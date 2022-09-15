Read full article on original website
Partnership aims to increase recycling in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Fill up that bin, because city and state officials want to see more recycling in Kalamazoo. The city of Kalamazoo has joined an effort to increase recycling along with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, and The Recycling Partnership, a nonprofit organization, the city said in a news release.
Michigan reports 16,901 COVID cases, 147 new deaths as plateau continues
Michigan added 16,901 new COVID-19 cases and 147 new deaths last week, according to the state’s latest coronavirus update. The new confirmed and probable cases added to the total Tuesday, Sept. 20, brought the seven-day average from 2,086 cases per day last week to 1,849, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Two weeks ago, the average was 1,798 cases per day.
Graphic Packaging issued emission violations after ‘unannounced’ state inspection
KALAMAZOO, MI -- State of Michigan environmental investigators have issued Graphic Packaging International multiple violations after an unannounced inspection in July, including one violation for releasing a chemical at a rate that exceeds the permitted emission limit. On July 28, 2022, Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Air Quality staff conducted...
How a CO2 monitor and DIY air filter can mitigate COVID-19 in Michigan classrooms
Once the most fun part of the school day, lunchtime in the era of COVID-19 also became the most dangerous. The combination of groups of students without masks speaking loudly in an enclosed public space is exactly what COVID-19 needed to spread. It’s a scenario that University of Michigan aerosol...
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whiskey coming to Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A new taco restaurant with adult beverages is coming to downtown as part of a development that received support from the Kalamazoo City Commission. Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whiskey is slated to open on the main floor of a building at 215 E. Michigan Ave., a building that is planned for rehabilitation, according to the city of Kalamazoo agenda packet.
Kalamazoo scraps plan to filter stinky toxic sewer gas over ballooning $13.5M price tag
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Plans to construct a odor-scrubbing biofilter have been scrapped, after the city of Kalamazoo received bids that were millions more than it budgeted for the work, Public Services Director James Baker told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. The plan was recently touted as a partial solution to the city’s challenges...
Mobile Secretary of State services coming to western, central Michigan
When people in southeastern Michigan can’t easily get to a Michigan Secretary of State office, the agency can bring those services to them. Now, that assistance expands to western and central Michigan, too. The SOS is adding two mobile offices to its fleet of one, Secretary of State Jocelyn...
Revolution War patriots to be honored with historical marker in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A historical marker honoring patriots in the American Revolution is coming to Kalamazoo today. The historical marker honoring the people who worked for independence of the United States is being placed in Kalamazoo on Sunday, Sept. 18, a news release from the Daughters of the American Revolution of Michigan said.
Gryphon Place to host 9th Annual Suicide Prevention Walk in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Walkers will take to the streets of Kalamazoo this weekend with a unified goal of building community, as well as raising awareness and funds to aid in suicide prevention. The 9th Annual Suicide Prevention Walk hosted by the Gryphon Place of Kalamazoo will kick off at...
‘It’s just too much,’ citizen says as Kalamazoo commissioners approve 20% utility bill hike
KALAMAZOO, MI -- With an unanimous vote by the Kalamazoo City Commission, people served by the city of Kalamazoo water and wastewater will pay about 20% more for their bills. The decision has been discussed at meetings for several weeks, and the Kalamazoo City Commission took action Monday, Sept. 19, to approve the rate increases.
This Facility Was Rated as Michigan’s #1 Worst Prison
Michigan has had its share of 'worst criminals'...but what is considered to be Michigan's worst prison?. Based on crime rate and living conditions, the following information was culled by – and according to – prisons.info.com. The data used for this information was based on these factors:. a) Drug...
Large hail, damaging winds possible with afternoon, evening storms across Michigan
We’re approaching the first climb into our rollercoaster summer-to-fall weather pattern today, with an incoming warm front bringing some rain, thunderstorms and hail risks. Several rounds of rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected to sweep across parts of Michigan today and tonight, according to the National Weather Service team in Grand Rapids. While the risk is low, a few of these storms could be severe. They could pack large hail and damaging wind gusts high enough to impact trees and power lines, leading to power outages.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 Michigan stores
Struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close five Michigan stores. The retailer announced in late August that it was closing approximately 150 of its lower-producing banner stores in the coming months. Fifty-six of them are already on the chopping block. The five Michigan stores include:
Major construction on I-96 in Grand Rapids begins Friday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the window for road construction closes for the year, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announces freeway closures beginning this week. A section of I-96 on Grand Rapids' northwest side is closing one direction at a time beginning on Friday, Sept. 23 and lasting...
Fall color seaplane, chairlift and boat tours coming to U.P.’s Keweenaw this season
COPPER HARBOR, MICH. -- Fall in Michigan’s remote Keweenaw Peninsula is already spectacular to behold, but this year the color tour possibilities are even greater. In addition to the Keweenaw’s breathtaking Brockway Mountain Drive and scenic routes like M-26, M-203 and U.S. 41, unique color tours by air, water and chairlift are coming to the Copper Country this fall.
Kalamazoo Farmers Market to host ‘People’s Plant Party,’ its first vegan market
KALAMAZOO, MI — The Kalamazoo Farmers Market will host its first ever Vegan Market this Sunday, providing an opportunity for people to shop exclusively plant-based foods and goods from local vendors. The free event is a collaboration between the People’s Food Co-op and Vegan Kalamazoo and being dubbed “The...
$800,000 state grant boosts project to reimagine Van Andel Arena pedestrian alleyway
GRAND RAPIDS, MI ― An effort to transform an alleyway between Van Andel Arena and Ionia Avenue SW into a more inviting spot by adding new lighting, trees and greenery, and seating for nearby restaurants is getting a boost from an $800,000 state grant. Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., which...
