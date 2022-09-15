ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

IMPD seeks help in fatal hit-and-run investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hit-and-run detectives are looking for what is believed to be a 2006-2012 black Dodge Nitro, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The vehicle is possibly connected to a fatal hit-and-run. The vehicle sustained damage to the lower front end from the collision. Just before 6...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 1 dead after shooting on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on the near west side of Indy Sunday night. Just after 10 p.m., police found a man shot inside a home in the 1000 block of North Centennial Street, just east of Tibbs Ave. and 10th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD finds suspect in theft of truck with 2-year-old inside

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have taken the suspect connected to a stolen truck and the abduction of a 2-year-old child into custody. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers caught the suspect after a short chase that ended in the 2500 block of North Gale Street. Around 10...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man dies after found with gunshot wounds near downtown apartment building

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man with gunshot wounds was found dead Monday afternoon near a downtown apartment building, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to an incomplete 911 call and a gunshot scene about 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 1220 block of North Illinois Street. That’s near the intersection of 12th and Illinois streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD investigating fatal hit-and-run on Lafayette Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Monday morning after a person died in a hit-and-run incident on the city’s near-west side. Shortly before 5 a.m., a man was killed in a hit-and-run on Lafayette Road near West 34th Street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Suspect crashes stolen truck into house during chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase early Tuesday morning ended when a wanted man crashed a stolen pickup truck into a house just south of downtown, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m., an IMPD officer spotted 27-year-old Cody Goode speeding down Raymond Street near...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Suspect in custody after search for armed person hiding in sewers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A man who was believed to be armed with a rifle has been apprehended in sewers beneath the city of Bloomington. Indiana University police say the suspect was safely removed from a storm drain beneath Kirkwood Avenue on Tuesday and was to be transported to a hospital to be evaluated.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Columbus police arrest 2 people after man dies in fentanyl overdose

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested two people Tuesday for their involvement in a fatal drug overdose that happened in Columbus during summertime. According to a release, Tiffany Marie Sculley, 34, of Brownstown, and Ryan Alex Self, 34, of Seymour, are facing preliminary charges for their roles in the fatal overdose of Ronald L. Smith, 37.
COLUMBUS, IN
WISH-TV

Prosecutor: Man tracked down using GPS bracelet convicted of murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man tracked down using a GPS bracelet was convicted of murder Tuesday, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. On Jan. 30, 29-year-old Marlin Kiser was found dead next to a pickup truck in the 10200 block of Aristocrat Drive North shortly before 8:35 p.m. Kiser had multiple gunshot wounds.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on Lafayette Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Monday morning after being hit by a semitruck on the city’s near-west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Shortly before 5 a.m. Monday, police found Marion Juarez-Argueta, 31, injured on the ground at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive near 34th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

ISP: Kokomo man sideswipes car on I-69 while driving drunk on I-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo man was arrested Monday after sideswiping a car on the side of the road, according to state police. Just after 5 p.m. Monday, Indiana State Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-69 near the Washington exit in Daviess County.
KOKOMO, IN

