worst Prison

Michigan has had its share of 'worst criminals'...but what is considered to be Michigan's worst prison?. Based on crime rate and living conditions, the following information was culled by – and according to – prisons.info.com. The data used for this information was based on these factors:. a) Drug...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Flint Journal

Large hail, damaging winds possible with afternoon, evening storms across Michigan

We’re approaching the first climb into our rollercoaster summer-to-fall weather pattern today, with an incoming warm front bringing some rain, thunderstorms and hail risks. Several rounds of rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected to sweep across parts of Michigan today and tonight, according to the National Weather Service team in Grand Rapids. While the risk is low, a few of these storms could be severe. They could pack large hail and damaging wind gusts high enough to impact trees and power lines, leading to power outages.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 Michigan stores

Struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close five Michigan stores. The retailer announced in late August that it was closing approximately 150 of its lower-producing banner stores in the coming months. Fifty-six of them are already on the chopping block. The five Michigan stores include:
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Fall color seaplane, chairlift and boat tours coming to U.P.’s Keweenaw this season

COPPER HARBOR, MICH. -- Fall in Michigan’s remote Keweenaw Peninsula is already spectacular to behold, but this year the color tour possibilities are even greater. In addition to the Keweenaw’s breathtaking Brockway Mountain Drive and scenic routes like M-26, M-203 and U.S. 41, unique color tours by air, water and chairlift are coming to the Copper Country this fall.
HOUGHTON, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
13K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy