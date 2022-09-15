Read full article on original website
Mark Titus
5d ago
I think it’s funny that a state with no nuclear plant is going to buy nuclear waste from somewhere else to put into our ground here! We weren’t smart enough to build a plant our self but we’re smart enough to buy waste from somebody else! LMAO😂😂😂😂
kosu.org
'Focus: Black Oklahoma': finding Black teachers, red flag laws, sustainable energy resources for marginalized communities
On this episode, we start off with a closer look at Oklahoma’s teacher shortage, which has reached critical levels, and finding Black teachers is almost impossible. Anthony Cherry has details on how finding representation in education is the new challenge for school districts. Next, Shonda Little examines recent tragic...
kosu.org
Hurricane Fiona brings flooding, power outages to Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico is without power Monday following Hurricane Fiona. The storm also caused flooding across the island. Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets an update on the storm damage and recovery efforts there from NPR’s Luis Trelles in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This article was originally published on...
kosu.org
In her run for governor, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister proposes $5,000 raise for Oklahoma teachers
State superintendent and Democratic candidate for Governor Joy Hofmeister is calling for teachers to get a $5,000 raise. Each fall, the state superintendent presents a proposed budget to the Oklahoma State Board of Education, where it is routinely rubber-stamped before heading to the legislature. Hofmeister announced Monday morning that she...
kosu.org
5 years after Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico recovers from another storm
Five years ago Tuesday, Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico, causing massive destruction that the island has still not recovered from. Now, it’s reeling from another storm. Hurricane Fiona blew through Puerto Rico Sunday leaving catastrophic flooding and damage. Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd checks in with Lizmarie Vázquez...
kosu.org
Oklahoma Music Minutes for September 19-23: Music you should hear this week
The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Gabrielle B. is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at iamgabrielleb.com. Tuesday, September 20. Sun Deep is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/sundeep_music. Wednesday,...
