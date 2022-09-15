Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
IMPD seeks help in fatal hit-and-run investigation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hit-and-run detectives are looking for what is believed to be a 2006-2012 black Dodge Nitro, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The vehicle is possibly connected to a fatal hit-and-run. The vehicle sustained damage to the lower front end from the collision. Just before 6...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 dead after shooting on Indy’s near west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on the near west side of Indy Sunday night. Just after 10 p.m., police found a man shot inside a home in the 1000 block of North Centennial Street, just east of Tibbs Ave. and 10th Street.
WISH-TV
IMPD finds suspect in theft of truck with 2-year-old inside
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have taken the suspect connected to a stolen truck and the abduction of a 2-year-old child into custody. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers caught the suspect after a short chase that ended in the 2500 block of North Gale Street. Around 10...
WISH-TV
Man dies after found with gunshot wounds near downtown apartment building
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man with gunshot wounds was found dead Monday afternoon near a downtown apartment building, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to an incomplete 911 call and a gunshot scene about 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 1220 block of North Illinois Street. That’s near the intersection of 12th and Illinois streets.
WISH-TV
IMPD locates 2-year-old child who was in back seat of stolen pickup truck
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers said a 2-year-old child who was in the back seat of a truck stolen Tuesday morning has been located and is safe. Police say the theft happened around 10:20 a.m. at a gas station in the 3400 block of North Emerson...
WISH-TV
IMPD investigating fatal hit-and-run on Lafayette Road
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Monday morning after a person died in a hit-and-run incident on the city’s near-west side. Shortly before 5 a.m., a man was killed in a hit-and-run on Lafayette Road near West 34th Street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Suspect crashes stolen truck into house during chase
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase early Tuesday morning ended when a wanted man crashed a stolen pickup truck into a house just south of downtown, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m., an IMPD officer spotted 27-year-old Cody Goode speeding down Raymond Street near...
WISH-TV
Suspect in custody after search for armed person hiding in sewers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A man who was believed to be armed with a rifle has been apprehended in sewers beneath the city of Bloomington. Indiana University police say the suspect was safely removed from a storm drain beneath Kirkwood Avenue on Tuesday and was to be transported to a hospital to be evaluated.
WISH-TV
Columbus police arrest 2 people after man dies in fentanyl overdose
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested two people Tuesday for their involvement in a fatal drug overdose that happened in Columbus during summertime. According to a release, Tiffany Marie Sculley, 34, of Brownstown, and Ryan Alex Self, 34, of Seymour, are facing preliminary charges for their roles in the fatal overdose of Ronald L. Smith, 37.
WISH-TV
Prosecutor: Man tracked down using GPS bracelet convicted of murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man tracked down using a GPS bracelet was convicted of murder Tuesday, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. On Jan. 30, 29-year-old Marlin Kiser was found dead next to a pickup truck in the 10200 block of Aristocrat Drive North shortly before 8:35 p.m. Kiser had multiple gunshot wounds.
WISH-TV
Docs: Off-duty officer beat man in Grindstone Charley’s parking lot after being honked at
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A police officer investigating a road rage case realized the suspect was one of his fellow officers. Court documents acquired by News 8 detail what led up to charges being filed against an off-duty Kokomo Police Department officer in a violent road rage case. Roy...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on Lafayette Road
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Monday morning after being hit by a semitruck on the city’s near-west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Shortly before 5 a.m. Monday, police found Marion Juarez-Argueta, 31, injured on the ground at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive near 34th Street.
WISH-TV
53-year-old man arrested for murder of woman who died at apartments on south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An arrest had been made for the murder of a woman who died after a shooting Thursday afternoon on the south side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Thursday night, IMPD homicide detectives arrested Brian Fox, 53, within hours for his alleged role...
WISH-TV
Bloomington Police: 20-year-old man on electric scooter dies from fatal hit-and-run
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man riding an electric scooter has died from a fatal hit-and run early Sunday morning, according to the Bloomington Police Department. At 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Bloomington police responded to the intersection of North Walnut Street and 12th Street in reference to a crash with injury, police said.
WISH-TV
ISP: Kokomo man sideswipes car on I-69 while driving drunk on I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo man was arrested Monday after sideswiping a car on the side of the road, according to state police. Just after 5 p.m. Monday, Indiana State Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-69 near the Washington exit in Daviess County.
WISH-TV
She told police her boyfriend would kill her; he’s now charged with her murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A year and a half ago, Krystal Walton called police. Walton, four months’ pregnant, said her boyfriend had choked her, threatened her life and told her she needed abort her child. “Ms. Walton does believe he will try to kill her and is concerned he...
WISH-TV
Man gets 8 years for arsons at Beech Grove Amtrak facility, Greenwood apartments
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Beech Grove man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to arson at the Beech Grove Amtrak facility and at apartments in Greenwood that were receiving federal assistance, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a Tuesday news release. On the...
WISH-TV
Police: Train strikes, critically injures man wearing headphones, hoodie in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — A train hit an 18-year-old man who was wearing headphones and a hooded sweatshirt, and did not see the locomotive, Frankfort Police Department said Monday night on social media. Christian Lindenmayer, of Frankfort, was in critical condition and in surgery Monday night at an Indianapolis...
WISH-TV
Trial begins for final suspect in death of pastor’s pregnant wife
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A bench trial is underway in Marion County for Larry Jo Taylor, Jr., the final of three defendants in the murder of Amanda Blackburn in 2015. Blackburn was shot and killed during a home invasion on Nov. 10, 2015. She was the pregnant wife of Indianapolis pastor, Davey Blackburn.
WISH-TV
1 motorcyclist dies from crash near Franciscan Health Indianapolis Hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A passenger on a motorcycle has died on the city’s south side after a crash with a Jeep, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to IMPD, the crash happened early Sunday morning outside of Franciscan Health Indianapolis Hospital at South Emerson Avenue and...
