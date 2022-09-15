Read full article on original website
Kelsea Ballerini Announces ‘Difficult’ Split From Husband Morgan Evans: ‘We Are Both Fragile’
It's over. Country music star Kelsea Ballerini announced that she and husband Morgan Evans are calling it quits after nearly five years of marriage. "Friends, I've always tried my best to share my...
Extra
Shania Twain Reacts to Kelsea Ballerini Wearing Her Iconic Dress (Exclusive)
Kelsea Ballerini was channeling Shania Twain at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville. The singer hit the red carpet wearing the iconic white turtleneck dress that Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards. "Extra’s" Alecia Davis spoke to both Shania and Kelsea about the fashion tribute. Shania also talked about receiving the ACM Poet’s Award and an upcoming role on FOX’s "Monarch." Watch the ACM Honors Tuesday, September 13, on FOX.
Miley Cyrus Sells Massive Nashville Farmhouse Estate for $14.5 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
Miley Cyrus has sold her staggering rural estate outside of Nashville for $14.5 million, turning over an enormous profit from what she paid for the property just five years ago. Celebrity real estate site Dirt.com reports that Cyrus sold her 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 6,689-square-foot luxury farmhouse for $14.5 million in an...
Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s Nashville Home Is Her Happy Place! See Photos of Her Dreamy Abode
Television personality Elisabeth Hasselbeck fell in love with Nashville! The former host of The View decided to move her family to Music City after attending an event there. She and her husband, Tim Hasselbeck, could not be happier with their life in Tennessee with their three kids, Taylor, Isaiah and Grace.
Family Divided? Blake Shelton Doesn't Wish Stepson Zuma Happy Birthday
A missed opportunity. While Blake Shelton tries to get the hang of parenting duties to wife Gwen Stefani's sons, he seemed to miss wishing one of his kiddos a happy birthday. The "Hollaback Girl" crooner, who shares Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, took to Instagram Sunday, August 21, to celebrate her middle child's 14th lap around the sun.Sharing a collection of throwback photos of her now-teenager, as well as a candy-decorated cake for his 14th birthday, Stefani captioned her birthday post for Zuma: "happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!! Gx." BLAKE...
Country Music’s Biggest Cheating Scandals — and Where the Couples Are Now
All the makings of a good country song. Jason Aldean, LeAnn Rimes, Miranda Lambert and more have been at the center of cheating scandals over the years. Now married to former cop Brendan McLoughlin, the “If I Was a Cowboy” songstress’ love life has made headlines for years. When Lambert met her first husband, Blake […]
Miranda Lambert’s 400-Acre Tennessee Ranch Is Adorable and Beautiful! Take a Tour Inside Her House
Home sweet farmhouse! Ever since Miranda Lambert moved into her Tennessee house in January 2016, we’ve been dying for a glimpse inside the 400-acre Tennessee estate. She picked the ranch up for a cool $3.4 million, and there’s no question that it’s absolutely gorgeous. After all, we saw the outside of the property on Zillow, the real estate website. Now that the country star has had the property for several years, she’s finally shared enough shots for us to take our own mini-tour through the land.
Carrie Underwood Jumps on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Bandwagon, Looks Unrecognizable in Throwback Pics
Carrie Underwood is the latest celebrity to participate in the “Teenage Dirtbag Challenge” on TikTok. The social media trend finds participants sharing photos of themselves from their teen years set to the Wheatus track “Teenage Dirtbag.” The song was the lead single from their 2000 debut album. Check out Carrie Underwood’s entry below.
CMT
Willie Nelson’s Wife Annie Opens Up About Her Husband’s Nerve-Wracking Battle With COVID-19
When the Coronavirus spread like wildfire in early 2020, country icon Willie Nelson hunkered down at his ranch in Spicewood, Texas – just 30 miles northwest of Austin. Due to his age and battle with emphysema, Nelson feared the virus could become a death sentence. For several months, the...
The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer
If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
Some Chip and Joanna Gaines Fans Aren’t Impressed With Their Son Crew’s ‘Gross’ Kitchen Moment
Chip and Joanna Gaines' son Crew won over fans in a new video posted on Instagram but one thing didn't sit well with some people - the way he double dipped.
These Hallmark Channel Stars Are Couples in Real Life
Some Hallmark Channel stars have found love off-screen, including Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo.
‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’
American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
Miranda Lambert Fans Think She’s ‘Glowing’ With Husband Brendan McLoughlin in This Video: ‘He’s Crazy About You’
Miranda Lambert recently posted a new video with her husband Brendan McLoughlin on social media, and country music fans are sharing their love for the couple.
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Daughter Just Showed Us She Inherited Her Mom’s Incredible Design Skill
Chip and Joanna Gaines' daughter, Ella, showed off her creative skills for a good cause and proved she has her mom's eye for design.
Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]
Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
Garth Brooks Says He Fell In Love With Trisha Yearwood’s Smell
Garth Brooks once said he fell in love with his wife Trisha Yearwood's smell early in their time together and little has changed since then.
Blake Lively’s Elegant Pregnancy Style: From Glittery Mini Dresses to Figure-Hugging Gowns
Blake Lively makes pregnancy look fierce. The actress has wowed Us with her maternity style through the years, stepping out in dazzling mini dresses, skintight gowns and more. In September 2022, the Gossip Girl alum surprised fans when she revealed her fourth pregnancy with husband Ryan Reynolds while attending the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s […]
David Bromstad Has A Word Of Advice If You Paint All Your Walls The Same Color
If you want to throw caution to the wind and stick with that electric tone for your whole home, then HGTV's color expert David Bromstad has some advice for you.
